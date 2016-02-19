Storage Ideas for Kids' Toys
Window Seating
Create the look of a built-in window seat without the expense. This freestanding bench nestles perfectly beneath a window, offering comfy seating that doubles as toy storage. Three cubbies below the seat cushion are easy for kids to access and provide plenty of space to store games, books, and plush toys. Canvas bins like the blue ones shown here are durable and the soft sided edges make them ideal for little ones. They are also lightweight and come in a large variety of colors, patterns and sizes.
Make Use of Niches and Nooks
Take advantage of every inch of available space in your child’s room by outfitting odd bump-outs and corners with built-in shelving systems. The lower shelves of this niche offer storage space for books and small toys, while the upper shelves display collectibles and decor. This trick is especially handy when configuring toy storage ideas for small spaces.
Window Nook
Window nooks are the perfect way to create a spot for reading and dreaming. A thick upholstered cushion and plenty of pillows make it comfy for adults and children alike. Drawers below the window seat serve as toy storage units and provide a spot to stow away games and extra blankets.
Corner Cubbies
A set of freestanding bookcases or a cubby system works to outfit a playroom with plenty of storage and style. The versatile toy organizer provides the option of mixing and matching baskets and bins for both concealed and open storage. Wicker and wire baskets corral items such as toy cars, crayons, and other small playthings. Open cubbies display colorful books, games, and larger plush toys. The top of the unit offers display space for a whimsical tree cutout and collectibles.
Desk Unit
Built-in desks can be expensive, yet the expense might be well worth it considering the heavy use such a unit can withstand as your child grows. Closed drawers provide space to store items that tend to clutter the desktop, such as paper and pencils. A tall bookcase showcases books and stuffed animals now but can be used to display collectibles later on.
In the Bin
Temporary children's toy storage solutions, such as these fold-up bins, are a colorful solution and provide lightweight storage in a playroom or child's bedroom. Color-code the bins for specific purposes, or label the front of each to make cleanup time a breeze for little hands.
Built-in Solutions
Built-ins offer a grand solution for storage and display in a child's bedroom. Two tall, narrow bookshelves flanking each side of the bed in this room hold everything from books to collectibles. Baskets on the lower shelves of the toy storage units provide a home for small items such as dolls and paperback books.
A Place for Everything
This armoire has been repurposed into handy storage for a child. The DIY toy storage plans for this unit were kept simple yet functional. Shelves outfitted with storage bins and canisters house a variety of toys and games, while magnetic doors offer display space for family photos, dry-erase boards, and kids’ artwork.
Corral the Clutter
The inside of doors—whether on a closet, shelving unit, or armoire—can be a boon to organization. Hang a calendar, memo board, or corkboard on the back of a door in your child’s room to hold the never-ending array of school assignments, invitations, and artwork.
Hanging Storage
As with any other room in the house, it's important that your child's bedroom storage solutions offer both function and style. This hanging quilt was outfitted with pockets that provide vertical storage space for plush dolls, art supplies, dress-up beads, and more. Consider repurposing a shoe organizer for over-the-door—and off-the-floor—kids' toy storage ideas.
Schooled in Style
Bold and imaginative, this sturdy metal locker unit gives a semi-industrial feel in a boy's bedroom or playroom. The locker fronts include numbered labels to make identifying the contents of each bin a snap for little ones. The bins offer stow-away space for everything from art supplies to toy cars to books.
Under the Bed
Toy storage ideas can be found high and low in a child's room. This custom-made bed boasts handy underbed drawers, which are a terrific spot to stash specialty items such as out-of-season clothing or bulky sports equipment. Shelving units built in to each side of the bed house storage bins that help corral smaller items, such as school supplies and books.
Toy Trunk
Organize a toy chest by specifying it for a certain type of storage. This playroom storage bin provides a designated place for dress-up clothes. Other uses include stuffed animal storage, linens and bedding, and floor pillows. As a child grows, shift the usage to holding photo albums, school papers, and cherished mementos.
Mobile Storage
Corralling small items such as toy cars and block sets is an important step in keeping your child's room or playroom neat and clutter-free. This handy bin organizer offers space for up to 12 plastic storage bins that can be easily carried around the room when it's time to play and quickly replaced when it's time to clean up.
Multifunctional Furniture
Storage ottomans are a great solution for toy storage ideas in the living room. They come in so many colors, shapes, and sizes, and they double as seating or a place to prop up your feet. This toy organizer can be tucked into corners and under console tables or be placed in front of the sofa. The best part is that most are soft-sided, making them even more kid-friendly. Ottomans keep toy clutter discreetly tucked away, yet toys are simple to access at playtime.
Savvy Sideboard
A sideboard or a set of cabinets can also be relied upon for tucked away toy storage. They are attractive on the outside yet they boast all sorts of storage for games and bulky toys on the inside! Plus, they can also be used in just about any room in the home.
Well Suited
Mini suitcases are not only adorable room accessories, but they also make great storage for all those itty bitty toys and miscellaneous items that kids tend to find and collect. Stash them on a shelf for one-stop storage.