Creative Laundry Room Door Ideas

A laundry room is more than just a place to wash, dry, and fold clothes. This space often doubles as a mudroom, a storage area, or a drop-off zone for everything from briefcases and backpacks to shoes and swimsuits (and more). Some laundry rooms even function as feeding or kenneling areas for pets.

Your laundry room is one of the most-used spaces in your home, where cleaning, sorting, and organizing happens—and often simultaneously. That said, while practicality is always a must, that doesn't mean a laundry room's doors can't be aesthetically pleasing, too. From sturdy, neutral laundry room doors to bold and trendy colors and designs—plus options for large and small spaces, too—here are some of our favorite laundry room door ideas to give your space a stylish upgrade.

James Carriere

1. Cabinet-Style Laundry Room Doors

Laundry rooms often function as multi-use spaces, depending on location. If you have a big laundry room, oversize laundry room doors can help match the scale of the space and function as storage.

Cabinet-style laundry room doors—ones that function both as doors and storage areas—are a great choice for multi-use laundry rooms. This door design takes advantage of floor-to-ceiling storage potential. While cabinet doors can be a bit bulky, they easily keep other areas of your home clutter-free. Plus, they let you tuck away a hidden laundry room rather than making it a focal point you notice as soon as you step inside your home.

Reed Davis

2. Closet Laundry Room Doors

Your laundry room doesn't have to be big to be functional. In fact, your laundry area can be tucked in a closet and still be just as effective as a designated room. All you really need are the essentials: a washer, dryer, rack for hanging clothes, and storage for detergents. The addition of sturdy doors can help keep this area out of view when it's not in use.

If you have a laundry closet, less is more when it comes to the door design. Focus on the basics—doors that easily slide or swing open and look like a regular closet when shut. While fancy decorative laundry room doors might sound appealing, if you're dealing with a small space, it's best to prioritize function over aesthetics.

Laura Moss

3. Laundry Room Doors with Hidden Storage

While some prefer to make a statement with their laundry room or create a clear designation from other areas of the house, others seek a bit more cohesion. If your preference is the latter, opt for laundry room doors that match the overall color palette and style of your home. Consider white for a classic neutral look. (Remember that you can easily paint your laundry room doors, too!) Match your door color to the rest of the trim in your house for consistency. Then add a pop of color to the walls with paint or removable wallpaper to warm it up.

If you live in a small space, or if you are just looking to be more intentional about the layout of your laundry room, consider adding hidden storage—like a pull-out ironing board cabinet—and match it to your laundry room doors, too.

Cameron Sadeghpour

4. Accordion Doors for Laundry Closets

Another option for laundry closets is accordion doors, also known as bifold doors. As opposed to sliding doors, which move along a track, accordion doors can be partially opened or closed as needed. This comes in handy if you're using them to hang clothes; it also allows for easy access to your washer and dryer.

Depending on the color scheme of your home, you can easily paint your accordion doors to match (or contrast) the surrounding space. Just be sure that your doors have enough clearance to fold into the room. You'll also want to be a bit gentler with these doors as the absence of a track can make them easier to damage.

Werner Straube

5. Laundry Room Barn Doors

If you're looking for a statement set of laundry room doors, barn doors are a great option. While barn doors are often used in larger spaces, they also work well in small spaces where a swinging door isn't an option. Or pair two barn doors for a curtain effect that conceals a large laundry room.

Barn doors definitely make a statement, so consider decorating with neutral colors (or intentional contrasts). Keep in mind that these laundry room doors are on the heavier side, and it's important they're installed level to prevent them from sliding open or closing on their own.

David Land

6. Small Laundry Room Ideas

For an open layout, nix the doors altogether and opt for a seamless transition between your laundry room and other living spaces. With today's stackable washers and dryers, you can build laundry appliances into surrounding built-ins to create a laundry nook. And while a laundry room sans doors doesn't give you the privacy of a traditional slab door, it does allow for a bit more accessibility. This can be advantageous for small laundry rooms where square footage is limited and a door could get in the way of your wash-day routine.