Laundry Hardly Feels Like a Chore in This Bright, English-Inspired Space

Inspired by English country houses, Better Homes & Gardens editor Monika Eyers turned her New Jersey laundry room into a cleaning retreat packed with storage and style.

Jagged cabinet edges, peeling laminate, cracked tile, a broken light fixture, too little storage, and a defunct sink. The list of laundry room woes was substantial when I moved into a 1979 fixer-upper. I dreamed of a space pretty enough to keep the door open because let's face it, laundry is less of a chore when you enjoy being in the room.

Looking back to my years living in London for inspiration, I made a mood board to capture the collected-over-time style of old country houses there. This process helped me visualize which elements looked best together. I landed on Serena & Lily's Priano wallpaper to set the bucolic tone I was after.

An aged look unites the elements. I quadrupled my storage with Paces custom cabinetry in a soothing, faded Cool Grey from The Home Depot's Cabinet Makeover program. For the lighting, Circa Lighting's antiqued brass lantern adds an old-world appeal.

My vintage sideboard unit looks built-in thanks to a flush-mount Silestone countertop from Home Depot. Country Floors' tumbled stone pavers have a reclaimed feel for the tile flooring. And for the windows, The Shade Store's linen Roman shade adds softness.

A recessed cabinet saves floor space. I upgraded the ironing board cover with a custom ticking stripe from Etsy. I had an outlet wired inside the ironing board cabinet for power.

