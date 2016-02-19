21 Gorgeous Gray Living Room Ideas for a Stylish Neutral Space
Monochromatic Gray Living Room
Go monochromatic to achieve a sophisticated, layered look. This gray living room combines a deep charcoal sofa with pewter window treatments and dove-gray walls. The various shades all work together because they have a similar undertone. Break up the neutral color scheme with creamy off-white and natural wood tones on accent furniture and accessories.
Gray Living Room Furniture
Although gray has a distinct presence in living room color schemes, it's still considered neutral. Consider applying gray living room ideas to big-ticket items, such as furniture and flooring, that aren't as easily or affordably changed. Versatile and timeless, gray works particularly well for investment pieces. In this space, the largest block of color comes from a graphite gray sofa, which is set off by deep blue accent chairs and patterned throw pillows.
Barely-There Gray Living Room Walls
Choose a barely-there shade of gray for living room walls to add dimension while preserving a light, airy look. In this neutral living room, a subtle gray wall color picks up the warm tones of the concrete floors. Natural materials, including wood accent furniture and a brown leather ottoman, lend this gray-and-white living room an organic feel.
Airy Gray Decorating Ideas
Chameleon-like gray tends to adapt to its environment. In this living room, shades of cloudy gray appear airy thanks to high ceilings that create a sense of spaciousness and large windows that allow plenty of light into the space. Different intensities of gray on walls, furniture, and window treatments play with bright pops of pink and teal for a colorful yet sophisticated effect.
Dark Gray Living Room Walls
Use gray to define your style and make personal collections stand out. Deep gray living room walls bring sophistication and warmth to this space. Here, the dark neutral provides the perfect backdrop for sculptural chairs, antique art, and vintage collectibles. The white ceiling and trim, as well as a large off-white area rug, brighten the space.
Gray Living Room Architecture
Keep the attention on interesting architectural elements by applying a neutral gray throughout the room. Stacked gray stone on the fireplace and a soft gray sofa let the large windows and soaring ceiling star in the space. Patterned throw pillows and contemporary artwork balance the room's use of color.
Natural Palettes with Gray
Use nature as inspiration when working with grays. The color palette for this living room is drawn from a natural setting under a cloudy sky. Wispy gray walls and a teal-painted mantel give the space an ethereal effect. A natural woven rug, faux cowhide, and a leather sofa provide earth tones that help ground the space.
Gray Living Room Upholstery
A large comfortable sofa upholstered in a medium-gray fabric anchors a mostly white living room. Here, the couch's gray tones are echoed in the stone fireplace surround and a small side table, while a nubby brown rug and green pillows round out the nature-inspired color palette. This neutral works well with all colors and wood tones, making it a lovely alternative to beige.
Antique Gray Living Room Decor
Tie together a room full of vintage art with timeless gray walls. The gray paint color provides a neutral background for displaying a variety of pieces that have a timeworn patina. The color accents the distressed look of the antiques and makes burnished gold frames stand out. Colors pulled from the artwork, including indigo blue and soft red, appear on fabrics elsewhere in the room.
Glamorous Gray Living Room
Gray-green walls wrap this formal living room in an elegant, tranquil vibe. Moldings on the fireplace wall are coated in the same color to add subtle dimension without the visual interruption of a contrasting color. Warm gray and beige tones appear on upholstered furniture, window treatments, and an area rug for a serene, tone-on-tone look.
Yellow and Gray Living Room Color Scheme
Warm gray and citrus yellow are a fashion-inspired combo that can be an unexpected but fabulous addition to a living room. Brighten a cool gray space by bringing in bright yellow accents. Start with a foundation of gray furniture and yellow accessories, then add navy blue accents for a dynamic decorating scheme. Limit the amount of sunny yellow you add to keep the scheme fresh and bold.
Decorating with Shades of Gray
This gray-and-white living room marries different shades of gray with varying undertones. The stone around the fireplace features purple undertones, while the light gray walls incorporate warm shades of beige. Gold accents and bright throw pillows warm up a charcoal sofa. A large fiddle-leaf fig plant adds a natural touch.
Slate Gray Living Room Walls
These dark slate gray walls are anything but dreary, especially with the help of bright white trim and open shelves. A warm brown rug tops golden wood floors to prevent the small living room from feeling cold. Small hints of hot pink add modern color and foster a glam look.
Gray Living Room Accents
A dark gray sofa becomes the focal point of this largely white and tan space. Gold accents pick up on the undertones of a pale beige chair, and layered rugs add cozy comfort underfoot. Jewel-tone accents liven up the gray living room furniture.
Modern Gray Living Room
This modern gray living room captures neutral hues across the black-and-white spectrum. Light gray paint on the walls complements a black-and-white sofa. A white fireplace and ceiling beams balance dark walnut floors. Turquoise chairs break up the neutrals, as does a colorful accent pillow on the sofa.
Cool Gray Tones
Stormy blue-gray living room walls pair with a velvet sofa for a luxurious twist on traditional style. Silver and white accents keep the space light, and beige window treatments soften the look. A sisal rug adds nubby texture and an element of warmth.
Cozy Gray Living Room Ideas
Warm grays give this space a cozy vibe. White wainscoting helps the heather gray sofa stand out, and a gallery wall with golden frames emphasizes the warm tones in the greige wall paint. Blue accents add to the serenity of the gray decor.
Turquoise and Gray Living Room
Shades of turquoise and blue on furniture, accents, and art take center stage in this neutral space. Light gray walls and a large expanse of windows provide a subtle backdrop. A white area rug further emphasizes the vibrant furniture, and a collection of accent pillows on the mushroom-tone sectional gives the gray living room texture and interest.
Mix-and-Match Gray Decor
Combining shades of gray is a subtle way to give any room character. These light gray walls balance the deeper tones of the furniture in this gray living room. Bright accents provide the right amount of contrast and visual play, and a zebra-print rug adds a fun focal point.
Intensely Gray Living Room Walls
Create an intimate living room or sitting area with a backdrop of steely gray. In this space, the walls and ceiling are the same color, which constructs a continual visual plane. Leaving the ceiling white would have made a jarring break where the saturated gray walls end and the ceiling begins. Light, soft neutrals give the space a comfortable aura, as do richly colored accents, such as the pillows and draperies.
Gray Walls with Living Room Art
Hang black-and-white art prints on a dark gray wall to add drama to the display. A basic neutral color scheme provides a cohesive way to display many shapes and sizes of images without the arrangement becoming overwhelming. Gray walls make the framed and matted prints pop, while additional items, including mirrors and a TV, in the same scheme bring dimension to the collage.