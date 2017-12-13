Kick your baby's nursery into high gear with these clever changing table ideas. Organizational guru Jen Jones shows you how to use a dresser, drawers, shelves, and more to maximize your nursery's storage potential.

Using a dresser as a changing table is a trend that has been around for awhile now, and I also think it is one we will see for years to come. There are endless benefits; the most obvious being that it can quickly convert to long term storage once baby has outgrown the diaper changing days. But dressers doubling as changing tables also make sense since they oftentimes offer more surface space and more storage than standard changing tables do. Have you fallen in love with the dresser to changing table back to dresser craze too?

Although it has been awhile since my little guys have been in diapers, it seems just like yesterday. And even though many new products have since hit the market, many of the same ideas that helped me out then, are still relevant now. Here are a few of my all time favorite tips for creating a super functional place to change your sweet little babe's diapers. Head to my blog, IHeart Organizing, for more storage ideas.

Solid Storage

Of course, a solid dresser or changing table is the first and most important item on the list. Your child's safety comes before anything else. Then look for a dresser that contains multiple drawers, since babies tend to come with a lot of gear. Lotions and potions, onesies, stacks of diapers and wipes, it is amazing how someone so little can need so much!

Close at Hand

The surface of the dresser is a great place to keep everyday baby care items, such as powder, lotion and cotton swabs, since they are accessed so frequently. Bonus points can be earned for storing those items in pretty jars and lotion pumps or within decorative baskets, all which disguise the everyday baby clutter. Hanging racks or metal stands are also handy.

End Zone

Inside the drawers, soft sided drawer organizers create multiple zones to neatly separate the different types of baby essentials. These work especially well for outfits, bibs, socks and even more cute outfits (because they are so hard to resist)!

Drawers are also really great for keeping all of those diapers out of site, yet nice and easy to access in a jiff. And we all know we need nice and easy when babies are involved!

Laundry Day

Another important thing to consider is the laundry. Without getting into too many details, babies can be messy! A large laundry basket or hamper next to the changing table will become a catch-all for dirty clothes, blankets, bibs, and more.

Wall Space

If you are limited on space, adding a few hooks to the side of the dresser or near it on the wall, is a great place to hang a laundry sack. Those same hooks also are a great place to hang the diaper bag, since many times it needs to be reloaded at the changing table right before an outing.

If you are working with limited surface space, consider adding some decorative shelves above or adjacent to the changing table. The shelves act as the perfect place to tuck extra diaper cream, powders and lotions, but can also serve as a happy display of art, toys and children's books.

Light the Way

