Makeup Bags & Cases

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Brushes & Tools
Makeup Bags & Cases
Makeup Bags & Cases
Share
Makeup Bags & Cases
Kritne Transparent Handbag Waterproof Travel Storage Bag Cosmetic Toiletry Organizer, Travel Storage Bag, Storage Handbag
featured
Kritne Transparent Handbag Waterproof Travel Storage Bag Cosmetic Toiletry Organizer, Travel Storage Bag, Storage Handbag
$19.85
walmart
Jacki Design Summer Bliss Cosmetic Pouch, Purple
featured
Jacki Design Summer Bliss Cosmetic Pouch, Purple
$6.99
walmart
KANGYUANSHUAI Grafting Eyelash Glue Storage Tank Activated Carbon Case Sealed Fresh Dehumidifying Jar Makeup Tool
featured
KANGYUANSHUAI Grafting Eyelash Glue Storage Tank Activated Carbon Case Sealed Fresh Dehumidifying Jar Makeup Tool
$11.35
walmart
Clearance Sale Holiday Vacation Cosmetic Makeup Travel Pouch Bags Portable Insert Nylon
Clearance Sale Holiday Vacation Cosmetic Makeup Travel Pouch Bags Portable Insert Nylon
$6.99
walmart
JUST FOR U CLEARANCE Inserted Baffle Cosmetic Bag Storage Large Capacity Multi-Functional Simple Waterproof Portable Heart Wash
JUST FOR U CLEARANCE Inserted Baffle Cosmetic Bag Storage Large Capacity Multi-Functional Simple Waterproof Portable Heart Wash
$13.99
walmart
Makeup Cases and Organizers,Portable Train Makeup Case with Lock Black
Makeup Cases and Organizers,Portable Train Makeup Case with Lock Black
$27.76
walmart
LittleStar Cosmetics Pouch Travel Case Make up Bags for Lady Accessory Organizer (Red)
LittleStar Cosmetics Pouch Travel Case Make up Bags for Lady Accessory Organizer (Red)
$18.09
walmart
Makeup Bags PU Leather Waterproof Cosmetic Travel Cases Portable Hand-held Makeup Organizer
Makeup Bags PU Leather Waterproof Cosmetic Travel Cases Portable Hand-held Makeup Organizer
$12.92
walmart
Le Sportsac Ladies Orchid Swirl Travel Cosmetic Case
Le Sportsac Ladies Orchid Swirl Travel Cosmetic Case
$20.28
walmart
White Kitty Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
White Kitty Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
$14.99
walmart
New Arrival Large Capacity Cartoon Cat Cosmetic Bag Velvet Solid Color Make Up Bag Portable Coin Storage Bag Hand Bag for Travel Toilet
New Arrival Large Capacity Cartoon Cat Cosmetic Bag Velvet Solid Color Make Up Bag Portable Coin Storage Bag Hand Bag for Travel Toilet
$10.99
walmart
Lillian Rose Beauty Comes From within This Bag Cosmetic Makeup Bag - Open White
Lillian Rose Beauty Comes From within This Bag Cosmetic Makeup Bag - Open White
$14.25
($23.00
save 38%)
macy's
New Arrival Transparent Multifunctional Home Bedroom Lipstick Stand Case Cosmetic Makeup Tools Organizer Holder Plastic Box transparent
New Arrival Transparent Multifunctional Home Bedroom Lipstick Stand Case Cosmetic Makeup Tools Organizer Holder Plastic Box transparent
$18.99
walmart
Women Travel Makeup Bag Multifunction Cosmetic Bags Polyester Fashion Waterproof Storage Toiletry Bag Organizer Men ï¼ˆblackï¼‰
Women Travel Makeup Bag Multifunction Cosmetic Bags Polyester Fashion Waterproof Storage Toiletry Bag Organizer Men ï¼ˆblackï¼‰
$20.19
walmart
Karma Cosmetic Organizers - Pink Cactus 'Sunshine On My Mind' Cosmetic Bag
Karma Cosmetic Organizers - Pink Cactus 'Sunshine On My Mind' Cosmetic Bag
$9.99
($12.90
save 23%)
zulily
Women Handbag Organizer Bag Multi Pockets Felt Travel Bag Insert Liner Purse Organiser Travel Cosmetic Bag
Women Handbag Organizer Bag Multi Pockets Felt Travel Bag Insert Liner Purse Organiser Travel Cosmetic Bag
$10.44
walmart
OSWEGO Unicorn PVC Makeup Bag Waterproof Zipper Toiletry Bag Purse Organizer Portable Women Travel Cosmetic Transparent Bag - Pink Unicorn
OSWEGO Unicorn PVC Makeup Bag Waterproof Zipper Toiletry Bag Purse Organizer Portable Women Travel Cosmetic Transparent Bag - Pink Unicorn
$13.07
newegg
Silent Night - Cosmetic Bag
Silent Night - Cosmetic Bag
$9.99
walmart
Red Panda Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
Red Panda Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
$14.99
walmart
Portable Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Make up Organizer Waterproof Carry Tote Bag with Hanging Hook for Women Girls Red
Portable Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Cosmetic Make up Organizer Waterproof Carry Tote Bag with Hanging Hook for Women Girls Red
$10.92
walmart
16pair Gift Eyelash Storage Case Glitter Paper Empty Box Portable Makeup Display
16pair Gift Eyelash Storage Case Glitter Paper Empty Box Portable Makeup Display
$14.62
walmart
Hong Way Makeup Bags White - White Arc Travel Cosmetic Bag
Hong Way Makeup Bags White - White Arc Travel Cosmetic Bag
$1.00
($14.99
save 93%)
zulily
4 in 1 Detachable Large-capacity Portable Travel Make up bag Hanging Makeup Bag Toiletry Bag for Women Girls Foldable Cosmetic Bag Waterproof
4 in 1 Detachable Large-capacity Portable Travel Make up bag Hanging Makeup Bag Toiletry Bag for Women Girls Foldable Cosmetic Bag Waterproof
$14.49
walmart
Women PVC Cosmetic Bag Three-Piece Package Crown Map Travel Wash Bag Solid Storage Bag - Blue {average size}
Women PVC Cosmetic Bag Three-Piece Package Crown Map Travel Wash Bag Solid Storage Bag - Blue {average size}
$15.99
newegg
Portable Travel Cosmetic Makeup Bag Toiletry Case Wash Organizer Storage Hanging Pouch
Portable Travel Cosmetic Makeup Bag Toiletry Case Wash Organizer Storage Hanging Pouch
$8.19
walmart
New Makeup Bag Laser Cosmetic Storage Pencil Handbag School Bag Hologram Holographic
New Makeup Bag Laser Cosmetic Storage Pencil Handbag School Bag Hologram Holographic
$14.26
walmart
Cotton Linen Printing Hanging Storage Bag 3 Pockets Wall Mounted Wardrobe Hang Bag Wall Pouch Cosmetic Toys Organizer
Cotton Linen Printing Hanging Storage Bag 3 Pockets Wall Mounted Wardrobe Hang Bag Wall Pouch Cosmetic Toys Organizer
$31.17
walmart
Women Cosmetic Bag Multifunctional Travel Zippered Clear Makeup Toiletry Waterproof Pouch - L - Yellow
Women Cosmetic Bag Multifunctional Travel Zippered Clear Makeup Toiletry Waterproof Pouch - L - Yellow
$7.98
walmart
KABOER Multifunctional Canvas Travel Cosmetic Bag And Pencil Case Toiletries Storage(Black-8.26x5.11)
KABOER Multifunctional Canvas Travel Cosmetic Bag And Pencil Case Toiletries Storage(Black-8.26x5.11)
$8.99
walmart
Pink Watercolor Butterflies Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
Pink Watercolor Butterflies Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
$14.99
walmart
Vintage Style Horses Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
Vintage Style Horses Jacks Outlet TM Nylon-Lined Cosmetic Case
$14.99
walmart
Goory Fashion Travel Cosmetic Bag Makeup Case Organizer Toiletry Bag Handbag for Travel Womens Lady Beauty
Goory Fashion Travel Cosmetic Bag Makeup Case Organizer Toiletry Bag Handbag for Travel Womens Lady Beauty
$8.85
walmart
Joan Rivers Beauty cosmetic bag Leopard design
Joan Rivers Beauty cosmetic bag Leopard design
$7.00
walmart
Rack Cosmetics Jewelry Storage with 7 Drawers Case Makeup Organizer Portable for Bedroom Bathroom Dresser
Rack Cosmetics Jewelry Storage with 7 Drawers Case Makeup Organizer Portable for Bedroom Bathroom Dresser
$30.40
walmart
Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, Waterproof Wash Cosmetic Bag, Makeup Storage Case, Hanging Travel Organizer Bag, Black/Blue/Purple
Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag, Waterproof Wash Cosmetic Bag, Makeup Storage Case, Hanging Travel Organizer Bag, Black/Blue/Purple
$11.14
walmart
Clearance Sale Travel Large-capacity Cosmetic Bag Travel Set Wash Bag Outdoor Waterproof Storage Bag Cylinder Wash Bag blue
Clearance Sale Travel Large-capacity Cosmetic Bag Travel Set Wash Bag Outdoor Waterproof Storage Bag Cylinder Wash Bag blue
$10.99
walmart
Honana HN-CB10 Waterproof Women Cosmetic Bag Makeup Organizer Pouch Hanging Toiletry Storage Bags - Sky blue
Honana HN-CB10 Waterproof Women Cosmetic Bag Makeup Organizer Pouch Hanging Toiletry Storage Bags - Sky blue
$15.73
newegg
Waterproof Makeup Bag Zipper Cosmetic Wash Bags Organizer Polyester Container - Blue flower
Waterproof Makeup Bag Zipper Cosmetic Wash Bags Organizer Polyester Container - Blue flower
$11.48
newegg
Toiletry Bag Olivine - Made By Design
Toiletry Bag Olivine - Made By Design
$10.00
target
Oxford Cloth Travel Storage Bag Floral Cylinder Makeup Bag Drawstring Makeup Bagï¼Œ F
Oxford Cloth Travel Storage Bag Floral Cylinder Makeup Bag Drawstring Makeup Bagï¼Œ F
$9.99
walmart
Le Sportsac Ladies Travel Cosmetic Garden Rose Pouch
Le Sportsac Ladies Travel Cosmetic Garden Rose Pouch
$12.99
($30.00
save 57%)
jomashop
Vinyl Makeup Pouch Purple Zip Closure State Of Alabama Bag Accessory
Vinyl Makeup Pouch Purple Zip Closure State Of Alabama Bag Accessory
$26.25
walmart
Travel Makeup Bag Large Cosmetic Bag Make up Case Organizer for Women and Girls (B-Navy feather)
Travel Makeup Bag Large Cosmetic Bag Make up Case Organizer for Women and Girls (B-Navy feather)
$14.99
walmart
MIARHB New Bag Travel Cosmetic Bag Organizer Multifunction Toiletry Bag For Woman
MIARHB New Bag Travel Cosmetic Bag Organizer Multifunction Toiletry Bag For Woman
$13.47
walmart
Lug Women's Parasail 2 Cosmetic Case, Leopard Berry, One Size
Lug Women's Parasail 2 Cosmetic Case, Leopard Berry, One Size
$33.09
walmart
Liquorbrand Horror B Movie Cartoon Art Travel Pouch Cosmetic Bag by Liquorbrand
Liquorbrand Horror B Movie Cartoon Art Travel Pouch Cosmetic Bag by Liquorbrand
$15.95
walmart
MIARHB Cosmetic Make up Bag Toiletry Wash Travel Organizer Purse Storage Makeup Case
MIARHB Cosmetic Make up Bag Toiletry Wash Travel Organizer Purse Storage Makeup Case
$10.94
walmart
Thai Hill Tribe Applique on 2 Cotton Blend Cosmetic Bags
Thai Hill Tribe Applique on 2 Cotton Blend Cosmetic Bags
$19.99
novica
Altsales Makeup Bag Storage Dustproof Storage Bag Waterproof Roomy Organizers for Travel with Drawstring
Altsales Makeup Bag Storage Dustproof Storage Bag Waterproof Roomy Organizers for Travel with Drawstring
$8.59
walmart
Toiletry Bag Top Handle Waterproof Large Capacity Toiletry Organizer Makeup Bag
Toiletry Bag Top Handle Waterproof Large Capacity Toiletry Organizer Makeup Bag
$15.46
walmart
7 Compartments Makeup Organizer Cosmetic Display Case
7 Compartments Makeup Organizer Cosmetic Display Case
$19.69
walmart
BELUPAI Portable 2 Tier Table Storage Box Plastic Scissors Toiletry Organizer Jewelry Nail Polish Pen Container Accessories Case
BELUPAI Portable 2 Tier Table Storage Box Plastic Scissors Toiletry Organizer Jewelry Nail Polish Pen Container Accessories Case
$32.73
walmart
Atralife Professional High-capacity Multilayer Portable Travel Makeup Bag with Shoulder Strap (Small) Black
Atralife Professional High-capacity Multilayer Portable Travel Makeup Bag with Shoulder Strap (Small) Black
$25.60
walmart
3 Pieces Travel Cosmetic Bags Makeup Bag Waterproof Toiletry Bag, 3 Sizes
3 Pieces Travel Cosmetic Bags Makeup Bag Waterproof Toiletry Bag, 3 Sizes
$7.99
walmart
APRIL CORNELL Women's Patchwork Accessory Makeup Bags, Set of 2 Floral - Multicolor - One size
APRIL CORNELL Women's Patchwork Accessory Makeup Bags, Set of 2 Floral - Multicolor - One size
$27.64
overstock
Atralife Storage package Waterproof Transparent Portable Cosmetic Bag Travel Storage Bag Wash Bag
Atralife Storage package Waterproof Transparent Portable Cosmetic Bag Travel Storage Bag Wash Bag
$33.89
walmart
PVC Cosmetic Makeup Brush Apron with Artist Belt Strap Professional Bag
PVC Cosmetic Makeup Brush Apron with Artist Belt Strap Professional Bag
$10.18
walmart
Anself PVC Professional Cosmetic Makeup Brush Apron Bag Artist Belt Strap Holder
Anself PVC Professional Cosmetic Makeup Brush Apron Bag Artist Belt Strap Holder
$12.29
walmart
Desktop Storage Box Organizer Drawer,Stackable Large Capacity Sundry Container,Jewelry Case Cosmetic Makeups Dressing Home Desktop Organization.
Desktop Storage Box Organizer Drawer,Stackable Large Capacity Sundry Container,Jewelry Case Cosmetic Makeups Dressing Home Desktop Organization.
$18.99
walmart
50g Empty Loose Powder Makeup Jar Container Travel Puff Box Sifter Container Cosmetic Case;50g Empty Loose Powder Makeup Jar Container Travel Puff Box Sifter Container
50g Empty Loose Powder Makeup Jar Container Travel Puff Box Sifter Container Cosmetic Case;50g Empty Loose Powder Makeup Jar Container Travel Puff Box Sifter Container
$9.95
walmart
Load More
Makeup Bags & Cases
