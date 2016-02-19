20 Easy, Impactful Ways to Accessorize Your Front Entryway

In this entryway, a small stretch of wall between two doors could've easily been overlooked and ignored, but wall-mounted storage and a singular chair give it purpose and presence. Guests and family members will likely use this resting stop as a place to sit down and remove their shoes, so be sure to have a rug under the chair and a waterproof shoe tray nearby. An entryway hanging organizer provides cubbies for each family member, making it easier to get out the door quickly.