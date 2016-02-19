20 Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas for Any Size Space

When arranging your living room furniture, start with the largest piece first. This is usually the sofa or, in some cases, an armchair. Orient the piece toward the room's most prominent feature, which could be a TV, fireplace, gallery wall, or window. If possible, avoid placing the sofa directly in front of a window, as this might block some of the natural light. Next, position smaller seating options, such as chairs or love seats, opposite or adjacent to the first piece. Finish by filling in with accent furniture, including ottomans, coffee tables, end tables, and lamps. Make sure each seat is within reach of at least one tabletop surface.