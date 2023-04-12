News Home Trends Make Your Home a Dreamhouse with Ruggable’s New Barbie Collection And yes, there is a lot of pink. By Lauren Phillips Lauren Phillips Instagram Website Lauren Phillips is the Associate Director of Special Projects at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 12, 2023 10:13AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ruggable Barbie fever is on the rise, and we’re not just talking Barbiecore. With the Barbie movie set to hit theaters in July (July 21, to be exact, if you’re as excited about it as we are), everyone is celebrating that classic Barbie aesthetic: HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge premieres this summer, millennial pink is as popular as ever, and now washable rug maker Ruggable is even getting in on the Barbie craze with its new Dreamhouse Collection. Made in collaboration with Mattel, the new Barbie x Ruggable: The Dreamhouse Collection features six designs—four rugs and two doormats—that give the Barbie aesthetic new depth and practicality. Ruggable is known for its washable, durable rugs that maintain functionality without sacrificing style, and with the new Dreamhouse Collection, it adds rugs with that playful Barbie twist to its wide selection. The 13 Best Washable Rugs of 2023 Ruggable Buy It: Barbie Pink Ombre Rug, from $109; Ruggable Blending art deco, post-modern pop, and Palm Springs–luxe, this new line channels the many eras of Barbie. The new Barbie x Ruggable collaboration isn’t all pink (though there is still plenty of pink—it’s Barbie, after all). The pinkest item in the collection is the Pink Ombre Rug (above), which boasts a watermelon-pink center that fades out to a cream border. Probably the boldest design in the collection, it’s the perfect splash of color for a pink-tinged sitting corner or a maximalist living room. For those looking for a more subtle look, the Dreamworld Ivory & Pink design features a classic three-toned pink geometric shape on an ivory background: This elevated rug is the perfect addition to a more traditional dining room, and no one will even know it’s from the Barbie collection—until you proudly tell them, of course. PHOTO: Ruggable PHOTO: Ruggable Buy It: Barbie Doormat, $179; Ruggable True Barbie fans will jump at the chance to pick up a classic Barbie doormat, complete with the Barbie logo and available in light pink and fuchsia lettering. (Doormats are $179 each.) The other two designs in the collection aren’t pink at all: Paradise Ivory & Gold boasts a neutral palm tree pattern inspired by Barbie’s home in Malibu, and Signature Chevron Charcoal is a throwback to the original Barbie, who famously wore a black and white chevron swimsuit. PHOTO: Ruggable PHOTO: Ruggable Buy It: Barbie Paradise Ivory & Gold Rug, from $109; Ruggable (Left); Barbie Signature Chevron Charcoal Rug, from $109; Ruggable (Right) “We are thrilled to partner with Barbie, an iconic brand that inspires playfulness and creativity,” said Jeneva Bell, founder and president of Ruggable, in a statement. “At Ruggable, we built upon her timeless style and irreverent spirit to create unique pieces that will evoke fond memories for people of all ages.” Ruggable Buy It: Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug, from $109; Ruggable Each design is available in low- and medium-pile options, and sizes range from a 2’x3’ to a 9’x12’ area rug. Doormat, runners, and round rug options are all available, and prices start at $99. Barbie x Ruggable: The Dreamhouse Collection is available starting April 12 from Ruggable. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Best-Selling Mop Set That Professional Cleaners Call 'Life Changing' Will Keep Your Floors Sparkling Clean These 10 Under-$30 Amazon Pantry Organizers Will Instantly Streamline Your Kitchen Amazon's Best-Selling Greenhouses Include Tons of Options Under $100—Here Are 9 to Shop Now