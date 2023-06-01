Dog Urine Killing Your Lawn? This Seed Spot Repair Treatment Restores Grass Ruined by Pet Messes

With all the effort that goes into taking care of your lawn, watching the grass be ruined by your pet’s urine can be a killjoy. Even if you’re watering it regularly and for the right amount of time, most grass can’t withstand the acidity of a dog’s pee and as such, it tends to die off and leave dead, bald spots. Thankfully, such urine spots can be easily repaired with the right product.

The Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Sun and Shade is made with a salt neutralizer formula that restores the damage from the salts found in dog urine. With a combination of high-performance grass seed, mulch, soil amendment, seed protectant, and tackifier that keeps seeds from washing away, the fast-acting seed revives grass in as little as one week, according to Amazon shoppers. It also targets high-traffic areas and other damaged spots in your yard (say, if your dog is a digger). And regularly, one 2-pound bag costs $20, but Amazon has lowered the price to $17 for a limited time.

“I bought this to repair the large spots in my yard that my female dogs destroyed,” wrote one shopper, adding that between overseeding and dog urine, high nitrogen levels “caused a lot of damage,” and two containers of Scotts “worked as advertised.”

According to Scotts, the product works best if used during spring or fall when soil temperatures are between 55 degrees Fahrenheit and 70 degrees Fahrenheit (or when air temperatures range from 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 80 degrees Fahrenheit). The formula is pet-friendly and it requires full sun.

Reviewers agree that using the product correctly is key. It’s important to get rid of the dead grass and loosen the soil a few inches down before spreading Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Sun and Shade. Then, water it generously, until patches cannot hold anymore moisture.

A five-star reviewer said, “This stuff is a champ” and detailed how, after raking up the dead spots, loosening the soil, and spreading “a generous amount over each patch,” their dog decided to dig up the grass mix. Even after the reviewer’s dog disrupted the healing spots, it took only eight days for new grass to sprout, “even in the areas my dog [dug] up.” When the “color of the grass changed,” they “watered each patch” again.

If you have a dog (or dogs) that regularly urinates in your backyard, Scotts EZ Seed Dog Spot Repair Sun and Shade could be the grass-repairing solution you've been looking for.


