18 Basement Lighting Ideas for a Bright, Inviting Space

Light that comes from near the ceiling is great for overall illumination, but at other times (when reading, cooking, or doing paperwork, for example), you'd prefer a light source closer to the task. These pendant lights feature a clever counterweight-and-pulley system that allows for effortless adjustment. Just move the light to the position you want it, and it stays there until you raise or lower it again. Hanging the fixtures from this basement's hand-hewn ceiling beams draws further attention to those handsome architectural elements.