In open floor plans, it's often tricky to delineate one space from another -- which means storage intended for one function can easily spill into another. Strategic placement of furniture and accents can help: Use rugs of different patterns to indicate a visual shift, as well as sofas grouped into conversation units to indicate another. And to minimize visual clutter, trim down the odds and ends stored and displayed in an open floor plan -- here, just a few select items on side and coffee tables.