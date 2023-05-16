Recipes and Cooking Desserts & Baking Fruit Dessert Recipes Schaum Torte Be the first to rate & review! Schaum Torte is a classic German dessert that's popular in Wisconsin. It is made with layers of airy meringue, whipped cream, and berries. By BHG Test Kitchen BHG Test Kitchen The Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen has been in continuous operation for nearly 100 years, developing and testing practical, reliable recipes that readers can enjoy at home. The Test Kitchen team includes culinary specialists, food stylists, registered and licensed nutritionists, and other experts with Bachelor of Science degrees in food science, food and nutrition, or culinary arts. Together, the team tests more than 2,500 recipes, produces more than 2,500 food images, and creates more than 1,000 food videos each year in the state-of-the-art test kitchen. Hands On Time: 15 mins Bake Time: 50 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 8 Very similar to a pavlova, Schaum Torte is a German meringue dessert that's often served in the Midwest, specifically Wisconsin. It features layers of airy meringue, whipped cream, and berries. Our Test Kitchen used raspberries when developing our Schaum Torte recipe but you could substitute sliced strawberries, black berries, blueberries, or other fresh fruit. Our recipe tasters loved the combination of the crisp meringue, fluffy whipped cream, and juicy berries. When baking the meringue shell for a Schaum Torte, you want it to cook slowly and evenly until it is just barely golden brown. This helps keep the outside texture light and crisp, and the inside creamy and marshmallow-like. Let it cool completely before piling on the whipped cream and berries or else the filling will melt. Don't worry if the meringue falls a bit—that's exactly what should happen! You don't need a piping back to make this easy dessert recipe, simply spoon the meringue mixture into a tall springform pan. Our Test Kitchen found that using a springform pan was the easiest way to keep the meringue shell from sticking once baked. Strawberry, Mango & Rose Pavlova Ingredients 6 egg whites, at room temperature 1 teaspoon white or apple cider vinegar 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon salt 2 cups sugar 1 1/2 cups whipped cream 2 cups raspberries Directions Preheat the oven to 300°F. Line the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Cut a 25x2-inch-long strip of parchment paper. Arrange strip around sides of pans. Lightly grease the parchment paper to help prevent sticking. Beat the egg whites, vinegar, vanilla, and salt with an electric mixer on medium until soft peaks form. Test Kitchen Tip: You'll know you've reached soft peaks when you lift the beaters out of the meringue mixture and the meringue flops over on itself. The peaks should not stand up on their own. With the mixer on high, gradually add the sugar into the egg white mixture, 2 tablespoons at a time until the sugar is completely dissolved. Spread the meringue mixture into the prepared springform pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack (meringue will fall a bit). Top with whipped cream and raspberries to serve. Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between a Schaum Torte and pavlova? Pavlova was originally created in New Zealand in the early 20th century. Like the German Schaum Torte, it features layers of meringue, whipped cream, and fruit. The biggest difference between the two desserts is that pavlova uses cornstarch in the meringue and classic Schaum Torte recipes do not. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 253 Calories 3g Fat 55g Carbs 3g Protein