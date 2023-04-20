Housekeeping House Cleaning The Vacuum We Named the ‘Best Upright’ Pick for Pet Hair Is on Sale for 29% Off at Amazon Get it while it’s $80 off. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 20, 2023 06:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington We have an amazing Amazon deal for pet parents: The Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright Vacuum is on sale for $200. We tested it and loved it so much, we named it our “Best Upright Vacuum” for pet hair. Now you can shop it for 29% off. We found that the Shark vacuum easily transitions from carpet to hard floors while picking up nearly 100% of pet messes. It features an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal and a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of dirt and allergens, so you won’t find any leftover crumbs after a quick sweep. It’s also easy to assemble—just snap the pieces together and start cleaning. Keep in mind that the vacuum is pretty heavy, so it’s not ideal for carrying up and down stairs. Amazon Buy It: Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright Vacuum, $200 (was $280), Amazon The vacuum is powerful enough to capture embedded hair and debris, making it especially effective for deep cleaning sessions. And it even has a self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get clogged or wrapped with hair. With the extra large, 2.8-quart dustbin, you can clean the entire house without having to stop to empty it. We thought it was easy to remove things like cat food from the dustbin, but it was more difficult to clean out pet hair, since you have to scoop it out by hand. This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon We appreciated that the device has a long cord and a 12-foot extendable hose for maneuvering around the house. The hose is also useful for tackling spaces like stairs, furniture, and even the ceiling. While it can handle rugs and hard floors, we found that it can sometimes scratch surfaces like vinyl flooring, so be sure to test it out first. If you struggle with pet hair all over your home, you should definitely check out this Shark vacuum while it’s on sale for $80 off at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Adorable Line of Sustainable Products Features the Peanut Gang This Shopper-Loved Standing Weeder Easily ‘Pulls Out Roots’ and Saves Your Back—Plus, It’s on Sale Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is Bringing Soft Spring to the Kitchen