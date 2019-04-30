Living Room Decorating and Design

Create a living room that suits your lifestyle and tastes perfectly with fresh decorating ideas. Whether you have a formal living room or a family room, you'll find inspiring photos of living rooms, tricks for small living rooms and paint ideas for living rooms from our experts and favorite spaces. Learn how to arrange living room furniture and how to pick the right colors for your living room.

15 Farmhouse Living Room Ideas That Will Transform Your Home into a Cozy Retreat

There's more to this classic decorating style than shiplap and barn doors. (Though these living rooms have some of those too.) Refresh your home with ideas from our favorite farmhouse living rooms.
Living Room Makeover in a Weekend

Give your living room a completely new look in a weekend. We transformed this small living room into a modern farmhouse-inspired space with three super simple DIY projects.
5 Ways to Decorate with Leather Furniture

Leather furniture isn't just for traditional style. This classic has been revitalized as a trendy home addition, and one blogger shows us how to decorate with dark, light, and colorful leathers.
14 Ways to Decorate with a Brown Sofa

Brown sofas, especially dark brown ones, are often picked for their practicality. But brown doesn't have to be boring or basic! You'll be looking at your living room in a new way after seeing these brown couch decorating ideas.
9 Ways to Store More with Your Coffee Table

Turn your coffee table into a storage powerhouse with these simple organizing tricks. We have ideas for repurposing furniture, buying a storage-friendly design, and updating an existing piece to store more in your living room.
Make Your Own Barn Door-Style Stair Gate

Believe it or not, this safe baby or pet gate is a DIY project. With our helpful tips, you can build one, too!
7 Reasons Your Living Room Needs a Sofa Table

Why should coffee tables get all the attention? Give the space behind your sofa a little decorating love with these easy tips.
Convert a Dining Room to a Media Room

Designer Barbara Brock transforms a rarely used formal dining room into a media room a family can enjoy every day. She reveals the elements that make a formal dining room a good candidate for this transition and unveils the secrets of arranging furniture and layering patterns to create an inviting atmosphere.
Before and After: Open Floor Plan Makeover

Do This, Not That: Family Room Storage

Little Ways to Update Your Living Room

Budget Living Room Ideas

The ONE Thing that Instantly Transformed Our Living Room

When moving into a new place, an empty room can feel like an overwhelming design challenge. Making just one good decision, however, can jump-start the rest of the design. For me, it was painting our living room's brick fireplace a fresh white.

14 Creative Storage Ideas for Your Family Room

Yellow Living Rooms

Storage for Open Floor Plans

Gray Living Rooms

Blue Living Rooms

Neutral Living Room Color Ideas

Add Color to Your Living Room

Family Room Decorating Ideas

Create a Comfy Cottage-Style Living Room

Green Living Rooms

Living Rooms By Style

Red Living Rooms

Natalie Morales' Living Room Makeover

10 Living Room Design Tips

Living Room Ceiling Ideas

Blue Like You've Never Seen Before

Must-See Living Room Makeovers

Declutter Your Living Room

Small-Room Solutions: Living Rooms

Living Room Color Trends

Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas

Living Rooms with Open Floor Plans

Rightsizing Coffee Tables

5 Ways to Make a Small Living Room Look Bigger

Living Room Color Schemes

