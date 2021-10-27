Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Bath & Body
Bath & Shower
Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Share
Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
AOLLY Exfoliating Brush, Anti-itch Brush, the method to solve the itching of the body. Flower-shaped design, medium friction, suitable for itching.
featured
AOLLY Exfoliating Brush, Anti-itch Brush, the method to solve the itching of the body. Flower-shaped design, medium friction, suitable for itching.
$18.99
newegg
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Very Vanilla - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
featured
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Very Vanilla - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$17.60
amazon
Baja Zen Mud Body Buff Scrub By Baja Zen in Black
featured
Baja Zen Mud Body Buff Scrub By Baja Zen in Black
$28.00
anthropologie us
Anthony Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub (3ml)
Anthony Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub (3ml)
$6.65
dermstore
Natural Mineral Body Scrub - Citrus/Vanilla
Natural Mineral Body Scrub - Citrus/Vanilla
$14.99
($15.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Bliss - Lemon & Sage Satin Skin Body Polish With Shea Butter & Coconut Oil | Smoothing & Balancing Skincare | All Skin Types | Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | 8.5 fl. oz.
Bliss - Lemon & Sage Satin Skin Body Polish With Shea Butter & Coconut Oil | Smoothing & Balancing Skincare | All Skin Types | Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | 8.5 fl. oz.
$9.99
($15.00
save 33%)
amazon
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Café Mocha - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Café Mocha - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$17.60
amazon
360Feel Sugar Body Scrub - Asian Tea Blossom - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
360Feel Sugar Body Scrub - Asian Tea Blossom - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$27.49
amazon
Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sea Salts - 22 fl oz
Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sea Salts - 22 fl oz
$5.99
target
OPI Micro Exfoliating Hand Polish - 8 Oz. Hand Cream, One Size
OPI Micro Exfoliating Hand Polish - 8 Oz. Hand Cream, One Size
$35.66
($41.95
save 15%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
HydroPeptide Active 6.76-ounce Body Scrub - White
HydroPeptide Active 6.76-ounce Body Scrub - White
$25.98
overstock
North American Hemp Company Hemp Exfoliating Face and Body Cloth, 1 Count
North American Hemp Company Hemp Exfoliating Face and Body Cloth, 1 Count
$13.75
amazon
OKAY All Natural Cocoa Butter Foot Scrub, 6 Ounce
OKAY All Natural Cocoa Butter Foot Scrub, 6 Ounce
$11.00
amazon
5.75" All-Purpose Hand-Held Swimming Pool Scrub Brush
5.75" All-Purpose Hand-Held Swimming Pool Scrub Brush
$11.49
overstock
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Sugar Body Scrub | 7 Ounces
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Sugar Body Scrub | 7 Ounces
$10.33
($10.99
save 6%)
amazon
OPI Micro Exfoliating Hand Polish - 8 Oz. Hand Cream, One Size
OPI Micro Exfoliating Hand Polish - 8 Oz. Hand Cream, One Size
$35.66
($41.95
save 15%)
jcpenney
SEPHORA COLLECTION Sugar Body Scrub, One Size , 400 Ml 13 5 Oz
SEPHORA COLLECTION Sugar Body Scrub, One Size , 400 Ml 13 5 Oz
$17.00
jcpenney
Coconut Oil + Plumeria Coffee Body Scrub - 6 OZ
Coconut Oil + Plumeria Coffee Body Scrub - 6 OZ
$24.00
verishop
Portable Waterproof Travel Face Brush with 4 Heads & Protective Case, Deep Cleansing Gentle Exfoliating for Face and Body-Blue
Portable Waterproof Travel Face Brush with 4 Heads & Protective Case, Deep Cleansing Gentle Exfoliating for Face and Body-Blue
$17.99
walmart
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic Scrub, 2.1 Ounce
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Foot Magic Scrub, 2.1 Ounce
$6.39
amazon
Jack Black Turbo Body BarÂ Scrubbing Soap, One Size , Multiple Colors
Jack Black Turbo Body BarÂ Scrubbing Soap, One Size , Multiple Colors
$15.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Homemade Body Scrubs & Face Masks: Hоmеmаdе Bоdу Sсrubs For Gоrgеоus Glоwіng Skіn And Homemade Fасе M
Homemade Body Scrubs & Face Masks: Hоmеmаdе Bоdу Sсrubs For Gоrgеоus Glоwіng Skіn And Homemade Fасе M
$11.99
walmartusa
SOPHi by Piggy Paint Non-Toxic Nail Polish - 0.5 fl oz - Snow More Cold Feet
SOPHi by Piggy Paint Non-Toxic Nail Polish - 0.5 fl oz - Snow More Cold Feet
$9.99
target
Nubian Heritage Coconut Papaya Body Wash Cleanser for Dry, Dull Skin Polish + Renew Hydrating Body Wash 13 oz
Nubian Heritage Coconut Papaya Body Wash Cleanser for Dry, Dull Skin Polish + Renew Hydrating Body Wash 13 oz
$12.45
amazon
Pacifica Body Scrub - Stawberry Peach 6 oz
Pacifica Body Scrub - Stawberry Peach 6 oz
$9.79
($13.00
save 25%)
amazon
Prim Botanicals The Debauchery Detox Coffee & Charcoal Body Scrub, One Size , Debauchery
Prim Botanicals The Debauchery Detox Coffee & Charcoal Body Scrub, One Size , Debauchery
$25.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Margaret Dabbs London Exfoliating Hand Scrub
Margaret Dabbs London Exfoliating Hand Scrub
$16.20
skinstoreus
Makari Classic Whitening Exfoliating Antiseptic Body Wash Soap - 2 Pack
Makari Classic Whitening Exfoliating Antiseptic Body Wash Soap - 2 Pack
$29.99
walmart
Kedma Body Scrub & Exfoliants - Kiwi Mango Salt Scrub
Kedma Body Scrub & Exfoliants - Kiwi Mango Salt Scrub
$19.99
($89.95
save 78%)
zulily
Hero Cosmetics Brave Body Deep Scrub
Hero Cosmetics Brave Body Deep Scrub
$16.00
urbanoutfitters us
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash, One Size , Multiple Colors
Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash, One Size , Multiple Colors
$18.00
jcpenney
Sugar Body Scrub - 5 OZ
Sugar Body Scrub - 5 OZ
$30.00
verishop
Juicy Couture Ladies Couture Couture 10 oz Sugar Body Scrub Fragrances 719346130554
Juicy Couture Ladies Couture Couture 10 oz Sugar Body Scrub Fragrances 719346130554
$24.99
($34.99
save 29%)
jomashop
Fresh & Natural Skin Care Sugar and Shea Body Polish, Blackberry & Plum, 4 Ounce
Fresh & Natural Skin Care Sugar and Shea Body Polish, Blackberry & Plum, 4 Ounce
$10.57
amazon
FarmHouse Fresh Bourbon Bubbler Body Scrub, 13.6 oz
FarmHouse Fresh Bourbon Bubbler Body Scrub, 13.6 oz
$34.00
amazon
Gelish Mini Mauve Your Feet Soak Off Gel Nail Polish (9ml)
Gelish Mini Mauve Your Feet Soak Off Gel Nail Polish (9ml)
$12.95
overstock
Ginger Lily Farms Botanicals Sugar Scrub, Exfoliating Body Scrub, 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Fragrance-Free, 64 Ounces
Ginger Lily Farms Botanicals Sugar Scrub, Exfoliating Body Scrub, 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Fragrance-Free, 64 Ounces
$41.93
($44.99
save 7%)
amazon
Conture Hair Remover and Exfoliation Device for Face & Body
Conture Hair Remover and Exfoliation Device for Face & Body
$29.50
qvc
Cremo Exfoliating Body Bar, Bourbon & Oak, 6 Ounce (Pack of 3)
Cremo Exfoliating Body Bar, Bourbon & Oak, 6 Ounce (Pack of 3)
$15.00
amazon
Love, Beauty & Planet Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub Sugar & Rose Scrub - 9.17 oz
Love, Beauty & Planet Peace and Glow Creamy Body Scrub Sugar & Rose Scrub - 9.17 oz
$8.99
walgreens
Mgaxyff 150ml Exfoliating Cream Dead Skin Removal Moisturizing Brightening Body Face Scrub Cream,Body Exfoliating Cream,Moisturizing Exfoliating Cream
Mgaxyff 150ml Exfoliating Cream Dead Skin Removal Moisturizing Brightening Body Face Scrub Cream,Body Exfoliating Cream,Moisturizing Exfoliating Cream
$11.88
walmart
Body Brush And Facial Brush Dry Brush Set Body Care To Effectively Exfoliate
Body Brush And Facial Brush Dry Brush Set Body Care To Effectively Exfoliate
$22.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Piggy Paint Happy Hands Kids' Nail Polish Set 3-Pack
Piggy Paint Happy Hands Kids' Nail Polish Set 3-Pack
$15.73
qvc
2pcs Nail Art Soak Bowl Hand Remove Manicure Treament Polish Washing Bowl Tools, So Beauty 2pcs Nail Art Soak Bowl Hand Remove Manicure Treament Polish Washing Bowl Tools By So Beauty From USA
2pcs Nail Art Soak Bowl Hand Remove Manicure Treament Polish Washing Bowl Tools, So Beauty 2pcs Nail Art Soak Bowl Hand Remove Manicure Treament Polish Washing Bowl Tools By So Beauty From USA
$10.47
walmart
Body Scrub - Delicate Jasmine
Body Scrub - Delicate Jasmine
$31.00
verishop
Premium Nature Women's Body Scrub & Exfoliants - Activated Charcoal Scrub
Premium Nature Women's Body Scrub & Exfoliants - Activated Charcoal Scrub
$9.99
($15.95
save 37%)
zulily
5 in 1 Facial Cleansing Brush- Face Spin Brush Set, Deep Cleansing, Gentle Exfoliating, Removing Blackheads, Massaging, Face and Body
5 in 1 Facial Cleansing Brush- Face Spin Brush Set, Deep Cleansing, Gentle Exfoliating, Removing Blackheads, Massaging, Face and Body
$8.48
walmart
Pursonic Coconut Milk Body Scrub 14oz, with Dead Sea Salt, Almond Oil and Vitamin E for All Skin Type, Natural Skin Care Formula Helps with Stretch Marks, Eczema, Acne and Varicose Veins
Pursonic Coconut Milk Body Scrub 14oz, with Dead Sea Salt, Almond Oil and Vitamin E for All Skin Type, Natural Skin Care Formula Helps with Stretch Marks, Eczema, Acne and Varicose Veins
$14.95
amazon
Kp Duty Dermatologist Formulated Body Scrub Exfoliant For Keratosis Pilaris And Dry, Rough, Bumpy Skin With 10% Ahas + Phas - DEFAULT TITLE
Kp Duty Dermatologist Formulated Body Scrub Exfoliant For Keratosis Pilaris And Dry, Rough, Bumpy Skin With 10% Ahas + Phas - DEFAULT TITLE
$32.00
verishop
Beloved Coconut & Warm Vanilla Body Scrub - 10oz
Beloved Coconut & Warm Vanilla Body Scrub - 10oz
$9.99
target
Basq Citrus Sugar Body Polish, 8 ounces
Basq Citrus Sugar Body Polish, 8 ounces
$18.41
($20.00
save 8%)
amazon
Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Body Scrub & Face Scrub - Best Anti Cellulite & Stretch Mark Treatment - 10 oz - Arabic Coffee
Brooklyn Botany Arabica Coffee Body Scrub & Face Scrub - Best Anti Cellulite & Stretch Mark Treatment - 10 oz - Arabic Coffee
$16.95
overstock
Pure Grit Foot Scrub
Pure Grit Foot Scrub
$28.00
verishop
Baja Zen CoCo Glow Body Buff Scrub By Baja Zen in White
Baja Zen CoCo Glow Body Buff Scrub By Baja Zen in White
$28.00
anthropologie us
AVFITNESS 12 box/set Manicure Shell Cellophane Colorful Candy Aurora Papers Hard Epoxy Filling Nail Polish Adhesive Decorative Dotted Hands Nails
AVFITNESS 12 box/set Manicure Shell Cellophane Colorful Candy Aurora Papers Hard Epoxy Filling Nail Polish Adhesive Decorative Dotted Hands Nails
$7.75
walmart
Caress Exfoliating Body Wash Evenly Gorgeous - 18.0 fl oz
Caress Exfoliating Body Wash Evenly Gorgeous - 18.0 fl oz
$4.79
walgreens
Aveeno Positivley Radiant 18 Fl. Oz. Exfoliating Body Wash
Aveeno Positivley Radiant 18 Fl. Oz. Exfoliating Body Wash
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Blushly Cleansing & Exfoliating Body Brush w/ 4 Brush Heads
Blushly Cleansing & Exfoliating Body Brush w/ 4 Brush Heads
$28.50
qvc
Boie USA Exfoliating Body Scrubber – Pink
Boie USA Exfoliating Body Scrubber – Pink
$9.99
target
Deconovo Exfoliating Durable Body Wash Bath Deep Cleansing Scrub Shower Cloth for Men & Women, Blue/white/pink/green, 16 Ounce
Deconovo Exfoliating Durable Body Wash Bath Deep Cleansing Scrub Shower Cloth for Men & Women, Blue/white/pink/green, 16 Ounce
$14.59
amazon
