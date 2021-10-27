Bubble Bath

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Bath & Body
Bath & Shower
Bubble Bath
Bubble Bath
Share
Bubble Bath
Escape 3-in-1 Body Wash, Bubble Bath and Shampoo, Maui Coconut
featured
Escape 3-in-1 Body Wash, Bubble Bath and Shampoo, Maui Coconut
$6.00
amazon
Archipelago Mint Bubble Bath - 34oz
featured
Archipelago Mint Bubble Bath - 34oz
$26.00
walmart
Avon Kids Bubble Trouble Bubble Bath Bain Mousse Sea Splash 8 FL OZ
featured
Avon Kids Bubble Trouble Bubble Bath Bain Mousse Sea Splash 8 FL OZ
$9.53
walmart
Avon Senses Endless Ocean Bubble Bath Product of Avon Bain-mousse 24 Ounces
Avon Senses Endless Ocean Bubble Bath Product of Avon Bain-mousse 24 Ounces
$16.99
walmart
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Detox Grapefruit & Green Tea 20 Ounce
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Detox Grapefruit & Green Tea 20 Ounce
$23.49
walmart
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Sleep Lavender & Tangerine 20 Ounce
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Sleep Lavender & Tangerine 20 Ounce
$23.49
walmart
2 Pack - Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath for Unisex 16 oz
2 Pack - Philosophy Fresh Cream Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath for Unisex 16 oz
$39.21
walmart
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Limoncello 12 Ounce
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Limoncello 12 Ounce
$17.99
walmart
Philosophy French Vanilla Bean Shampoo / Shower Gel&bubble Bath 16.0 oz (W)
Philosophy French Vanilla Bean Shampoo / Shower Gel&bubble Bath 16.0 oz (W)
$13.99
($20.00
save 30%)
jomashop
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Rosabella 12 Ounce
Bella Donna Bella Bubble Bath Rosabella 12 Ounce
$17.99
walmart
Lifetherapy Moisturizing Body Wash & Bubbling Bath, 12 fl oz
Lifetherapy Moisturizing Body Wash & Bubbling Bath, 12 fl oz
$28.00
qvc
Lucky Super Soft Milk & Honey Bubble Bath. Cleanses, Soothes and Softens your Skin. Perfect for a Relaxing Bath. 20 fl.oz / 591 ml. Pack of 3
Lucky Super Soft Milk & Honey Bubble Bath. Cleanses, Soothes and Softens your Skin. Perfect for a Relaxing Bath. 20 fl.oz / 591 ml. Pack of 3
$22.99
walmart
Advertisement
Philosophy Lemon Custard 16.0 oz Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Philosophy Lemon Custard 16.0 oz Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
$26.00
walmart
Lemon Custard Shampoo, Shower Gel Bubble Bath by Philosophy for Women - 4 oz Bath Shower Gel
Lemon Custard Shampoo, Shower Gel Bubble Bath by Philosophy for Women - 4 oz Bath Shower Gel
$18.00
($20.00
save 10%)
jomashop
Coconut Oil Bubble Bath
Coconut Oil Bubble Bath
$24.01
walmart
Cuccio Pro Powder Polish Dip - Bubble Bath Pink - Nail Lacquer for Manicures & Pedicures, Easy & Fast Application/Removal - No LED/UV Light Needed - Non-Toxic, Odorless, Highly Pigmented - 0.5 oz
Cuccio Pro Powder Polish Dip - Bubble Bath Pink - Nail Lacquer for Manicures & Pedicures, Easy & Fast Application/Removal - No LED/UV Light Needed - Non-Toxic, Odorless, Highly Pigmented - 0.5 oz
$9.95
amazon
Calgon 30 Oz. Bubble Bath In Lavender Honey
Calgon 30 Oz. Bubble Bath In Lavender Honey
$2.99
buybuybaby
Everyone 3-in-1 Soap, Body Wash, Bubble Bath, Shampoo, 32 Ounce (Pack of 2), Coconut and Lemon, Coconut Cleanser with Organic Plant Extracts and Pure Essential Oils (Packaging May Vary)
Everyone 3-in-1 Soap, Body Wash, Bubble Bath, Shampoo, 32 Ounce (Pack of 2), Coconut and Lemon, Coconut Cleanser with Organic Plant Extracts and Pure Essential Oils (Packaging May Vary)
$18.27
($24.99
save 27%)
amazon
Burt's Bees Burt's Bee Baby Bee 12 Oz. Bubble Bath
Burt's Bees Burt's Bee Baby Bee 12 Oz. Bubble Bath
$9.99
bedbath&beyond
Babyganics 20 Oz. Fragrance-Free Bubble Bath
Babyganics 20 Oz. Fragrance-Free Bubble Bath
$16.99
buybuybaby
Calgon Hawaiian Ginger Skin Silkening Bubble Bath with Aloe & Vitamin E, 30 oz
Calgon Hawaiian Ginger Skin Silkening Bubble Bath with Aloe & Vitamin E, 30 oz
$3.97
walmartusa
Fresh Monster Bubble Bath Kids, Natural, 2X Super Concentrated,1 count 8.5 oz.
Fresh Monster Bubble Bath Kids, Natural, 2X Super Concentrated,1 count 8.5 oz.
$27.29
walmart
Fresh Monster Kids & Baby Gift Set - Natural, Toxin-Free Shampoo & Conditioner, Body Wash, and Bubble Bath (3 Piece)
Fresh Monster Kids & Baby Gift Set - Natural, Toxin-Free Shampoo & Conditioner, Body Wash, and Bubble Bath (3 Piece)
$27.98
amazon
Hamilton Babies Lovely Luli Bubble Bath, 10 fl oz
Hamilton Babies Lovely Luli Bubble Bath, 10 fl oz
$9.98
walmart
Advertisement
Sunday Rain Bubble Bath Acai Berry - 15.2 fl oz
Sunday Rain Bubble Bath Acai Berry - 15.2 fl oz
$5.99
walgreens
Kneipp Vanilla Bubble Bath 13.52 fl. oz
Kneipp Vanilla Bubble Bath 13.52 fl. oz
$15.00
skarerx
Philosophy Hula Girl Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Philosophy Hula Girl Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
$16.99
($18.00
save 6%)
walmartusa
PjMasks Bubble Bath Brave Blueberry, 24 Oz
PjMasks Bubble Bath Brave Blueberry, 24 Oz
$16.13
walmart
Nourishing Naturals Sesame Street B is for Bubble Bath - 16oz
Nourishing Naturals Sesame Street B is for Bubble Bath - 16oz
$12.40
walmart
Alaffia Everyday Shea Bubble Bath by World Market
Alaffia Everyday Shea Bubble Bath by World Market
$14.99
costplusworldmarket
Spa-Da Kids Bath Sprinkles - 4, 2oz Tubes of Bubble Bath Sprinkles Mix Different Colors to Create New Ones for an Education Bath Experience Clean Ingredients for Mom Won't Stain Skin or Tubs
Spa-Da Kids Bath Sprinkles - 4, 2oz Tubes of Bubble Bath Sprinkles Mix Different Colors to Create New Ones for an Education Bath Experience Clean Ingredients for Mom Won't Stain Skin or Tubs
$16.46
walmart
Bubble Delight Bubble Bath (Soft Pink)
Bubble Delight Bubble Bath (Soft Pink)
$26.46
walmart
philosophy 16-oz holiday shampoo, shower gel &bubble bath
philosophy 16-oz holiday shampoo, shower gel &bubble bath
$20.00
qvc
Bubble Bath, Lavender Chamomile, 17 Ounces
Bubble Bath, Lavender Chamomile, 17 Ounces
$18.02
walmart
Classic Bubble Bath, Lilac Blossom, 17 ounce (Pack of 2)
Classic Bubble Bath, Lilac Blossom, 17 ounce (Pack of 2)
$30.35
walmart
Jack N' Jill Sweetness Bubble Bath 10.14 Ounce
Jack N' Jill Sweetness Bubble Bath 10.14 Ounce
$22.69
walmart
Advertisement
Fizz & Bubble Bubble Bath Cupcakes - Set of 3
Fizz & Bubble Bubble Bath Cupcakes - Set of 3
$30.00
qvc
L'Occitane Creamy & Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath Enriched with 5% Shea, 16.9 fl. oz.
L'Occitane Creamy & Comforting Shea Butter Bubble Bath Enriched with 5% Shea, 16.9 fl. oz.
$39.00
amazon
Johnsons Baby Bedtime Bubble Bath & Wash -15 Oz
Johnsons Baby Bedtime Bubble Bath & Wash -15 Oz
$12.84
walmart
Queen V Pop The Bubbly Bubble Bath for Women, 16.9 oz | CVS
Queen V Pop The Bubbly Bubble Bath for Women, 16.9 oz | CVS
$6.99
cvs
Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet 3 in 1 Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath, 16 Oz
Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet 3 in 1 Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath, 16 Oz
$14.98
($18.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
Onyx Brands Bathhouse Champagne Wishes Bubble Bath - Honey And Pear, 16 Oz. Bottle
Onyx Brands Bathhouse Champagne Wishes Bubble Bath - Honey And Pear, 16 Oz. Bottle
$2.97
walmartusa
Raw Sugar Kids Bubble Bath + Body Wash Superberry Cherry - 12 fl oz
Raw Sugar Kids Bubble Bath + Body Wash Superberry Cherry - 12 fl oz
$4.99
target
Soap Cherie Revitalized Bubble Bath By Soap Cherie in Blue
Soap Cherie Revitalized Bubble Bath By Soap Cherie in Blue
$32.00
anthropologie us
Sunday Rain Pamper Time, Bubble Bath, Acai Berry, 15.2 fl oz (450 ml)
Sunday Rain Pamper Time, Bubble Bath, Acai Berry, 15.2 fl oz (450 ml)
$12.75
walmart
Sunday Rain Nourishing Mango + Coconut Bubble Bath By Sunday Rain in Orange
Sunday Rain Nourishing Mango + Coconut Bubble Bath By Sunday Rain in Orange
$9.00
anthropologie us
Raw Sugar Kids Bubble Bath + Body Wash Watermelon Lemonade - 12 fl oz
Raw Sugar Kids Bubble Bath + Body Wash Watermelon Lemonade - 12 fl oz
$4.99
target
Joon X Moon White Tea & Aloe Bubbling Bath Fizz - 9oz
Joon X Moon White Tea & Aloe Bubbling Bath Fizz - 9oz
$9.99
target
Advertisement
JOON X MOON Bubbling Bath Fizz, (Coconut, 9.4 Oz), Soothing Bath Soak for Relaxation and Hydrated Skin, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Vitamin E for a Nourishing Bubble Bath
JOON X MOON Bubbling Bath Fizz, (Coconut, 9.4 Oz), Soothing Bath Soak for Relaxation and Hydrated Skin, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Vitamin E for a Nourishing Bubble Bath
$12.84
walmart
Little Twig Bubble Bath Tangerine, 34 Fluid Ounce
Little Twig Bubble Bath Tangerine, 34 Fluid Ounce
$18.38
($20.70
save 11%)
amazon
Happy Birthday by Philosophy for Women - 2 Pc Kit 8oz Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo Shower Gel and Bubble Bath, 2oz Sweet Creamy Frosting Body Lotion
Happy Birthday by Philosophy for Women - 2 Pc Kit 8oz Vanilla Birthday Cake Shampoo Shower Gel and Bubble Bath, 2oz Sweet Creamy Frosting Body Lotion
$20.00
jomashop
Rainbow Research Bubble Bath Vanilla -- 12 fl oz
Rainbow Research Bubble Bath Vanilla -- 12 fl oz
$18.01
walmart
JOON X MOON Bubbling Bath Fizz, (Lavender, 9.4 Oz), Soothing Bath Soak for Relaxation and Hydrated Skin, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Vitamin E for a Nourishing Bubble Bath
JOON X MOON Bubbling Bath Fizz, (Lavender, 9.4 Oz), Soothing Bath Soak for Relaxation and Hydrated Skin, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil and Vitamin E for a Nourishing Bubble Bath
$16.96
walmart
(2 pack) Johnson’s Gentle Baby Bubble Bath, 16.9 fl. oz
(2 pack) Johnson’s Gentle Baby Bubble Bath, 16.9 fl. oz
$7.50
walmartusa
philosophy Snow Angel Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath, 16-oz.
philosophy Snow Angel Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath, 16-oz.
$20.00
macy's
Rainbow Research Bubble Bath - Lavender Chamomile 12 oz Liquid
Rainbow Research Bubble Bath - Lavender Chamomile 12 oz Liquid
$9.66
swansonhealth
Pevonia BodyRenew Bubble Bath, 6 Fl Oz
Pevonia BodyRenew Bubble Bath, 6 Fl Oz
$18.00
amazon
April Bath & Shower Lavender & Chamomile Bubble Bath 32 Fl Oz SHIPS N 24 HRS NEW
April Bath & Shower Lavender & Chamomile Bubble Bath 32 Fl Oz SHIPS N 24 HRS NEW
$13.99
walmart
Hula Lula Bubble Bath Tropical Fruit 2.5 oz by Abra Therapeutics, Pack of 2
Hula Lula Bubble Bath Tropical Fruit 2.5 oz by Abra Therapeutics, Pack of 2
$17.30
walmart
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Tear Free Bubble Bath, 12 oz (Pack of 4)
Burt's Bees Baby Bee Tear Free Bubble Bath, 12 oz (Pack of 4)
$39.14
walmart
Load More
Bubble Bath
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.