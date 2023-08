Target Just Issued a Recall for Another 2 Million Threshold Candles

Target's exclusive Threshold Glass Jar Candles have been officially recalled for the second time—a result of buyers reporting that the glass jars break when used, causing injuries and potential fire hazards. The recall includes 2.2 million affected candles.



The defective candles were released in February 2020 and were sold up until July 2023. Target first issued a recall on certain Threshold candle scents in May, but another recall was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) on August 10. The organization estimates a total of nearly 5 million affected candles.



The defective products primarily consist of 20-ounce 3-wick candles in multiple scents, but the recall has also been issued on one 5.5-ounce candle. If you've purchased a Threshold candle within the last few years and want to make sure it's safe to use, be sure to check the scent name and item number, which can be found on the bottom of the glass jars.



Anyone looking to be refunded for a defective candle can still receive a full refund by bringing the Threshold candle back to your local store. Target is also providing prepaid shipping labels for those needing to return a recalled candle via mail. You can find more information on the Product Safety and Recall page of Target's website.



Sold both online and in-stores, see the full list of recalled candles below.



Full List of Target Recalled Candles