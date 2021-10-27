Bath & Shower

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Bath & Body
Bath & Shower
Bath & Shower
Share
Bath & Shower
Soap & Hand Wash
Shower Gel
Body Scrubs & Exfoliants
Bubble Bath
NEST Fragrances Birchwood Pine Liquid Hand Soap, 10 Fl Oz
featured
NEST Fragrances Birchwood Pine Liquid Hand Soap, 10 Fl Oz
$22.00
amazon
AOLLY Exfoliating Brush, Anti-itch Brush, the method to solve the itching of the body. Flower-shaped design, medium friction, suitable for itching.
featured
AOLLY Exfoliating Brush, Anti-itch Brush, the method to solve the itching of the body. Flower-shaped design, medium friction, suitable for itching.
$18.99
newegg
Sea Salt Soap Handmade Soap Cleaning Skin Anti-mite Oil-control Firming Skin Soap For Body Face White
featured
Sea Salt Soap Handmade Soap Cleaning Skin Anti-mite Oil-control Firming Skin Soap For Body Face White
$10.24
walmart
AVEENO Body Wash - Aveeno Active Naturals 2-Ct. Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
AVEENO Body Wash - Aveeno Active Naturals 2-Ct. Daily Moisturizing Body Wash
$19.89
($19.99
save 1%)
zulily
Sea Salt Soap Bars with Goatâ€™s Milk Natural, Soap with Sea Salt for Face Dry and Oily Skin, Remove Acne & Blackhead Deep Facial Cleaning Moisturizing Soap (3.52 Oz)
Sea Salt Soap Bars with Goatâ€™s Milk Natural, Soap with Sea Salt for Face Dry and Oily Skin, Remove Acne & Blackhead Deep Facial Cleaning Moisturizing Soap (3.52 Oz)
$9.99
walmart
250ML Portable Rectangular Refillable Bottle Press Type For Cosmetic Shampoo Shower Gel
250ML Portable Rectangular Refillable Bottle Press Type For Cosmetic Shampoo Shower Gel
$5.28
walmart
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Very Vanilla - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Very Vanilla - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$17.60
amazon
Bath & Body Works Beautiful Day Shower Gel 10 Oz, I0003470
Bath & Body Works Beautiful Day Shower Gel 10 Oz, I0003470
$15.99
amazon
Baja Zen Mud Body Buff Scrub By Baja Zen in Black
Baja Zen Mud Body Buff Scrub By Baja Zen in Black
$28.00
anthropologie us
Beauty 360 Cool Moisturizing Body Wash, 22 oz - 24 oz | CVS
Beauty 360 Cool Moisturizing Body Wash, 22 oz - 24 oz | CVS
$7.99
cvs
A La Maison De Provence 4-Pack 3.5 Oz. Lavender Flowers Bar Soaps For Hand & Body
A La Maison De Provence 4-Pack 3.5 Oz. Lavender Flowers Bar Soaps For Hand & Body
$4.79
($5.99
save 20%)
bedbath&beyond
Bath and Body Works Merry Cherry Cheer Fine Fragrance Mist, Shower Gel and Body Cream 3-Piece Bundle
Bath and Body Works Merry Cherry Cheer Fine Fragrance Mist, Shower Gel and Body Cream 3-Piece Bundle
$38.77
walmart
Escape 3-in-1 Body Wash, Bubble Bath and Shampoo, Maui Coconut
Escape 3-in-1 Body Wash, Bubble Bath and Shampoo, Maui Coconut
$6.00
amazon
ApotheCARE Essentials Apothecare essentials the night blend body wash neroli 16 Ounce, 16 Ounce
ApotheCARE Essentials Apothecare essentials the night blend body wash neroli 16 Ounce, 16 Ounce
$11.00
amazon
Archipelago Mint Bubble Bath - 34oz
Archipelago Mint Bubble Bath - 34oz
$26.00
walmart
Arm & Hammer 32. Oz. 3-In-1 Shampoo, Conditioner, And Body Wash In Fresh Scent
Arm & Hammer 32. Oz. 3-In-1 Shampoo, Conditioner, And Body Wash In Fresh Scent
$4.48
($4.99
save 10%)
bedbath&beyond
Anthony Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub (3ml)
Anthony Blue Sea Kelp Body Scrub (3ml)
$6.65
dermstore
Press Type Refillable Bottle For Cosmetic Shampoo Shower Gel Liquid Soap Foam Dispenser Container Bottle Transparent 650ml
Press Type Refillable Bottle For Cosmetic Shampoo Shower Gel Liquid Soap Foam Dispenser Container Bottle Transparent 650ml
$10.92
walmart
Aveeno Skin Relief Oat Body Wash with Coconut Scent - 18 fl oz
Aveeno Skin Relief Oat Body Wash with Coconut Scent - 18 fl oz
$7.19
target
Avon Kids Bubble Trouble Bubble Bath Bain Mousse Sea Splash 8 FL OZ
Avon Kids Bubble Trouble Bubble Bath Bain Mousse Sea Splash 8 FL OZ
$9.53
walmart
Aktudy 1pc Nail Art Hand Wash Remover Soak Bowl Nail Bath Manicure Tool(Purple)
Aktudy 1pc Nail Art Hand Wash Remover Soak Bowl Nail Bath Manicure Tool(Purple)
$7.99
walmart
Avon Senses Endless Ocean Bubble Bath Product of Avon Bain-mousse 24 Ounces
Avon Senses Endless Ocean Bubble Bath Product of Avon Bain-mousse 24 Ounces
$16.99
walmart
Blind Barber Shampoo & Body Wash - Lemongrass Tea, Size: 12 FL Oz, Multicolor
Blind Barber Shampoo & Body Wash - Lemongrass Tea, Size: 12 FL Oz, Multicolor
$12.50
kohl's
Antica Farmacista Damascena Rose, Orris and Oud Hand and Body Wash, 10 Fl Oz
Antica Farmacista Damascena Rose, Orris and Oud Hand and Body Wash, 10 Fl Oz
$25.00
amazon
Natural Mineral Body Scrub - Citrus/Vanilla
Natural Mineral Body Scrub - Citrus/Vanilla
$14.99
($15.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Aibecy Silicone Travel Bottles Leak Proof 100ml & 38ml Squeezable Travel Size Toiletries Containers Portable Travel Bottle Container for Shampoo Shower Gel Cream Sunscreen
Aibecy Silicone Travel Bottles Leak Proof 100ml & 38ml Squeezable Travel Size Toiletries Containers Portable Travel Bottle Container for Shampoo Shower Gel Cream Sunscreen
$10.09
walmart
Bliss - Lemon & Sage Satin Skin Body Polish With Shea Butter & Coconut Oil | Smoothing & Balancing Skincare | All Skin Types | Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | 8.5 fl. oz.
Bliss - Lemon & Sage Satin Skin Body Polish With Shea Butter & Coconut Oil | Smoothing & Balancing Skincare | All Skin Types | Cruelty Free | Paraben Free | 8.5 fl. oz.
$9.99
($15.00
save 33%)
amazon
Antica Farmacista - Bar Soap - Grapefruit(113g/4oz)
Antica Farmacista - Bar Soap - Grapefruit(113g/4oz)
$25.88
newegg
Atsko Zero Sport-Wash Hair & Body Soap 64 Fl oz. Bottle 1345QZ: Zero Sport-Wash Hair & Body Soap 64 Fl oz. Bottle
Atsko Zero Sport-Wash Hair & Body Soap 64 Fl oz. Bottle 1345QZ: Zero Sport-Wash Hair & Body Soap 64 Fl oz. Bottle
$20.57
($22.40
save 8%)
amazon
All Natural Unscented Goats Milk Soap Bar Great for Sensitive Skin | Amaro Soaps & Co.
All Natural Unscented Goats Milk Soap Bar Great for Sensitive Skin | Amaro Soaps & Co.
$8.00
amazon
By Rosie Jane James Everyday Body Wash, One Size , Multiple Colors
By Rosie Jane James Everyday Body Wash, One Size , Multiple Colors
$25.00
jcpenney
Abcelit Rectangular Refillable Pump Bottles Plastic Divided Dispenser for Cosmetic Shampoo Shower Gel 250/450/650ML
Abcelit Rectangular Refillable Pump Bottles Plastic Divided Dispenser for Cosmetic Shampoo Shower Gel 250/450/650ML
$6.33
walmart
500ml Simple Divided Bottle Shampoo Shower Gel Conditioner Empty Bottle Press Bottle Squeeze Bottle Tagged
500ml Simple Divided Bottle Shampoo Shower Gel Conditioner Empty Bottle Press Bottle Squeeze Bottle Tagged
$6.43
walmart
Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash with Chamomile Scent & Soothing Oat, Gentle Soap-Free Body Cleanser for Dry, Itchy & Sensitive Skin, Dye-Free & Allergy-Tested, 18 fl. oz, Pack of 3
Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash with Chamomile Scent & Soothing Oat, Gentle Soap-Free Body Cleanser for Dry, Itchy & Sensitive Skin, Dye-Free & Allergy-Tested, 18 fl. oz, Pack of 3
$27.75
amazon
Aveda Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Wash. Lot of 12 Bottles. Total of 12oz
Aveda Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Wash. Lot of 12 Bottles. Total of 12oz
$24.97
walmart
Honey Almond Shower Gel
Honey Almond Shower Gel
$20.00
verishop
Aibecy Portable Foam Maker Face Cleanser Body Wash Bubble Maker Facial Bubble Cleansing Tool Skin Care
Aibecy Portable Foam Maker Face Cleanser Body Wash Bubble Maker Facial Bubble Cleansing Tool Skin Care
$8.67
walmart
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Café Mocha - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
360Feel Detox Bath Salt Body Scrub - Café Mocha - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$17.60
amazon
Moana By Air Val For Girls 2 Pcs SetShower Gel 0.85 Fl Oz 25 MlRoll On Perfume 0.34 Fl Oz 10 Ml
Moana By Air Val For Girls 2 Pcs SetShower Gel 0.85 Fl Oz 25 MlRoll On Perfume 0.34 Fl Oz 10 Ml
$25.22
walmart
600ML Large-Capacity Press Type Split Bottle Black And White Transparent Cosmetic Container Shampoo Shower Gel Empty Bottle
600ML Large-Capacity Press Type Split Bottle Black And White Transparent Cosmetic Container Shampoo Shower Gel Empty Bottle
$15.74
walmart
Desire London by Alfred Dunhill for Men - 3 Pc Gift Set 3.4oz EDT Spray, 3oz After Shave Balm, 3oz Shower Gel
Desire London by Alfred Dunhill for Men - 3 Pc Gift Set 3.4oz EDT Spray, 3oz After Shave Balm, 3oz Shower Gel
$34.99
($78.00
save 55%)
jomashop
Azzaro Wanted Girl Shower Milk - Moisturizing Body Wash for Women - 6.8 Fl Oz
Azzaro Wanted Girl Shower Milk - Moisturizing Body Wash for Women - 6.8 Fl Oz
$31.04
($45.00
save 31%)
amazon
Mini Hand Cream and Soap Set for Holidays, Woodland Pine Scent
Mini Hand Cream and Soap Set for Holidays, Woodland Pine Scent
$9.99
amazon
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Detox Grapefruit & Green Tea 20 Ounce
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Detox Grapefruit & Green Tea 20 Ounce
$23.49
walmart
ATTITUDE Natural Shower Gel, Pump Bottle, Hypoallergenic, Gentle on Sensitive Skin, Vegan and Cruelty Free Body Wash, Soothing, White Tea Leaves, 32 Fl Oz
ATTITUDE Natural Shower Gel, Pump Bottle, Hypoallergenic, Gentle on Sensitive Skin, Vegan and Cruelty Free Body Wash, Soothing, White Tea Leaves, 32 Fl Oz
$17.99
amazon
360Feel Sugar Body Scrub - Asian Tea Blossom - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
360Feel Sugar Body Scrub - Asian Tea Blossom - Great as a Face Scrub & Exfoliating Body Scrub for Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Foot Scrub, Great Gifts For Women - 8 Fl Oz
$27.49
amazon
18.21 Man Made Mens Spiced Vanilla 3-In-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash 18 oz Hair Care 860341002138
18.21 Man Made Mens Spiced Vanilla 3-In-1 Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash 18 oz Hair Care 860341002138
$24.99
($26.00
save 4%)
jomashop
A La Maison Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Liquid Soap
A La Maison Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Liquid Soap
$4.79
($5.99
save 20%)
beallsflorida
A La Maison 4-pk. Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Bar Soap
A La Maison 4-pk. Rosemary Mint Hand & Body Bar Soap
$4.79
($5.99
save 20%)
beallsflorida
Aromatherapy Fresh Citrus Antibacterial Hand Wash
Aromatherapy Fresh Citrus Antibacterial Hand Wash
$3.19
($3.99
save 20%)
beallsflorida
ATTITUDE Natural Liquid Hand Soap, Pump Bottle, Hypoallergenic and Dermatologist Tested, EWG Verified, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Unscented, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of 6
ATTITUDE Natural Liquid Hand Soap, Pump Bottle, Hypoallergenic and Dermatologist Tested, EWG Verified, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Unscented, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of 6
$39.63
amazon
ankishi 600ML powder green transparent pressed split bottle with pump mouth can cosmetics shower gel hand sanitizer empty bottle container
ankishi 600ML powder green transparent pressed split bottle with pump mouth can cosmetics shower gel hand sanitizer empty bottle container
$11.18
walmart
Axe Body Wash 16 Oz. 2-In-1 Body & Hair Wash In Jet
Axe Body Wash 16 Oz. 2-In-1 Body & Hair Wash In Jet
$2.97
buybuybaby
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Sleep Lavender & Tangerine 20 Ounce
Abra Therapeutics Aromasaurus Kids Bubble Bath Sleep Lavender & Tangerine 20 Ounce
$23.49
walmart
Foam Facial Cleanser Cup Body Wash Bubble Maker Bubbler for Face Tool Foam Maker Cup Bubble Foamer Portable Foam Maker
Foam Facial Cleanser Cup Body Wash Bubble Maker Bubbler for Face Tool Foam Maker Cup Bubble Foamer Portable Foam Maker
$9.09
walmart
Nubian Heritage Body Wash Cleanser for All Skin Types Goats Milk and Chai Made with Fair Trade Shea Butter 13 oz
Nubian Heritage Body Wash Cleanser for All Skin Types Goats Milk and Chai Made with Fair Trade Shea Butter 13 oz
$11.97
($12.59
save 5%)
amazon
Ins Simple Divided Bottle Shampoo Shower Gel Conditioner Empty Bottle Press Bottle Tagged
Ins Simple Divided Bottle Shampoo Shower Gel Conditioner Empty Bottle Press Bottle Tagged
$9.99
walmart
Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sea Salts - 22 fl oz
Olay Exfoliating Body Wash with Sea Salts - 22 fl oz
$5.99
target
Oribe Cote d'Azur Revitalizing Hand Wash,10.1 Fl Oz
Oribe Cote d'Azur Revitalizing Hand Wash,10.1 Fl Oz
$36.00
amazon
Natural Solution Himalayan Pink Salt Body Wash,Blood Orange,For All Skin Types - 17 oz
Natural Solution Himalayan Pink Salt Body Wash,Blood Orange,For All Skin Types - 17 oz
$11.23
($12.10
save 7%)
amazon
Load More
Bath & Shower
