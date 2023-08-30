We're ~Falling~ For Aldi's September Finds—Here Are Our Top 8 Picks

Aldi Finds is ready to drop fresh seasonal specialties for September, and they channel fall in the best way. If you’re not familiar with Aldi Finds, it’s the most straightforward way to discover the grocer's limited-edition, seasonal items each week. You'll find a rotating variety of specialty lifestyle products, foods, and beverage items, sometimes with brand-new products available to try for the first time.



Although Aldi Finds is released weekly all year long, the fall finds truly can’t be beaten—what better way to find trendy home pieces and celebrate the changing seasons? From Halloween decorations to fall treats, here are our top 8 picks to keep an eye out for this September.



Huntington Home Sherpa Pumpkin Pillow, available 9/6

ALDI

The Huntington Home pumpkin-shaped pillows, which come in regular and jumbo sizes ($10 and $15, respectively), are guaranteed to be a huge hit this fall. They’re adorably cozy and come in a range of colors to match any living space or bedroom. The sherpa fabric makes them soft and fuzzy, and they work perfectly as accent pillows (although for just $10, we’d definitely recommend an entire pile of them).



Crofton Mini Pumpkin Casserole Dish, available 9/6

Aldi

These pumpkin casserole dishes are both classy and cute, and they come in multiple different colors and sizes: The mini versions ring up at just $9 each, while the large is $15. Complete with a pumpkin-stem lid handle, these colorful dishes are perfect for cooking with as well as displaying in your kitchen.



Three Mills Pumpkin Spice Mulled Wine, available 9/6

Aldi

Mulled wine is a classic autumn drink. The smoky, spiced wine is always an elegant choice for bringing warmth when there's a chill in the air. Three Mills’s seasonal favorite has notes of pumpkin and cinnamon. Best of all, it can be served either hot or cold and only costs you $6.



State of Brewing Pumpkin Cider, available 9/8

Aldi

Back with popular demand, Aldi's State of Brewing’s 6-pack of Pumpkin Cider is returning for the fall season—and for just $8. The pumpkin hard cider is a fitting choice for Halloween party drinks (and a great way to celebrate the fall season in style). The spiced cider is crisp and slightly sweet—a classic autumn drink.



Huntington Home 36” Cinnamon Broom, available 9/13

Aldi

Cinnamon brooms are a multi-functional fall decoration. The sticks of the broom—usually dipped in a mix of oils, primarily cinnamon—will bring a fresh fall scent to any room. They're also thought to bring good luck to the household. For only $4, this is the perfect pick if you’re looking for a unique Halloween accessory or a trendy decoration to display all season long.



Crofton Harvest Serving Platter, available 9/20

Aldi

A seasonal serving platter is a must-have for any party. These leaf-shaped products come in two of the same colors as the Crofton pumpkin casserole dishes, so you can wow your guests with a complete, color-coordinated autumn dinnerware collection. They also have a classic pumpkin-shaped dish as well as a Halloween-themed version, all for $10 each.



Huntington Home Acorn Candle, available 9/20

Aldi

Not only is Aldi bringing Huntington’s seasonal scents to their September Finds, they’re also doubling as a decor item to put on display. These acorn candles come in three different scents: Wild Fern & Birch, Vanilla & Patchouli, and Blood Orange & Palo Santo, for $5 each. Each scent comes with a different-colored lid option of silver, copper, or gold.



Sundae Shoppe Pumpkin Latte/Apple Pie Ice Cream Bars, available 9/27

Aldi

Pumpkin spice is taking over the fall season as usual, and the Sundae Shoppe limited edition ice cream bars are rolling with the trend. With pumpkin spice and caramel sauce on the inside and a layer of chocolate and cookie crumbles on the outside, the Pumpkin Latte bars are bound to be a new hit favorite. They’re also available in a caramel-y, crunchy seasonal Apple Pie flavor. Each package comes with three bars for $4.