Brush Cleaners

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Brushes & Tools
Brush Cleaners
Brush Cleaners
Share
Brush Cleaners
LYUMO Makeup Brush Cleaner, Makeup Brush Holder, Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted Bathroom Wall Organizer Restroom Decor Kitchen Bathroom For Home Use Bedroom
featured
LYUMO Makeup Brush Cleaner, Makeup Brush Holder, Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted Bathroom Wall Organizer Restroom Decor Kitchen Bathroom For Home Use Bedroom
$7.15
walmart
Kernelly Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Plastic Electric Automatic Washing Machine Sponge Cleaning Toy for Girls Ladies
featured
Kernelly Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Plastic Electric Automatic Washing Machine Sponge Cleaning Toy for Girls Ladies
$15.98
walmart
Homgeek Professional Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
featured
Homgeek Professional Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
$10.99
walmart
Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Machine, Type C Charged Multi-Function Silicone Plug Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, Automatic Brush Cleaner Spinner Make Up Brush Cleaner
Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Machine, Type C Charged Multi-Function Silicone Plug Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, Automatic Brush Cleaner Spinner Make Up Brush Cleaner
$21.89
walmart
KANGYUANSHUAI 20 Holes Makeup Brush Display Stand Artifact Holder Drying Rack Mag5656
KANGYUANSHUAI 20 Holes Makeup Brush Display Stand Artifact Holder Drying Rack Mag5656
$12.58
walmart
GoolRC Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
GoolRC Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
$10.78
walmart
JANDEL 1500mAh Electric Super-Fast Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Rechargeable (Type-C) Machine (White)
JANDEL 1500mAh Electric Super-Fast Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Rechargeable (Type-C) Machine (White)
$17.98
walmart
MABOTO Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
MABOTO Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
$10.94
walmart
Namotu Silicone Makeup Brush Organizer , Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat - Brush Holder for Air Drying. Easy to Mount to Wall, Mirror, Dresser or Tile (Pink)
Namotu Silicone Makeup Brush Organizer , Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat - Brush Holder for Air Drying. Easy to Mount to Wall, Mirror, Dresser or Tile (Pink)
$13.99
walmart
6-toothbrush Makeup Brush Display Drying Rack
6-toothbrush Makeup Brush Display Drying Rack
$8.86
walmart
Meterk Brush Air Drying Makeup Brush Holder 14 Hole Brush Drying Rack Cosmetic Drying Stand Brush Organizer Round Brush Shelf Black Brush Storage
Meterk Brush Air Drying Makeup Brush Holder 14 Hole Brush Drying Rack Cosmetic Drying Stand Brush Organizer Round Brush Shelf Black Brush Storage
$10.62
walmart
Mikksire Mikksire Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
Mikksire Mikksire Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
$37.75
walmart
Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
Barber Hair Neck Duster Brush Salon Haircut Sweeper Cosmetics Make Up Face Cleaning Brushes Super Soft Bristles
$10.94
walmart
Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine, Completely Clean in Seconds and Dry in 360 Rotation with 8 Rubber Holders, Suit for All size Makeup Brushes
Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine, Completely Clean in Seconds and Dry in 360 Rotation with 8 Rubber Holders, Suit for All size Makeup Brushes
$29.99
walmart
Magazine Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Super-Fast Brush Cleaner Machine Tool Set
Magazine Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Super-Fast Brush Cleaner Machine Tool Set
$18.15
walmart
Cleaning MakeUp Washing Brush Silica Glove Scrubber Board Cosmetic Clean Tools (Rose Red)
Cleaning MakeUp Washing Brush Silica Glove Scrubber Board Cosmetic Clean Tools (Rose Red)
$15.99
walmart
Suzicca Professional Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
Suzicca Professional Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
$10.90
walmart
Sonbest Makeup Brush Cleaner Deep Clean Quick Dry Spray Non-Wash with Portable Travel Bottle for Powder-based Makeup Palettes Pressed Cream Foundations 5oz/150ml Blue
Sonbest Makeup Brush Cleaner Deep Clean Quick Dry Spray Non-Wash with Portable Travel Bottle for Powder-based Makeup Palettes Pressed Cream Foundations 5oz/150ml Blue
$12.59
walmart
Royal Brush Cleaning Pad Aqua From Royal Care Cosmetics
Royal Brush Cleaning Pad Aqua From Royal Care Cosmetics
$7.80
amazon
Rebrilliant Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Machine Plastic in Black, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Machine Plastic in Black, Size 0.0 H x 0.0 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair
$26.99
wayfair
Savlot Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Machine USB Rechargeable Multi-Function Brush Cleaner for Makeup Brushes
Savlot Premium Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Machine USB Rechargeable Multi-Function Brush Cleaner for Makeup Brushes
$20.99
walmart
Nyx Professional Makeup On The Spot Makeup Brush Spray Cleaner
Nyx Professional Makeup On The Spot Makeup Brush Spray Cleaner
$8.50
($10.00
save 15%)
macy's
Oaktree--Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine, Automatic Brush Cleaner Spinner Make Up Brush Cleaner, Multi-Function Silicone Plug Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine
Oaktree--Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine, Automatic Brush Cleaner Spinner Make Up Brush Cleaner, Multi-Function Silicone Plug Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine
$18.51
walmart
Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
$22.99
walmart
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Cleaner Palette for Fast and Easy Cleaning with Gel
Real Techniques Makeup Brush Cleaner Palette for Fast and Easy Cleaning with Gel
$8.49
($9.99
save 15%)
amazon
Rebrilliant Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine, Size 8.3 H x 7.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine, Size 8.3 H x 7.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair
$21.99
wayfair
DOTSOG Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine with 8 Size Rubber Collars, Automatic Brush Spinner for all brushes, Wash.
DOTSOG Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine with 8 Size Rubber Collars, Automatic Brush Spinner for all brushes, Wash.
$20.99
newegg
Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Spinner Machine - Electronic Mini Washing Machine Shape Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner Dries Deep Cleaning Mini Toy
Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Spinner Machine - Electronic Mini Washing Machine Shape Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner Dries Deep Cleaning Mini Toy
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Light Handheld Stick UVC Lamp Rechargeable Phone Toilet Light Makeup Brush Cleaner
Mini Light Handheld Stick UVC Lamp Rechargeable Phone Toilet Light Makeup Brush Cleaner
$32.98
walmart
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Supe-fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine Powerful Electric Make Up Brush Cleaners Tool
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Supe-fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine Powerful Electric Make Up Brush Cleaners Tool
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACOUTO Makeup Brush Cleaner, Makeup Brush Holder, Organizer Shower Accessories Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Bedroom For Home Use
ACOUTO Makeup Brush Cleaner, Makeup Brush Holder, Organizer Shower Accessories Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Bedroom For Home Use
$7.15
walmart
Brush Drying Rack Round Acrylic Holder for Make-up Brushes
Brush Drying Rack Round Acrylic Holder for Make-up Brushes
$13.82
walmart
ankishi 20 Holes Makeup Brush Display Stand Artifact Makeup Brush Holder Drying Rack Holder Mag5656
ankishi 20 Holes Makeup Brush Display Stand Artifact Makeup Brush Holder Drying Rack Holder Mag5656
$10.62
walmart
Akoyovwerve Acrylic Drying Rack Dryer Makeup Brush Tree Holder Organizer
Akoyovwerve Acrylic Drying Rack Dryer Makeup Brush Tree Holder Organizer
$14.75
walmart
Brongsleet Nose Cleaning Brush Nose Blackhead Acne Removal Skin Cleansing Brush Makeup Tool, Floral Dots, White Handle
Brongsleet Nose Cleaning Brush Nose Blackhead Acne Removal Skin Cleansing Brush Makeup Tool, Floral Dots, White Handle
$7.60
walmart
Cleaning MakeUp Washing Brush Silica Glove Scrubber Board Cosmetic Clean Tools
Cleaning MakeUp Washing Brush Silica Glove Scrubber Board Cosmetic Clean Tools
$17.12
walmart
Salon Neck Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Makeup Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
Salon Neck Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Makeup Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
$11.39
walmart
Brush Air Drying Makeup Brush Holder 14 Hole Brush Drying Rack Cosmetic Drying Stand Brush Organizer Round Brush Shelf Black Brush Storage
Brush Air Drying Makeup Brush Holder 14 Hole Brush Drying Rack Cosmetic Drying Stand Brush Organizer Round Brush Shelf Black Brush Storage
$10.31
walmart
Chinatera Mini Simulation Electric Makeup Brush Puff Cleaner Washing Machine (Pink)
Chinatera Mini Simulation Electric Makeup Brush Puff Cleaner Washing Machine (Pink)
$15.36
walmart
CACAGOO Makeup Brush Tower Tree Air Drying Brush Holder 26 Hole Cosmetic Brush Drying Rack Brush Organizer Stand Black
CACAGOO Makeup Brush Tower Tree Air Drying Brush Holder 26 Hole Cosmetic Brush Drying Rack Brush Organizer Stand Black
$13.99
walmart
Chinatera 26 Holes Makeup Brush Storage Drying Rack Cosmetics Brushes Shelf (Black)
Chinatera 26 Holes Makeup Brush Storage Drying Rack Cosmetics Brushes Shelf (Black)
$13.10
walmart
2020 Upgraded Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, Automatic Brush Spinner for all brushes, Wash and Dry in Seconds, with 8 Size Rubber Collars
2020 Upgraded Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, Automatic Brush Spinner for all brushes, Wash and Dry in Seconds, with 8 Size Rubber Collars
$19.99
walmart
Display stand Brush Drying Rack Round Acrylic Holder for Make-up Brushes
Display stand Brush Drying Rack Round Acrylic Holder for Make-up Brushes
$13.82
walmart
Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer EDAL Super-Fast Automatic Brush Cleaner for Diameter 0.2-1inch Brush,Black(Type C plug)
Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer EDAL Super-Fast Automatic Brush Cleaner for Diameter 0.2-1inch Brush,Black(Type C plug)
$23.99
walmart
Brush Air Drying Makeup Brush Holder 14 Hole Brush Drying Rack Cosmetic Drying Stand Brush Organizer Round Brush Shelf Black Brush Storage
Brush Air Drying Makeup Brush Holder 14 Hole Brush Drying Rack Cosmetic Drying Stand Brush Organizer Round Brush Shelf Black Brush Storage
$9.99
walmart
Emoly Silicon Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat, 2 Pack Makeup Brush Cleaner Pad Cosmetic Brush Cleaning Mat Portable Washing Tool Scrubber with Suction Cup (Pink)
Emoly Silicon Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat, 2 Pack Makeup Brush Cleaner Pad Cosmetic Brush Cleaning Mat Portable Washing Tool Scrubber with Suction Cup (Pink)
$5.99
amazon
Super Fast Electric Cosmetic Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine-Spinner,Wash and Dry in Seconds,Type C Charged Multi-Function Silicone Plug
Super Fast Electric Cosmetic Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine-Spinner,Wash and Dry in Seconds,Type C Charged Multi-Function Silicone Plug
$23.59
walmart
Hi.FANCY Nose Cleaning Brush Nose Blackhead Acne Removal Skin Cleansing Brush Makeup Tool, Flat Head, White Handle
Hi.FANCY Nose Cleaning Brush Nose Blackhead Acne Removal Skin Cleansing Brush Makeup Tool, Flat Head, White Handle
$5.85
walmart
Kids Mini Washing Machine Makeup Brush/Sponge Automatic Simulation Cleaner Toys -
Kids Mini Washing Machine Makeup Brush/Sponge Automatic Simulation Cleaner Toys -
$15.90
newegg
Premium Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Machine
Premium Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner And Dryer Machine
$15.69
walmart
e.l.f. Makeup Brush Cleaning Glove
e.l.f. Makeup Brush Cleaning Glove
$10.00
target
Zoe Ayla Cosmetics Women's Skin Cleansing Brushes Rosegold - Rose Gold Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
Zoe Ayla Cosmetics Women's Skin Cleansing Brushes Rosegold - Rose Gold Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
$23.99
($99.99
save 76%)
zulily
{Baby}Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
{Baby}Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
$18.99
walmart
Nail Art Dust Brush Remover Cleaner Rainbow Hair for Acrylic and UV Nail Gel Powder Rhinestones Makeup Foundation Color Random
Nail Art Dust Brush Remover Cleaner Rainbow Hair for Acrylic and UV Nail Gel Powder Rhinestones Makeup Foundation Color Random
$9.75
walmart
Toy Washing Machine Kids Mini Simulation Dollhouse Furniture Kitchen Toys,Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Simulation Automatic Cleaning,Children Play House Toy,Blue
Toy Washing Machine Kids Mini Simulation Dollhouse Furniture Kitchen Toys,Mini Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Simulation Automatic Cleaning,Children Play House Toy,Blue
$17.00
walmart
Soft Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
Soft Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
$11.45
walmart
Mnycxen Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
Mnycxen Makeup Brush Cleaner Device Automatic Cleaning Washing Machine Mini Toy
$22.35
walmart
Makeup Brush Drying Rack Magnetic Cosmetic Brush Dryer Holder
Makeup Brush Drying Rack Magnetic Cosmetic Brush Dryer Holder
$20.32
walmart
Aibecy Salon Neck Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Makeup Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
Aibecy Salon Neck Hair Cleaning Brush with Handle Makeup Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
$11.75
walmart
Professional Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
Professional Makeup Brush Neck Hair Cleaning Brush Hair Grooming Shaving Sweeping Brush Tool
$12.46
walmart
