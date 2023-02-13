This Battery-Powered Rubbermaid Scrub Brush Makes Tile Look ‘Brand New’, According to Shoppers

If you’re always on the lookout for faster ways to clean your kitchen or bathroom, you’re not alone. After all, tidying areas like your sink, stove, tile, and grout can add time, but it’s necessary to keep these high traffic spots in top shape. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a way to give tough to reach areas a great spruce with this handy motorized Rubbermaid tool that’s only $30.

The Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber Home Kit comes with 18 pieces (one powered handle, three interchangeable heads, two brushes, and 12 pad refills), which means each one is just under $2. The battery-operated tool allows you to clean your kitchen or bathroom grout and spots like your faucet mount and stove handles “up to two times faster than a manual scrubber,” according to the brand. With more than 4,600 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers say this gadget delivers.

“I bought this so I could clean the tile floor grout in my condo,” began a reviewer who said their tile looked “brand new” after cleaning it with the scrubber, adding, “It worked super well with some warm water and dish soap.” A different shopper wrote, “It gets the grime off the shower walls with little effort. I am so happy I got this and wish I would have found it sooner!”

As you switch between the various heads and brushes, you can feel confident that the scrubber is both water-resistant and durable, according to Rubbermaid. Plus, you can choose from two different cleaning settings: pulse and continuous scrubbing. The other standout feature is that the “oscillating head scrubs 60 times per second,” so you can finish your chores quicker.

“I purchased this for grout cleaning, and it has been fantastic. The different head attachments make it very usable, and I keep finding new ways to use it,” said a shopper. “I haven’t written a review in a while, but had to for this. It works so well and really breaks up the grime,” shared a reviewer who said the scrubber is one of their “favorite things ever.”

Toss your sponge aside, and give your grout, tile, and kitchen crevices a thorough cleanse with the Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Scrubber while you can buy one for just $30.