After many years of farmhouse neutrals, minimalist taupes, and off-whites topping the charts, color has returned to interior design. Sherwin-Williams's new, first-ever biennial color trend anthology reflects this—with 48 hues ranging from soft and subtle to bold and bright, it comprises four collections of 12 masterfully-combined hues. Each tells a story, featuring colors that can work together or stand on their own. It also serves as a guide for choosing shades to make you feel at home in corner of your house.

"Through the launch of Anthology, we are thrilled to diversify our yearly color forecasting report to show the depth behind each color trend for the coming year," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a statement.

The collection's first color palette, named "convergence of greens and blues," represents the earth, sky, and sea: from the deep and relaxed blue Georgian Bay (SW 6509) to the earthy and fresh green Leapfrog (SW 6431). You'll also find the 2022 Sherwin-Williams color of the year, Evergreen Fog (SW 9130), a green-gray tone perfect for a bedroom where exuding calm is the ultimate goal.

Palette number two, "the poetry of reds and purples," combines nostalgic and dynamic tones. Mixed in with brighter colors like the retro Barbie-friendly pink Dragon Fruit (SW 6855) is Sashay Sand (SW 6051), a dusty terracotta perfect for a boho-style family room. For a bolder tint, Habanero Chile (SW 7589) looks just like it sounds—fiery, spicy, and energizing.

The third palette brings "a gathering of deeps and darks"—and it takes things to the dark side (in the very best way).

Dark rooms are becoming increasingly popular, as people crave cozy spaces to come home to at the end of hectic days. Dark-colored paints provide excellent backgrounds for light wood, offering contrast that introduces a dynamic element to any room. Roycroft Bronze Green (SW 2846) is a shape-shifting color that can read either brown or green. Expert-favorite Tricorn Black (SW 6238) is a much-loved paint used over and over in both interiors and exteriors, while Palm Leaf (SW 7735) brings to mind all the best parts of nature.

In palette four, "a study in delicate tints," the paint hue atmosphere becomes more subdued. These soft and relaxed picks are airy and muted, bringing to mind a beachfront home or a cottage in the French countryside. Fleur de Sel (SW7666) is an expert pick, and is the embodiment in color form of an ocean breeze—white with a touch of green. Two more paints picked by experts are Drift of Mist (SW 9166) and Light French Gray (Sw 0055), which both would work equally well in a sophisticated high-rise apartment or a contemporary ranch in the suburbs.

No matter the room you're updating or style of home you have, the Anthology Series has all the color inspiration you need for the upcoming year. You can order color chips and peel-and-stick samples at swsamples.com or visit your local store.

