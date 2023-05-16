Schaum Torte

Schaum Torte is a classic German dessert that's popular in Wisconsin. It is made with layers of airy meringue, whipped cream, and berries.

Published on May 16, 2023
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Bake Time:
50 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Very similar to a pavlova, Schaum Torte is a German meringue dessert that's often served in the Midwest, specifically Wisconsin. It features layers of airy meringue, whipped cream, and berries. Our Test Kitchen used raspberries when developing our Schaum Torte recipe but you could substitute sliced strawberries, black berries, blueberries, or other fresh fruit. Our recipe tasters loved the combination of the crisp meringue, fluffy whipped cream, and juicy berries.

When baking the meringue shell for a Schaum Torte, you want it to cook slowly and evenly until it is just barely golden brown. This helps keep the outside texture light and crisp, and the inside creamy and marshmallow-like. Let it cool completely before piling on the whipped cream and berries or else the filling will melt. Don't worry if the meringue falls a bit—that's exactly what should happen!

You don't need a piping back to make this easy dessert recipe, simply spoon the meringue mixture into a tall springform pan. Our Test Kitchen found that using a springform pan was the easiest way to keep the meringue shell from sticking once baked.

Ingredients

  • 6 egg whites, at room temperature

  • 1 teaspoon white or apple cider vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups sugar

  • 1 1/2 cups whipped cream

  • 2 cups raspberries

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300°F. Line the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan with parchment paper. Cut a 25x2-inch-long strip of parchment paper. Arrange strip around sides of pans. Lightly grease the parchment paper to help prevent sticking.

  2. Beat the egg whites, vinegar, vanilla, and salt with an electric mixer on medium until soft peaks form.

    Test Kitchen Tip: You'll know you've reached soft peaks when you lift the beaters out of the meringue mixture and the meringue flops over on itself. The peaks should not stand up on their own.

  3. With the mixer on high, gradually add the sugar into the egg white mixture, 2 tablespoons at a time until the sugar is completely dissolved.

  4. Spread the meringue mixture into the prepared springform pan. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely on a wire rack (meringue will fall a bit). Top with whipped cream and raspberries to serve.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is the difference between a Schaum Torte and pavlova?

    Pavlova was originally created in New Zealand in the early 20th century. Like the German Schaum Torte, it features layers of meringue, whipped cream, and fruit. The biggest difference between the two desserts is that pavlova uses cornstarch in the meringue and classic Schaum Torte recipes do not.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

253 Calories
3g Fat
55g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 252.9
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 2.7g 4%
Saturated Fat 1.6g 8%
Cholesterol 8.6mg 3%
Sodium 109mg 5%
Total Carbohydrate 55.3g 20%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 52.4g
Protein 3.4g
Vitamin D 0mcg 0%
Vitamin C 8.1mg 40%
Calcium 21.4mg 2%
Iron 0.3mg 1%
Potassium 105.6mg 2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

