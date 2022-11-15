This Smokeless Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now Ahead of Black Friday

If you enjoy spending summer evenings in your backyard relaxing or hosting friends and family, it can be a bummer when the chilly fall weather starts to set in. But with the right supplies, like a fire pit to keep you warm, you can continue spending time outside even when the nights begin to get colder. This Roundfire outdoor tabletop fire pit is an Amazon best-seller with more than 700 five-star ratings, and it would make the perfect addition to your backyard. It’s even 50% off ahead of Black Friday.

The fire pit has a 250 square foot radius, and it’s designed to be used with clean fuels, such as bioethanol or isopropanol. Not only do these fuels burn without producing any smoke or odor, but they’re also better for the environment than burning wood. It’s basically a win-win—you and your guests won’t leave your house covered in soot, and you’re being good to the environment at the same time. One shopper said this fire pit is one of their “absolute favorite purchases ever,” adding it’s “so beautiful” and “easy to use.”

Buy It: Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, $50 (was $100), Amazon

No need to worry that you won’t have enough space in your yard for this fire pit because it’s small enough to fit on a tabletop. The small size (5 x 4 inches) also makes it great for roasting s’mores, and it’s portable, so you can take it with you on vacation or while camping. One reviewer said that it’s perfect for their small patio coffee table.

Because of the small size and the smokeless design, you can even use it indoors, and the marble design makes it look like a decorative vase. One Amazon shopper commented, “This looks very high end, and it’s so easy to use. I don’t think I’ll go back to propane fire pits because this has no odor and feels safer.”

If you want to continue spending evenings relaxing in your backyard even when the weather starts to get chilly, then you definitely need to consider buying a tabletop fire pit like this one. At just $28, it’s far cheaper than many other fire pits—especially similarly designed models. It’s definitely worth it to shop this fire pit while it’s still 50% off at Amazon.