Storage ottomans are a great solution for toy storage ideas in the living room. They come in so many colors, shapes, and sizes, and they double as seating or a place to prop up your feet. This toy organizer can be tucked into corners and under console tables or be placed in front of the sofa. The best part is that most are soft-sided, making them even more kid-friendly. Ottomans keep toy clutter discreetly tucked away, yet toys are simple to access at playtime.