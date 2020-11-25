Laundry Hardly Feels Like a Chore in This Bright, English-Inspired Space
Inspired by English country houses, Better Homes & Gardens editor Monika Eyers turned her New Jersey laundry room into a cleaning retreat packed with storage and style.
Jagged cabinet edges, peeling laminate, cracked tile, a broken light fixture, too little storage, and a defunct sink. The list of laundry room woes was substantial when I moved into a 1979 fixer-upper. I dreamed of a space pretty enough to keep the door open because let's face it, laundry is less of a chore when you enjoy being in the room.
Looking back to my years living in London for inspiration, I made a mood board to capture the collected-over-time style of old country houses there. This process helped me visualize which elements looked best together. I landed on Serena & Lily's Priano wallpaper to set the bucolic tone I was after.
An aged look unites the elements. I quadrupled my storage with Paces custom cabinetry in a soothing, faded Cool Grey from The Home Depot's Cabinet Makeover program. For the lighting, Circa Lighting's antiqued brass lantern adds an old-world appeal.
My vintage sideboard unit looks built-in thanks to a flush-mount Silestone countertop from Home Depot. Country Floors' tumbled stone pavers have a reclaimed feel for the tile flooring. And for the windows, The Shade Store's linen Roman shade adds softness.
A recessed cabinet saves floor space. I upgraded the ironing board cover with a custom ticking stripe from Etsy. I had an outlet wired inside the ironing board cabinet for power.
An extra-deep stainless-steel sink from Kohler contains any splashes. Giving things a set spot curtails clutter, so I used a label maker to designate inexpensive plastic bins for specific supplies. I slide tall brooms and mops into the gap between the wall and dryer-side cabinets.
