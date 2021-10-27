Bleach & Toners

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
L'Oreal Professional Super Blue Creme Oil Lightener | Sally Beauty
featured
L'Oreal Professional Super Blue Creme Oil Lightener | Sally Beauty
$7.19
sallybeautyaffiliateprogram
Joico Free Play Clay Lightener - 1 oz - Pack of 1 with Sleek Comb
featured
Joico Free Play Clay Lightener - 1 oz - Pack of 1 with Sleek Comb
$14.99
walmart
L'Oréal Paris Colorista Bleach Highlights 1 kit
featured
L'Oréal Paris Colorista Bleach Highlights 1 kit
$9.99
target
Mysteek Color Pop Temporary Hair Color for Dark Hair or Light Hair, Natural Hair Coloring with No Hair Bleach, Wash Out Hair Color, Fierce Fuchsia (1/4 oz) - Mysteek Naturals
Mysteek Color Pop Temporary Hair Color for Dark Hair or Light Hair, Natural Hair Coloring with No Hair Bleach, Wash Out Hair Color, Fierce Fuchsia (1/4 oz) - Mysteek Naturals
$8.99
walmart
L'oreal Super Oreal Blanc Professional Powder Hair Bleach, Lifts up to 7 Levels, Dust-Free Lightener (w/ Sleek Comb) Loreal
L'oreal Super Oreal Blanc Professional Powder Hair Bleach, Lifts up to 7 Levels, Dust-Free Lightener (w/ Sleek Comb) Loreal
$10.98
walmart
L'Oreal Paris Super Blonde Creme Lightening Kit, 205 Light Brown To Light Blonde
L'Oreal Paris Super Blonde Creme Lightening Kit, 205 Light Brown To Light Blonde
$9.86
amazon
3pcs 6oz Hair Color Oiling Bottles Root Comb Squeeze Applicator Bottles With Dots For Hair Coloring Dye Hair Oiling Care,Hair Bleach, Black, Blue and Rosy
3pcs 6oz Hair Color Oiling Bottles Root Comb Squeeze Applicator Bottles With Dots For Hair Coloring Dye Hair Oiling Care,Hair Bleach, Black, Blue and Rosy
$18.56
walmart
Diy Premium Hair Bleach Dye Color Lightening White Powder Kit 20 Volume Developer
Diy Premium Hair Bleach Dye Color Lightening White Powder Kit 20 Volume Developer
$19.75
walmart
Manic Panic Flash Lightning 30 Volume Bleach Kit
Manic Panic Flash Lightning 30 Volume Bleach Kit
$9.74
($12.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Mysteek Naturals Color Pop Precious Silver, CHEMICAL FREE, No Bleach, No Developer, Temporary Hair Color, Washes out in 1 wash session. (1 oz)
Mysteek Naturals Color Pop Precious Silver, CHEMICAL FREE, No Bleach, No Developer, Temporary Hair Color, Washes out in 1 wash session. (1 oz)
$19.99
walmart
Blond Forte Perfect Blond Premium High Performance Hair Lightener 6 â€“ 7 Levels of Lift (34 oz /2.2 lbs) â€“ White Lightener
Blond Forte Perfect Blond Premium High Performance Hair Lightener 6 â€“ 7 Levels of Lift (34 oz /2.2 lbs) â€“ White Lightener
$25.00
walmart
Brite Briteplex Bleach Kit
Brite Briteplex Bleach Kit
$9.98
walmartusa
dpHUE Hair Lightening Sun City Mist x Kristin Cavallari, One Size , Multiple Colors
dpHUE Hair Lightening Sun City Mist x Kristin Cavallari, One Size , Multiple Colors
$28.00
jcpenney
Eugene Perma Solaris Crem5 Creme Lightener - 2.3 oz
Eugene Perma Solaris Crem5 Creme Lightener - 2.3 oz
$20.59
walmart
Blond Forte DIY Perfect Blond Hair Bleach Lightening Kit Combo (+ 3PCS Set) - 20 Volume Developer blue powder
Blond Forte DIY Perfect Blond Hair Bleach Lightening Kit Combo (+ 3PCS Set) - 20 Volume Developer blue powder
$14.95
walmart
Blond Forte Perfect Blond Premium High Performance Hair Lightener 6 â€“ 7 Levels of Lift (34 oz /2.2 lbs) â€“ Blue Lightening Powder
Blond Forte Perfect Blond Premium High Performance Hair Lightener 6 â€“ 7 Levels of Lift (34 oz /2.2 lbs) â€“ Blue Lightening Powder
$24.95
walmart
Aloxxi Ultra Lightener 14.1 oz
Aloxxi Ultra Lightener 14.1 oz
$31.06
walmart
Blond Forte 1.1 Pound Tub 8+ Level of Lift Bleaching Powder/Lightener with Amino Acids (500 ml/17 Oz) â€“ White Powder
Blond Forte 1.1 Pound Tub 8+ Level of Lift Bleaching Powder/Lightener with Amino Acids (500 ml/17 Oz) â€“ White Powder
$19.95
walmart
Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Plex TreatmentPlex-Enriched Lightening Treatment for Less BreakageFor Shiny, Conditioned Hair, 1oz, 1 oz.
Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Plex TreatmentPlex-Enriched Lightening Treatment for Less BreakageFor Shiny, Conditioned Hair, 1oz, 1 oz.
$2.95
amazon
Blond Forte Blond N Protect 16.9 Oz Premium Hair Lightener 8+ Levels & 30 Volume 5 PC Bundle â€“ Blue Lightener
Blond Forte Blond N Protect 16.9 Oz Premium Hair Lightener 8+ Levels & 30 Volume 5 PC Bundle â€“ Blue Lightener
$29.50
walmart
Framar Rainbow Connect and Color Bowl Set â€“ Mixing Bowls for Hair Color, Hair Bleach, Hair Dye, Coloring Set - 7 Pack
Framar Rainbow Connect and Color Bowl Set â€“ Mixing Bowls for Hair Color, Hair Bleach, Hair Dye, Coloring Set - 7 Pack
$9.89
walmart
2 Pcs Balayage Board and Paddle Set for Hair Bleach, Highlighting, Coloring, 2 Sizes, Pink
2 Pcs Balayage Board and Paddle Set for Hair Bleach, Highlighting, Coloring, 2 Sizes, Pink
$7.99
walmart
ALL hd PLEX Bond Treatment 2 Application Kit for Bleaching, Coloring, Toning, Perming, Relaxers & other chemical hair services. Protects & Improves All Hair types immediately creat
ALL hd PLEX Bond Treatment 2 Application Kit for Bleaching, Coloring, Toning, Perming, Relaxers & other chemical hair services. Protects & Improves All Hair types immediately creat
$10.46
walmart
Null, Lightening Bleach, Splat By Splat
Null, Lightening Bleach, Splat By Splat
$18.27
walmart
Splat Rebellious Color Bleach & Peroxide Color Kit - Crimson Obsession
Splat Rebellious Color Bleach & Peroxide Color Kit - Crimson Obsession
$23.98
walmart
Tio Nacho Natural Lightening Set
Tio Nacho Natural Lightening Set
$16.28
($18.98
save 14%)
amazon
Splat His And Her Rebellious Hair Color Complete Kit With Bleach, Blue Envy - 1 Kit
Splat His And Her Rebellious Hair Color Complete Kit With Bleach, Blue Envy - 1 Kit
$14.90
walmart
Splat Semi-Permanent No Bleach Hair Dye [Midnight Azure] Blue Hair Color & FREE GIFT [HAIR REPAIR TREATMENT 6OZ] * BEAUTY TALK LA *
Splat Semi-Permanent No Bleach Hair Dye [Midnight Azure] Blue Hair Color & FREE GIFT [HAIR REPAIR TREATMENT 6OZ] * BEAUTY TALK LA *
$8.45
walmart
Splat Complete Kit, Vibrant Blue, Semi-Permanent Blue Hair Dye with Bleach
Splat Complete Kit, Vibrant Blue, Semi-Permanent Blue Hair Dye with Bleach
$9.18
walmartusa
Splat Rebellious Colors Bleach Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Kit In Midnight Jade
Splat Rebellious Colors Bleach Free Semi-Permanent Hair Color Kit In Midnight Jade
$7.98
($9.99
save 20%)
buybuybaby
BW2 CLAIROL BLEACH POWDER LIGHTENER, DEDUSTED EXTRA STRENGTH 8oz TUB
BW2 CLAIROL BLEACH POWDER LIGHTENER, DEDUSTED EXTRA STRENGTH 8oz TUB
$24.14
walmart
Blond Forte Blond N Protect 1 oz/30 Gram Premium Hair Lightener 8+ Levels of Lift, 120 ml Developer 9% 30 Volume (Mini-Kit) â€“ White Lightening Powder
Blond Forte Blond N Protect 1 oz/30 Gram Premium Hair Lightener 8+ Levels of Lift, 120 ml Developer 9% 30 Volume (Mini-Kit) â€“ White Lightening Powder
$10.95
walmart
Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Nutri-Browns Lightening Color Cream, Golden Brown # B3 - Kit
Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Nutri-Browns Lightening Color Cream, Golden Brown # B3 - Kit
$11.75
walmart
Jolen Creme Bleach Original Lighten Dark Hair 4oz Each
Jolen Creme Bleach Original Lighten Dark Hair 4oz Each
$14.44
walmart
Sally Hansen Extra Strength Creme Hair Bleach For Face & Body, 1.5 oz (3 Pack)
Sally Hansen Extra Strength Creme Hair Bleach For Face & Body, 1.5 oz (3 Pack)
$22.90
($29.01
save 21%)
amazon
Sun-In Tropical Breeze Spray-In Hair Lightener 4.7oz
Sun-In Tropical Breeze Spray-In Hair Lightener 4.7oz
$13.42
walmart
(2PACK) Splat Complete Kit, Sinful Silver, Semi-Permanent Gray Hair Dye with Bleach "MANGO SIX B&M"
(2PACK) Splat Complete Kit, Sinful Silver, Semi-Permanent Gray Hair Dye with Bleach "MANGO SIX B&M"
$27.99
walmart
3 Pack - L'Oreal Paris Feria Absolute Platinum Extreme Lightening System, Very Platinum 1 ea
3 Pack - L'Oreal Paris Feria Absolute Platinum Extreme Lightening System, Very Platinum 1 ea
$33.36
walmart
Mysteek Color Pop Temporary Hair Color for Dark Hair or Light Hair, Natural Hair Coloring with No Hair Bleach, Wash Out Hair Color, Fyah Red (1/4 oz) - Mysteek Naturals
Mysteek Color Pop Temporary Hair Color for Dark Hair or Light Hair, Natural Hair Coloring with No Hair Bleach, Wash Out Hair Color, Fyah Red (1/4 oz) - Mysteek Naturals
$14.91
walmart
L'Oreal Beach Baby Lights High-Lift Lightener - 1 oz
L'Oreal Beach Baby Lights High-Lift Lightener - 1 oz
$9.83
walmart
Keune Cream Bleach (1.1 oz)
Keune Cream Bleach (1.1 oz)
$14.29
walmart
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Spray - 3.5 fl oz
John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Lightening Spray - 3.5 fl oz
$12.49
target
Blond Forte 1.1 Pound Tub 8+ Level Bleaching Powder/Lightener with Amino Acids blue powder
Blond Forte 1.1 Pound Tub 8+ Level Bleaching Powder/Lightener with Amino Acids blue powder
$19.95
walmart
EZN Real Milk Pastel Hair Color Pink With Bleach Hair Dye Set Moisturized and Protection Hair Damage Contain Oat and Perilla Leaf Extract
EZN Real Milk Pastel Hair Color Pink With Bleach Hair Dye Set Moisturized and Protection Hair Damage Contain Oat and Perilla Leaf Extract
$19.99
walmart
Tints Of Nature - Conditioning Permanent Hair Lightener for Medium Brown to Blonde Hair
Tints Of Nature - Conditioning Permanent Hair Lightener for Medium Brown to Blonde Hair
$30.47
walmart
L'Oreal Paris Summer Lights Hair Lightening Gelee, Light Blonde to Dark Blo, Gradual lightening for a naturally sun-kissed glow By Visit the LOreal Paris Store
L'Oreal Paris Summer Lights Hair Lightening Gelee, Light Blonde to Dark Blo, Gradual lightening for a naturally sun-kissed glow By Visit the LOreal Paris Store
$28.87
walmart
Garnier Nutrisse Ulta Color Lightening Spray for Light Brown to Blonde Hair, 150 ml
Garnier Nutrisse Ulta Color Lightening Spray for Light Brown to Blonde Hair, 150 ml
$9.88
walmart
Blond Forte Perfect Blond DIY Hair Lightener Bleaching Powder Kit 20 Vol Developer + Glove blue powder
Blond Forte Perfect Blond DIY Hair Lightener Bleaching Powder Kit 20 Vol Developer + Glove blue powder
$10.95
walmart
Blond Forte Perfect Blond 16.9 Oz Premium 6 +Hair Lightener 30 Volume + 5 items Bundle - Blue Lightener
Blond Forte Perfect Blond 16.9 Oz Premium 6 +Hair Lightener 30 Volume + 5 items Bundle - Blue Lightener
$24.95
walmart
Mysteek Color Pop Temporary Hair Color for Dark Hair or Light Hair, Natural Hair Coloring with No Hair Bleach, Wash Out Hair Color, Glowing Green (1 oz) - Mysteek Naturals
Mysteek Color Pop Temporary Hair Color for Dark Hair or Light Hair, Natural Hair Coloring with No Hair Bleach, Wash Out Hair Color, Glowing Green (1 oz) - Mysteek Naturals
$19.99
walmart
Pravana Pure Light Hair Color power lightener packet 1.06 oz
Pravana Pure Light Hair Color power lightener packet 1.06 oz
$17.38
walmart
Jolen Creme Bleach Lightens Dark Hair Original Formula Kit
Jolen Creme Bleach Lightens Dark Hair Original Formula Kit
$13.96
walmart
Knight & Wilson PurePlex Bond Reconstructing Cream Bleach
Knight & Wilson PurePlex Bond Reconstructing Cream Bleach
$14.99
target
Jolen Creme Bleach Kit for Hair - 1.0 ea
Jolen Creme Bleach Kit for Hair - 1.0 ea
$5.99
walgreens
Kemon Cramer Color 1965 Hair Color 100 Natural Super Lightener 2.8 Ounce 80 Milliliters
Kemon Cramer Color 1965 Hair Color 100 Natural Super Lightener 2.8 Ounce 80 Milliliters
$11.26
walmart
Oligo Blacklight Balayage Clay Lightener - 0.7 oz - Pack of 2 with Sleek Comb
Oligo Blacklight Balayage Clay Lightener - 0.7 oz - Pack of 2 with Sleek Comb
$34.16
walmart
Splat Rebellious Colors Semi-Permanent Hair Color Kit With Bleach In Sinful Silver
Splat Rebellious Colors Semi-Permanent Hair Color Kit With Bleach In Sinful Silver
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
Blond Forte Perfect Blond DIY Hair Lightener Bleaching Powder & 20 Vol Developer + Glove - - White Lightening Powder
Blond Forte Perfect Blond DIY Hair Lightener Bleaching Powder & 20 Vol Developer + Glove - - White Lightening Powder
$10.50
walmart
Blond Forte Perfect Blond Premium High Performance Hair Lightener 6 â€“ 7 Levels of Lift (500 g /17 oz) â€“ Blue Lightening Powder
Blond Forte Perfect Blond Premium High Performance Hair Lightener 6 â€“ 7 Levels of Lift (500 g /17 oz) â€“ Blue Lightening Powder
$15.95
walmart
Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Plex LightenerViolet Hair Lightener for Anti-Brass ResultsDust-Free Powder Formula for Blonde ColorFor Clear, Cool Blonde Results, 1oz, 1 oz.
Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Plex LightenerViolet Hair Lightener for Anti-Brass ResultsDust-Free Powder Formula for Blonde ColorFor Clear, Cool Blonde Results, 1oz, 1 oz.
$4.95
amazon
Bleach & Toners
