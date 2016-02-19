Living Room Design Ideas

Present contemporary colors and furniture silhouettes alongside more traditional pieces to fashion a memorable living room. Use a graphic rug and chromatic Parsons tables (with storage below) to center a grouping of equally interesting but more understated furnishings. We love how this room includes armless chairs upholstered in a free-form floral pattern that picks up on the greens seen elsewhere in the space and ties into the color and theme of the botanical print displayed on the wall.