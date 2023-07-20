This Washable Rug Brand Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide—Here’s Everything We’re Buying

Whether you have small kids and pets or you’re just prone to spills, you know the importance of having durable furniture and decor. And if you haven’t yet discovered the magic of Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs, you’re in luck. The brand is hosting a sitewide sale (July 20-25), so you can score rugs for every room in your home. Plus, the sale even includes Ruggable’s sister furniture brand, Levity.

To help narrow down your selection, we’ve rounded up our top picks for your space. Whether you need printed rugs, kitchen seating, or a new dining table, these picks are all stylish and easy to clean. Use code BDAY23 at checkout and enjoy 20% off.

Moroccan Diamond Plush Rug

Ruggable

The Moroccan Diamond Plush Rug is one of Ruggable’s bestsellers and we can see why. The rug is offered in three different patterns and is the best rug to consider if you’re looking for a subtle pattern that won’t overpower a space.



Jonathan Adler Op Art Aquarius Rug

Ruggable

For a designer-approved pick, this rug is a great option. Designed in collaboration with Jonathan Adler, the rug features an eye-catching design that’ll also look like a piece of art in your space. The rug is offered in four colors and a variety of sizes, including round picks, so you can choose which one suits your home best.



Iris Apfel Suzani Mosaic Multicolor Rug

Ruggable

Whether you’re decorating a living room or upgrading a home office, this mosaic-inspired rug is the perfect finishing touch. The rug, designed in partnership with Iris Apfel, is offered in two colors and is the perfect pop of color to add to a room. Plus, you can also get it in a round version or as a runner as well.



Morris & Co. Blackthorn Forest Green Rug

Ruggable

One look at this pick and it’s understandable why it’s one of Ruggable’s bestsellers. The rug is part of a collaboration with Morris & Co. and is offered in two colors. Though it may seem muted at first, a closer look reveals a detailed pattern of vines, florals, and other botanic designs that’ll look like a piece of art in your home, wherever you place it.



Outdoor Campo Rug

Ruggable

This outdoor rug is the perfect piece to finish your patio or deck, whether it be under your dining table or in your seating area. The rug, which is offered as both a runner and an area rug, has a multicolor pattern that’ll brighten up your space while also tying the look together. If you prefer a more muted option, however, there’s also a gray option as well.



Very Berry Doormat

Ruggable

This sweet doormat is an easy way to upgrade your outdoor space. The doormat, which features a berry-inspired pattern, can be purchased as just a cover or as a two-piece system, which includes both a cover and a mat.



National Gallery Turning Turner Rug

Ruggable

Art collectors and appreciators alike will love this rug, which was designed inspired by J.M.W Turner’s painting, The Evening Star. The rug features a rust-colored version of the painting and is a practical way to incorporate fine art into your home.



Solid Bath Mat

Ruggable

Ruggable offers bath mats in a variety of patterns, but we appreciated the simplicity of this solid design. The bathmat comes in nine colors and is offered as either a simple cover or a two-piece cover and mat system.



Dinosaur Parade Rug

Ruggable

If you’re decorating your little one’s bedroom or playroom, you’ll appreciate this dino-inspired rug. The rug, which is under $200 on sale, features a variety of baby dinosaurs and a footprint-patterned border that’ll make for a fun touch to a space. It’s offered in either a washed gray or a brighter multicolor option, as well as in a few shapes and sizes.



Checkerboard Re-Jute Rug

Ruggable

If you like the look and feel of Jute without the shedding and maintenance, you’ll appreciate this take by Ruggable. The rug, which resembles Jute but is machine washable, features a checkerboard design that’s ideal for someone who wants a more subtle pattern. It’s offered in two colors and a few different sizes and shapes, too.



Levity Scandinavian Lounge Chair

Ruggable

Dirty paws and sticky fingers are no match for this Scandinavian-inspired lounge chair. In addition to a stylish look and multiple color options, the chair has removable cushion covers that are stain-resistant and machine-washable.



Levity Transitional Ottoman

Ruggable

You can kick your feet up on this ottoman without thinking twice. Like the lounge chair, this piece has removable cushion covers that are both stain-resistant and machine-washable, so you won’t have to worry about dirty shoes or other stains.



Levity Scandinavian Counter Stool

Ruggable

For a chair that can withstand heavy kitchen traffic, you can’t go wrong with this barstool. You’ll be able to choose from two stains and a variety of cushion colors, each of which is removable and easy to machine wash.



Levity Rectangular Dining Table

Ruggable

Whether you have a large family or just entertain often, you’ll appreciate this rectangular dining table. The table is offered in two stains and has a minimal look that can either stand on its own or be dressed up with vases, tablecloths, and other accessories.

