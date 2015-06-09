15 Distinctive Ideas for Living Rooms with Open Floor Plans

When planning cooking, eating, and relaxation areas, consider what you want to see from each spot. Place your sink or cooktop in an island so as you work, you can enjoy a hearth's flickering flames, watch your kids as they play, talk with guests, and take in views framed by doors or large windows in adjacent areas. Some of the greatest benefits of an open plan kitchen is how easily it flows into other areas of the home, doubling the size of your entertaining space.