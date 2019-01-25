Teen Bedroom

Teen bedrooms should express their personal style. Create a space they're proud to call their own with these decorating tips and ideas that offer inspiration for teen rooms in a variety of styles. Featuring bedroom decor and bathroom updates, these teen room ideas will transform your teenager's bedroom, bathroom, or even their first dorm room!

Most Recent

Sophisticated Kid's Bedroom Makeover

See how designer Barbara Brock transitioned a child's chaotic room into a more sophisticated space for a teenager by decluttering, simplifying, shifting furniture, and softening the color scheme.
This Kid's Room Is Packed with DIY Ideas

No need to spend a fortune on kid's room decor. Try these creative DIY ideas for a fresh dose of personality that won't break the bank!
DIY Art

We all have blank walls, but not everyone is an artist and few of us have the budget for one-of-a-kind works. If you want the wall space in your home to be furnished, colorful, and personal, how about trying your hand at one of these do-it-yourself ideas? They won't bust your budget, and you might even have some fun along the way.
Teen Rooms Designed by Teens

Teens and tweens want a space they can claim as their own. See how these teens designed their bedrooms with their own personal flair. Bold colors, graphic patterns, and plenty of seating for friends abound.
Rockin' Teen Girl's Room

Decked out like a vintage trailer in sleek silvers, this music lover's suite is ready to rock.
A Polka-Dot Tween Room

Tackling tween decor can be a challenge, but not if you remember four tricks of the trade: Add bold colors, do away with a theme, give your tween a say, and create a hangout space.
More Teen Bedroom

Help! My Kid Wants to Paint His Room Black

Black paint and accessories are a dark and scary thought for many parents. We faced our fears and mastered the art of black decor in this retro room.
Teen Bedroom Decor

These teenage bedroom ideas will give your teens and tweens a space they can claim as their own. Depending on the day—or even the hour—a teen's bedroom might serve as a homework zone, a social center, or a protective bunker. Help your teen realize the potential of this important space with these teen bedroom decor ideas.
DIY Rope Headboard

DIY Ideas for Tween Baths

Colorful DIY Bedroom Projects

Dorm Decor: Celebrity Designer Q&A

Color-Blocking Wall Art Techniques

Try out color-blocking to create unique, personalized wall art with graphic appeal.

