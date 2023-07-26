Scalloped Borders Are the Perfect Playful Design Alternative to Straight Lines

Scalloped borders and designs—used on accent walls, furniture edges, and more—have become a rising star in children’s bedroom decor and beyond.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Published on July 26, 2023
living room with grey wall detail and warm artwork
Photo: Kim Cornelison

Design trends are constantly changing, but sometimes a style reemerges at precisely the time when it feels new and fresh—no matter how long it's been around. Scalloped design is having just that sort of moment. Scalloped borders in interior design can be found as far back as the Renaissance, and they were often used in Art Deco interiors in the early 20th century, and again during the preppy 1980s. 

Scallops are back again in a big way now, adding a whimsical touch to interiors everywhere from headboards to placemats. Where minimalism and clean lines were the must-haves of the 2010s, the 2020s bring a renewed desire for softness and charm. You can see it in trends like grandma chic, maximalism, and paint color palettes like pink and beige (as opposed to gray and white).

When used thoughtfully, scalloped borders feel traditional: Think of scalloped trim on wood furniture, like a dresser or dining room table. The wood's solidity offsets the scallop's sweetness, adding softness to an otherwise sturdy design element. Scalloped lines used on throw pillows or bedspreads tend to add a delicate feel, but with the right colors (navy blue or red, for example), they become more cozy.

eccentric red and blue bedroom with octopus print

Better Homes & Gardens

Scallops are also showing up on feature walls, especially in children's rooms and playrooms. On TikTok, hundreds of videos showing how to DIY a scallop wall design have garnered millions of views, collectively. Creators are using muddy paint colors like mauve, terracotta, sage green, and gray-blue, which take the cutesy factor of the scalloped look down just one notch.

If you want to ride the scallop wave, start small. Add scalloped hand towels to your powder room or a scalloped tray to your coffee table. If you find yourself wanting more scalloped details, you can add scalloped trim to window treatments or find a scallop-framed mirror to hang in an entryway. Like all of-the-moment trends, scalloped lines should be added to your home with the understanding that you may want to switch them out in a year or two when another design style circles back. Who knows—someday soon you may find that wicker baskets filled with dried flowers is the 1990s detail you absolutely have to have again.

