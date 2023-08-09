Amazon Just Quietly Shaved $30 Off This ‘Surprisingly Powerful’ Handheld Vacuum With 11,000+ Perfect Ratings

One shopper even said they “couldn’t live without it.”

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on August 9, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

While robot mop combos and lightweight stick vacuums are efficient at picking up hair and debris, cordless handheld vacuum cleaners can go where no other cleaner can. Ideal for sucking up pet hair in the car, or dust bunnies accumulating on the stairs, hand vacs are so popular thanks to their convenience and portability. For example, more than 10,800 Amazon shoppers gave the Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vacuum a five-star rating, and it’s 23% off, making it the perfect time to buy.

The best-selling Shark Wandvac comes in rose gold and sage green, both of which are currently marked down to $100. This vacuum is cordless, bagless, and at 1.4 pounds, very lightweight. It has a tapered nozzle design and a crevice attachment to hyper-focus on one small area at a time, making for the most effective clean in even the narrowest spaces.

Amazon Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum Rose Gold

Amazon

It’s battery-powered with 10.8 volts and 115 watts, which is a big win among shoppers, many of which kept mentioning it in reviews. The powerful cordless vacuum also features a washable HEPA filter to trap small particles like dust and dander. 

One five-star reviewer loved its “truly powerful suction” and “sophisticated external design,” also calling the vac, “ergonomically excellent.” They also wrote that “the motor is surprisingly powerful” and “more than up to the task.” The reviewer, who also said other shoppers should “expect reliable long-term performance,” added that they’ve been using it for 15 months, and are still “a very happy customer.”

Amazon Shark WV201 WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum Sage Green

Amazon

Someone else that called it “so easy to use,” also agreed that it “has powerful suction,” and said they are “thrilled and would highly recommend it.” In another review, a shopper said they couldn’t live without it, adding that they own three. Someone else who gave it five stars wrote that they “use it every day,” and that it’s “one of the best purchases [they] have ever made.”

The Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vacuum is compact, portable, and easy to use. It charges quickly, and has 10.8 volts for strong, powerful suction. For a limited time only, shoppers can buy it for just $100—that’s $30 off the original price. Keep scrolling for more cordless vacuums to shop.

More Cordless Vacuums to Shop

Bissell Pet Hair Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum

Amazon Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum

Amazon

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus

Amazon Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H30 Mate Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon eufy by Anker, HomeVac H30 Mate, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Shark WV410 Cordless Hand Vacuum

Amazon Shark WV410BL WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vacuum Dark Blue

Amazon

Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon
