Creative Laundry Room Cabinetry Ideas

The natural inclination in this sort of laundry room would be to place the appliances under the windows. But these homeowners gained much more storage and work space by shifting that by a half turn, placing a long work counter under the window with laundry room cabinets and a shelf above the washer-dryer combo. Think about narrow areas differently to gain more laundry options: A pull-down drying rack saves space by folding up when not in use.