This Battery-Powered Rubbermaid Scrub Brush Makes Tile Look ‘Brand New’, According to Shoppers

And it’s only $30.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 13, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

If you’re always on the lookout for faster ways to clean your kitchen or bathroom, you’re not alone. After all, tidying areas like your sink, stove, tile, and grout can add time, but it’s necessary to keep these high traffic spots in top shape. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a way to give tough to reach areas a great spruce with this handy motorized Rubbermaid tool that’s only $30. 

The Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit comes with 18 pieces (one powered handle, three interchangeable heads, two brushes, and 12 pad refills), which means each one is just under $2. The battery-operated tool allows you to clean your kitchen or bathroom grout and spots like your faucet mount and stove handles “up to two times faster than a manual scrubber,” according to the brand. With more than 4,600 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers say this gadget delivers. 

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit

Amazon

Buy It: Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit, ($30, Amazon)

“I bought this so I could clean the tile floor grout in my condo,” began a reviewer who said their tile looked “brand new” after cleaning it with the scrubber, adding, “It worked super well with some warm water and dish soap.” A different shopper wrote, “It gets the grime off the shower walls with little effort. I am so happy I got this and wish I would have found it sooner!”

As you switch between the various heads and brushes, you can feel confident that the scrubber is both water-resistant and durable, according to Rubbermaid. Plus, you can choose from two different cleaning settings: pulse and continuous scrubbing. The other standout feature is that the “oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second,” so you can finish your chores quicker. 

“I purchased this for grout cleaning, and it has been fantastic. The different head attachments make it very usable, and I keep finding new ways to use it,” said a shopper. “I haven’t written a review in a while, but had to for this. It works so well and really breaks up the grime,” shared a reviewer who said the scrubber is one of their “favorite things ever.”

Toss your sponge aside, and give your grout, tile, and kitchen crevices a thorough cleanse with the Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Scrubber while you can buy one for just $30. 

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Grout Cleaners of 2022
The 8 Best Grout Cleaners of 2023 for Cleaning Any Surface
Utopia Towels Kitchen Towels
These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now
Electric Spin Scrubber
This Spin Scrubber Makes Cleaning Your Bathroom ‘Nearly Effortless’—and It’s Just $50
BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes
Shoppers Say This Steamer with 3,300 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Staple’ at Home and While Traveling
Ryobi One+ 22-Inch 18V Cordless Hedge Trimmer on background
The 8 Best Cordless Hedge Trimmers of 2023 for Tidy Landscaping
Simple Houseware 10 Shelves Hanging Shoes Organizer Holder
This Hanging Shoe Organizer Is My Best Space-Saving Solution—and It’s on Sale for $15
Best Cordless Drills of 2023
The 9 Best Cordless Drills of 2023, According To Testing
KMAT Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat tout
These Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats Have More than 24,200 Perfect Ratings—and They’re Now $15 Apiece
lavender cleaner spray
9 Best Bathroom Cleaning Supplies for a Spotless Space
various snow shovels in pattern on blue background
The 8 Best Snow Shovels You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Shoppers
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
You Can Score This Cordless Stick Vacuum with 2,800+ Perfect Ratings for $270 Off Right Now
Best Mops for Tile Floors
The 11 Best Mops for Tile Floors of 2023 Your Home Needs
The Best Vacuums for Tile Floors
The 9 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors of 2023
The 12 Best Toilet Brushes of 2022
The 12 Best Toilet Brushes of 2023
Best Hardwood Floor Mop
The 8 Best Mops for Hardwood Floors for Scratch-Free Cleaning in 2023
Best Vacuums
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023 for Cleaning Carpet, Rugs, and Hard Floors