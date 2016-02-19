Easy Ways to Add Color to Your Living Room

With beige walls, mostly-white furniture, and a white ceiling, this living room was clean and serene. By limiting color to the sofa, pillows, and a few key accessories, the room gets a wake-up call, while maintaining its serenity. While this is easy to do with almost any color combination, here, shiny gold, leafy green, and navy blue stripes give the room preppy flair. Another combination, such as ocean blue and sea glass green, could take the look beachy, or barn red, goldenrod, and taupe could go country.