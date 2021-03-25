Smart Storage Ideas Convert This Standard Closet into the Ultimate Laundry Area

Good things come in small packages. At least they do when you fill a small footprint with lots of versatile storage to simplify your family's laundry routine. We outfitted a standard 6-foot-wide closet with a custom hamper, a drying rack, and stylish shelves and bins to maximize efficiency in the minimal space. Nearly every inch is put to work, including the closet's return walls and space above and to the side of the washer and dryer. Hanging bins and a basket filled with stain-care supplies ensure often-used tools are close at hand, and a family laundry schedule displayed on the wall keeps everyone on track for the week (and helps everyone share the space without conflict). Surprisingly, laundry isn't such a dreaded chore when you make it easy to throw in a load and you have smart laundry processes in place to curb the mess, eliminate frustrations, and get clean clothes back to their proper places.