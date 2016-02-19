The default location for laundry rooms used to be in the basement. There are still good reasons to put a laundry room there: noise, humidity, and overflow if a hose breaks, for example. But your perfect spot might be the master suite, close to the children's bedrooms, or near the back door. If you choose a location near living or sleeping areas, shop for appliances with extra insulation and improved suspension that promise quiet operation and reduced vibration. If the dryer doesn't list a decibel (db) rating, it's probably too noisy to place near the bedroom or in the kitchen. The same logic might apply to washing machines with high-speed spin cycles (more than 1,000 rpm); they might vibrate too much to be located near living or sleeping areas.

As shown here, a pull-out pocket door makes it easy to close off the laundry room to mask the sounds of washing and drying.