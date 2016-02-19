Must-See Living Room Makeovers

By introducing an L-shape sofa, the homeowners now have plentiful seating. Ditching the bulky armchair for a streamlined accent chair adds extra seating without eating away at floor space. The same theory applies to other pieces. A lightweight coffee table and an end table provide function without adding bulk to the tight space. Four individual mirrors read as one large unit, providing a much more fitting scale than the previous dinky single mirror. A neutral palette with pops of blue conveys comfy serenity and juxtaposes the modern furniture.