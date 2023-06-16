Sheet pan lasagna is here and it's all the best crispy edges.

If the crispy edges around a pan of lasagna are your favorite part, this is the recipe for you. Baking classic lasagna ingredients in a sheet pan, rather than a baking dish, allows for more of the surface of the lasagna to become golden brown and caramelized. When testing this recipe, we liked the combination of 12 ounces of ground beef and 4 ounces Italian sausage. Substitute ground turkey or your favorite ground meat alternative in this sheet pan lasagna recipe. You could even add fresh veggies like spinach or kale to the ricotta mixture.

An added bonus of making sheet pan lasagna is the prep time (just 20 minutes!). Rather than creating layer after layer, this recipe calls for just two layers of pasta. In just over an hour, you'll be rewarded with an entire sheet pan of melty, gooey, crispy lasagna. Slice and serve it with crusty bread and a green salad.