This Smokeless Outdoor Tabletop Fire Pit Is 50% Off on Amazon Right Now Ahead of Black Friday

Get the fire pit for just $50.

By Lauren Taylor
Published on November 15, 2022 12:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit
Photo:

Amazon

If you enjoy spending summer evenings in your backyard relaxing or hosting friends and family, it can be a bummer when the chilly fall weather starts to set in. But with the right supplies, like a fire pit to keep you warm, you can continue spending time outside even when the nights begin to get colder. This Roundfire outdoor tabletop fire pit is an Amazon best-seller with more than 700 five-star ratings, and it would make the perfect addition to your backyard. It’s even 50% off ahead of Black Friday.

The fire pit has a 250 square foot radius, and it’s designed to be used with clean fuels, such as bioethanol or isopropanol. Not only do these fuels burn without producing any smoke or odor, but they’re also better for the environment than burning wood. It’s basically a win-win—you and your guests won’t leave your house covered in soot, and you’re being good to the environment at the same time. One shopper said this fire pit is one of their “absolute favorite purchases ever,” adding it’s “so beautiful” and “easy to use.”

ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

Buy It: Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, $50 (was $100), Amazon

No need to worry that you won’t have enough space in your yard for this fire pit because it’s small enough to fit on a tabletop. The small size (5 x 4 inches) also makes it great for roasting s’mores, and it’s portable, so you can take it with you on vacation or while camping. One reviewer said that it’s perfect for their small patio coffee table.

Because of the small size and the smokeless design, you can even use it indoors, and the marble design makes it look like a decorative vase. One Amazon shopper commented, “This looks very high end, and it’s so easy to use. I don’t think I’ll go back to propane fire pits because this has no odor and feels safer.”

If you want to continue spending evenings relaxing in your backyard even when the weather starts to get chilly, then you definitely need to consider buying a tabletop fire pit like this one. At just $28, it’s far cheaper than many other fire pits—especially similarly designed models. It’s definitely worth it to shop this fire pit while it’s still 50% off at Amazon.

More Black Friday Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
best fire pits
The 12 Best Fire Pits for Marshmallow Roasting, Barbecues, and Outdoor Gatherings
Holikme 4Pack Drill Brush Power Scrubber
This Drill Brush Set Has Over 43,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It’s on Sale
portable fire pits
The 13 Best Portable Fire Pits for Patios, Backyards, Camping, and More
Early Amazon Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 12 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Worth Buying
Early Amazon Deal Roundup Tout
Amazon Has Already Started Slashing Prices for Black Friday—Save Up to 80% on Keurig, Bissell, and More
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals
Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
The 22 Best Robot Vacuum Deals To Shop Ahead of Black Friday
Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Surprise! Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Back for 2 Days Only—and You Can Get Up to 80% Off Fall Home Essentials
patio with string lights and fire pit
What Is a Smokeless Firepit?
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
The 11 Best Smokeless Fire Pits for Backyards, Camping Trips, and More
Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder
You Can Get This Shopper-Loved Garden Weeder for 46% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Starts
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 12 Deals Worth Buying During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup Outdoor/Patio Furniture Deals
The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Indira Handmade Performance Forest Green Rug
We Found 9 Unbelievable Rug Deals to Shop Before Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Ends
Prime Early Access Vacuum Deals Tout
The 51 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More
Roundup Early Deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Approaching—Here Are 22 of the Best Home Deals You Can Get Now