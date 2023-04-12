Make Your Home a Dreamhouse with Ruggable’s New Barbie Collection

Barbie fever is on the rise, and we’re not just talking Barbiecore. With the Barbie movie set to hit theaters in July (July 21, to be exact, if you’re as excited about it as we are), everyone is celebrating that classic Barbie aesthetic: HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge premieres this summer, millennial pink is as popular as ever, and now washable rug maker Ruggable is even getting in on the Barbie craze with its new Dreamhouse Collection.

Made in collaboration with Mattel, the new Barbie x Ruggable: The Dreamhouse Collection features six designs—four rugs and two doormats—that give the Barbie aesthetic new depth and practicality. Ruggable is known for its washable, durable rugs that maintain functionality without sacrificing style, and with the new Dreamhouse Collection, it adds rugs with that playful Barbie twist to its wide selection.

Ruggable

Buy It: Barbie Pink Ombre Rug, from $109; Ruggable

Blending art deco, post-modern pop, and Palm Springs–luxe, this new line channels the many eras of Barbie. The new Barbie x Ruggable collaboration isn’t all pink (though there is still plenty of pink—it’s Barbie, after all). The pinkest item in the collection is the Pink Ombre Rug (above), which boasts a watermelon-pink center that fades out to a cream border. Probably the boldest design in the collection, it’s the perfect splash of color for a pink-tinged sitting corner or a maximalist living room.



For those looking for a more subtle look, the Dreamworld Ivory & Pink design features a classic three-toned pink geometric shape on an ivory background: This elevated rug is the perfect addition to a more traditional dining room, and no one will even know it’s from the Barbie collection—until you proudly tell them, of course.



PHOTO: Ruggable PHOTO: Ruggable

Buy It: Barbie Doormat, $179; Ruggable

True Barbie fans will jump at the chance to pick up a classic Barbie doormat, complete with the Barbie logo and available in light pink and fuchsia lettering. (Doormats are $179 each.)



The other two designs in the collection aren’t pink at all: Paradise Ivory & Gold boasts a neutral palm tree pattern inspired by Barbie’s home in Malibu, and Signature Chevron Charcoal is a throwback to the original Barbie, who famously wore a black and white chevron swimsuit.



PHOTO: Ruggable PHOTO: Ruggable

Buy It: Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug, from $109; Ruggable (Left); Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug, from $109; Ruggable (Right)

“We are thrilled to partner with Barbie, an iconic brand that inspires playfulness and creativity,” said Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable, in a statement. “At Ruggable, we built upon her timeless style and irreverent spirit to create unique pieces that will evoke fond memories for people of all ages.”

Ruggable

Buy It: Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug, from $109; Ruggable

Each design is available in low- and medium-pile options, and sizes range from a 2’x3’ to a 9’x12’ area rug. Doormat, runners, and round rug options are all available, and prices start at $99. Barbie x Ruggable: The Dreamhouse Collection is available starting April 12 from Ruggable.