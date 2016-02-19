20 Easy, Impactful Ways to Accessorize Your Front Entryway
Entryway Furniture Ideas
Decorate your entryway with low-profile furniture to boost style and function. Here, a grasscloth console table offers a stylish spot to drop keys or mail and display decorative accents. Upholstered stools, which serve as perches for putting on shoes, slide underneath and out of the traffic flow until needed. Make sure entryway furniture doesn't interfere with the door swing or pose a tripping hazard.
Colorful Entryway Decor
Show off your personality right inside the door with colorful entryway decorating ideas. In this small mudroom, tropical wallpaper pairs with dark green built-ins for a bold punch of color. The white ceiling and trim keep the small space from feeling too dark, while a bubblegum-pink light fixture adds an extra touch of whimsy.
Entryway Decorating Ideas for Floors
Introduce color and pattern to your entryway with an eye-catching area rug. In this foyer, a blue geometric rug stretches from wall to wall, delivering a big dose of personality right inside the front door. For high-traffic areas, choose a durable material that's easy to clean, and place a non-slip pad underneath for safety.
Entry Wall Art
Turn a blank entry wall into a gallery of your favorite art. This small area below the stairs hosts a display of landscape photos unified by gold frames. A tufted bench grounds the arrangement and offers a spot to toss jackets or bags inside the doorway.
Natural Entryway Decor
Bring in fresh greenery for an easy entryway decorating idea that instantly livens up the space. Here, plants positioned around the door greet visitors with their lush leaves. Nature-inspired artwork and a pair of woven rattan chairs contribute to the organic look.
Front Entryway Wallpaper
If your entryway lacks floor space for a seating area but you still want to make a statement, focus on the walls. Here, geometric wallpaper makes this small entryway a standout feature in the home. Be sure to include a drop zone nearby for keys and wallets, but don't overcrowd a small space with too many accessories.
Eclectic Entryway Decor
A pink door sets the tone for this eclectic entryway. As you walk up the steps, you're welcomed with a bright patterned rug, a faux fur bench, and a slim console table overflowing with houseplants. Finished with a modern gold light fixture and vintage-inspired wall art, this front entry decor reflects the homeowner's vibrant personality.
Small Entryway Ideas
A slim console table—supported by graceful iron legs—stands ready to catch keys or a cup of coffee in this small entryway. A wall mirror echoes its curlicue lines but delights with an out-of-the-blue chalky hue. A tote or backpack can slip inconspicuously underneath for easy pick-up or drop-off. Consider topping the small table with a thin tray meant for collecting keys, wallets, and other necessities.
Entryway Storage Ideas
In this entryway, a small stretch of wall between two doors could've easily been overlooked and ignored, but wall-mounted storage and a singular chair give it purpose and presence. Guests and family members will likely use this resting stop as a place to sit down and remove their shoes, so be sure to have a rug under the chair and a waterproof shoe tray nearby. An entryway hanging organizer provides cubbies for each family member, making it easier to get out the door quickly.
Create an Easy Entryway Wall Organizer
Turn a bookcase into a beautiful entryway organizer with these simple steps. We'll show you how to take advantage of every storage compartment from the floor to the ceiling. Helpful labels help keep everything in order throughout the year.
Long Entryway Decorating Ideas
There's something new to behold every few steps in this long entryway. Note that the wood-plank flooring is laid to resemble a rug runner, directing the eye down the hallway to the staircase. Along the way, you'll pass by a corner table laden with a sculpture and a minimalist Lucite table beneath a piece of industrial metal salvage.
Entryway Cubby System
For a busy family, a smart entryway wall organizer is crucial. Here, a set of built-in cubbies are equipped with hooks, overhead cabinets, baskets, and pull-out drawers. The base of the unit even extends to form an entryway bench made for sitting and lacing up shoes. With these organization systems, every coat, backpack, purse, and shoe has a place to help keep this family of four in line.
Small Entryway Organization
Clever wall-mounted organizers collect outerwear and shoes from every member of the family in this small entryway. Plenty of hooks for jackets, a spot for keys and sunglasses, a clip for outgoing mail, and an entryway bench for putting on or taking off shoes help maximize the snug slice of space. Bonus: An entryway hanging organizer is an inexpensive fix to a cluttered home.
Elegant Entryway Decor
Placed just inside the front door, an antique dresser and mirror combine storage and style in this small entryway. The chest of drawers provides plenty of storage as well as a landing spot for mail, keys, or a cup of coffee. Hanging a mirror in the entry is handy for those who like getting one last glimpse of their outfit before heading out for work or school.
Repurposed Entryway Furniture
This long cabinet was intended for hosting buffet spreads in a dining room. In a front entryway, it provides convenient storage for out-the-door necessities like umbrellas and keys. Consider rehabbing unused furniture in your home for the entryway. A fresh coat of paint can make it look brand new.
Time-Saving Entryway Decor
Consider entryway ideas that help save time when you're rushing to get out the door. In this foyer, a dresser-and-mirror combo offers abundant storage and allows one last check of hair, makeup, and outfit in bright, natural light before dashing out the door. If needed, the top drawers can hold an extra tube of makeup or a small can of hairspray for a quick refresh before you leave.
Narrow Entryway Ideas
Even a narrow hallway hemmed in by a staircase provides plenty of space for small entryway ideas. Here, a slim runner ushers people down the hallway past a demilune table that displays a few small knickknacks. Framed artwork above adds presence and personality.
Hidden Entryway Storage
In this entryway, a linen-skirted table awaits the mail and other just-in-the-door deliveries while concealing ingenious storage for shoes and boots. On top, rows of large PVC tubing holds flats, sneakers, and flip flops; tall storage below perfectly fits winter boots. This entryway idea corrals all footwear in one place and keeps the family from tracking dirt or debris throughout the house.
Entryway Ideas for Awkward Spots
Entryways sometimes come with awkward corners, small niches, or oblong hallways that are difficult to decorate with. Here, the homeowners had to decide what to do with a boxy cutout in one entryway wall. A statement-making velvet bench fills the space and provides a convenient perch just inside the door. An oversize round mirror and stretched-tall paneling match the entryway's grandeur and scale.
Cozy Entryway Decorating
An extra-wide foyer provides room for a cozy window seat bathed in natural light. This entryway bench is long enough to fit more than one guest and even has space underneath to house a basket for seasonal wear. A bamboo table tucked on one side holds a metal-shaded lamp, which can illuminate the space once the sun fades away.