Pet Owners Swear by This Powerful Shark Stick Vacuum—and It’s on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

“I have a dog that sheds a lot, and this vacuum makes cleaning up after her so much easier!”

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Published on July 11, 2023 06:00PM EDT

Messes are inevitable, and the best way to zip through cleanup is to have the right tools on hand—especially when it comes to your floors. Powerful upright vacuums and compact handheld vacuums are helpful, but a lightweight stick vacuum is ready to tackle all of the in-between jobs. If you’re shopping for a new one, take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day deal that allows you to save an impressive $90 on a Shark favorite.

The best stick vacuums are the ones that easily transform into other cleaning tools, and the Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum fits the bill. It quickly transitions from a stick vacuum into a handheld device, and it even comes with two additional nozzles that are designed to make pet hair and hidden messes disappear. With more than 7,600 perfect ratings and almost 2,000 five-star reviews, shoppers say the vacuum is worth purchasing. 

“It picks up SO much,” began a five-star reviewer. “I have a dog that sheds a lot, and this vacuum makes cleaning up after her so much easier!” Another shopper shared, “Love the light on the hardwood, love how powerful the suction is, and LOVE how easy it is to use. Cobwebs are no more, no more crouching to get the cracks by the wall—it’s just so easy and functional!”

The corded stick vacuum is suitable for all floor types, so you can easily maneuver between carpets and hard floors. Plus, it only weighs 8.6 pounds, which means it’s relatively lightweight to switch between the full-size gadget and its handheld counterparts. The vacuum also has other features worth highlighting, like the .68-quart dust cup that simply pops off for easy emptying, as well as LED headlights to help you to clean in dark corners and underneath furniture. It even has a long 30-foot cord that allows you to vacuum bigger rooms without having to unplug and find another outlet.

Reviewers are pleased with how easy this vacuum is to operate, too. “It's lightweight, easy for me to maneuver, and very clearly marked,” one wrote. “I know exactly which button opens the dust bin, which button pulls the top off, and what goes where. And it works!” 

The Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro stick vacuum is a cleaning tool that makes pet hair, dirt, and crumbs easy things to remove from floors and furniture. So, while it’s on sale for $160 for Amazon Prime Day, pick one up before the deal and the stock disappears. 

More Prime Day Stick Vacuum Deals

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

