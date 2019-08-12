Finished or unfinished, attics are brimming with untapped potential. Not to mention, their angled ceilings make them one of the coziest rooms in the house. But how do you store more in the often cramped quarters? Our attic storage ideas—including both renovation projects and small updates like adding shelves—will help you make the most of your bonus space.

Image zoom David Patterson

1. Take Advantage of Empty Walls

The attic is a perfect place to store seasonal belongings no longer in use. Tucking away beach totes and outdoor sports equipment in the winter will help minimize clutter in high-traffic areas, such as the garage or mudroom. These stacked storage bins store summertime supplies and tools in a tidy fashion. The entire system mounts to the wall to clear up floor space for furnishings or additional storage. Use our printable labels to help identify contents.

Image zoom Ann VanderWiel Wilde

2. Build a Faux Wall

Look to a cube storage organizer to create a half wall along your attic staircase. It is a clever way to gain extra attic storage, and the added privacy makes it one of the best attic space ideas yet. Fill the cubbies with books, baskets, shoes—you name it. Then top with fresh flowers and mementos to give the room some personality.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

3. Install Attic Shelving

Floating shelves are a simple way to add storage to an attic without relying on built-ins or bulky bookcases. Use them to lift your belongings off the ground and maximize floor space. Build your own set of floating shelves in a weekend or install a track system with brackets, like the one pictured above, using a store-bought kit.

Image zoom John Bessler

4. Create an Office Space

When it comes to designing a home office, peace and quiet are essential. So where better to get work done than in an attic? Noise from the main living areas will be limited, plus it’s less likely someone will unintentionally walk in and interrupt your workflow. Look to one or more cubed storage organizers to give your desk area the attic storage it needs. Wall sconces provide task lighting once the sun starts to set.

Image zoom Laurey Glenn

5. Use Matching Baskets

No matter what your attic is used for—a home office, an extra bedroom, or simply storage—matching containers are guaranteed to add style and cohesion. These woven chevron baskets feature sturdy rope handles that make toting up and down the stairs a breeze. Shop decorative storage baskets and bins to give your attic an instantly unified look. Already have some on hand? Check out our favorite ways to style them.

Image zoom

6. Construct a Walk-In Closet

Too many clothes and not enough room? We get it. Maximize your attic organization by transforming the space into a dreamy walk-in closet. Clothing rods and built-in shelves display favorite shoes and accessories. Utilize the open layout of an attic with an island dresser that serves equal parts fashion and function.

Image zoom Adam Albright

7. Create Happy Hideaways

This stylish attic makes the most of its built-ins, incorporating both shelves and cubbies for storage as well as bunk beds for visiting guests. A reading bench with shelving fit for a mini library and cute decor completes the cozy corner. No built-ins in your attic? No problem. Make your own with existing bookshelves to create custom attic storage solutions.