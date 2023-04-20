The Vacuum We Named the ‘Best Upright’ Pick for Pet Hair Is on Sale for 29% Off at Amazon

We have an amazing Amazon deal for pet parents: The Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright Vacuum is on sale for $200. We tested it and loved it so much, we named it our “Best Upright Vacuum” for pet hair. Now you can shop it for 29% off.

We found that the Shark vacuum easily transitions from carpet to hard floors while picking up nearly 100% of pet messes. It features an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal and a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of dirt and allergens, so you won’t find any leftover crumbs after a quick sweep. It’s also easy to assemble—just snap the pieces together and start cleaning. Keep in mind that the vacuum is pretty heavy, so it’s not ideal for carrying up and down stairs.

Buy It: Shark Navigator Pet Pro Upright Vacuum, $200 (was $280), Amazon

The vacuum is powerful enough to capture embedded hair and debris, making it especially effective for deep cleaning sessions. And it even has a self-cleaning brush roll that won’t get clogged or wrapped with hair. With the extra large, 2.8-quart dustbin, you can clean the entire house without having to stop to empty it. We thought it was easy to remove things like cat food from the dustbin, but it was more difficult to clean out pet hair, since you have to scoop it out by hand.

We appreciated that the device has a long cord and a 12-foot extendable hose for maneuvering around the house. The hose is also useful for tackling spaces like stairs, furniture, and even the ceiling. While it can handle rugs and hard floors, we found that it can sometimes scratch surfaces like vinyl flooring, so be sure to test it out first.

If you struggle with pet hair all over your home, you should definitely check out this Shark vacuum while it’s on sale for $80 off at Amazon.