Kid's Rooms

5 Stylish and Kid-Friendly Decorating Ideas

As a mom of five, I know how fast the pillows can fly off the living room sofa, how toys can end up under the dining room table, and how wet towels often end up in heaps on the bathroom floor. But having kids doesn't mean you have to throw style out the window. Homes that are set up to be functional and kid-friendly can be beautiful places to live -- for everyone. These five decorating ideas make life easier for the little ones and give mom some peace of mind.