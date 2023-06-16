Sheet Pan Lasagna

Sheet pan lasagna is here and it's all the best crispy edges.

Published on June 16, 2023
Hands On Time:
20 mins
Bake Time:
35 mins
Stand Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12 slices
Yield:
18"x13" sheet pan lasagna
If the crispy edges around a pan of lasagna are your favorite part, this is the recipe for you. Baking classic lasagna ingredients in a sheet pan, rather than a baking dish, allows for more of the surface of the lasagna to become golden brown and caramelized. When testing this recipe, we liked the combination of 12 ounces of ground beef and 4 ounces Italian sausage. Substitute ground turkey or your favorite ground meat alternative in this sheet pan lasagna recipe. You could even add fresh veggies like spinach or kale to the ricotta mixture.

An added bonus of making sheet pan lasagna is the prep time (just 20 minutes!). Rather than creating layer after layer, this recipe calls for just two layers of pasta. In just over an hour, you'll be rewarded with an entire sheet pan of melty, gooey, crispy lasagna. Slice and serve it with crusty bread and a green salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean ground beef and/or Italian sausage

  • 32 ounce jar marinara sauce

  • 15-16 ounce carton whole milk ricotta or cottage cheese

  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese

  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat leaf Italian parsley

  • 1/4 tsp salt

  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 9 ounce package no-boil lasagna noodles (16 sheets)

  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

  • 2 cups shredded provolone cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large skillet cook and crumble beef and sausage over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain the meat and transfer to a large bowl; stir in the jarred marinara sauce.

  2. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine the ricotta cheese, 3/4 cup Parmesan, and parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the eggs until well combined.

  3. Lightly coat an 18x13x1-inch baking pan with nonstick spray. Spread 1 1/2 cups meat sauce over bottom of pan. Arrange half of the lasagna sheets over sauce, overlapping to fit. Dollop the ricotta mixture evenly over the sheets and spread to an even layer. Sprinkle with 1/2 of the mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Top with 1 cup meat sauce and spread evenly. Top with remaining lasagna sheets and meat sauce.

    Test Kitchen Tip: If you don't have an 18"x13" pan, evenly layer the ingredients between two 13"x9" baking dishes to make 2 pans of lasagna. Bake as directed.

  4. Cover the pan with aluminum foil. Bake for 25 minutes.

  5. Uncover and top with remaining shredded cheeses and Parmesan. Continue baking the sheet pan lasagna recipe until bubbly and the lasagna sheets are just tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

  6. Remove from the oven and let stand 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

393 Calories
22g Fat
17g Carbs
30g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 12
Calories 393.1
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 22.5g 29%
Saturated Fat 11.8g 59%
Cholesterol 116.3mg 39%
Sodium 913.5mg 40%
Total Carbohydrate 17.2g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 29.5g
Vitamin D 0.4mcg 2%
Vitamin C 3.4mg 17%
Calcium 443.5mg 34%
Iron 2.6mg 15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

