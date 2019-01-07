Kid's Rooms

Our kids' room ideas will give your little one a stylish space that grows with them. From playroom decorating ideas to kids' room organization, we've covered everything you need to know to design an adorable child's room that encourages fun and creativity. Get inspired by these decorating ideas for kids and create a space your child will love for years to come.

Most Recent

Bed Bath & Beyond Just Launched the Cutest New Kid's Line

It doesn’t get more adorable than flower-crown animal artwork.
This Organized Playroom Wows with Stylish DIY Accents

See how a mom turned an extra bedroom into a sweet—and storage-friendly—indoor clubhouse that's just right for child's play.
9 Clever Ideas for Storing Stuffed Animals

They're cute. They're cuddly. And they're taking over your house. Organize your child's stuffed animal collection with these smart (and stylish!) storage ideas.
Shared Bedroom Ideas for Small Rooms

With double the furniture, shared spaces can get crowded. Here's how to fit everything your children need into one small bedroom.
7 Shared Bedroom Hacks That Will Make Everyone Happy

Create peace and style in your kids' shared bedrooms using these seven decor tips covering storage solutions, room organization, and color schemes!
5 Stylish and Kid-Friendly Decorating Ideas

As a mom of five, I know how fast the pillows can fly off the living room sofa, how toys can end up under the dining room table, and how wet towels often end up in heaps on the bathroom floor. But having kids doesn't mean you have to throw style out the window. Homes that are set up to be functional and kid-friendly can be beautiful places to live -- for everyone. These five decorating ideas make life easier for the little ones and give mom some peace of mind.
More Kid's Rooms

6 Tips for Creating a Room Your Kids Will Grow Into and Love

Kids are notorious for changing their personal tastes from day to day. These decorating tips will make your kid and your wallet happy.
Fun and Creative Storage Ideas from This Kids Room

Keep your kids room organized with these smart storage tricks to tame toys, books, and more.
Sophisticated Kid's Bedroom Makeover

This Kid's Room Is Packed with DIY Ideas

Creative Storage Tricks for Kids Rooms

Kid's Room Wallpaper You Can Live With

The DIY Toy Organizers You Didn't Know You Were Missing

Avoid a toy takeover! Corralling toy clutter can be quite overwhelming, but with clever DIY projects, organizing can be a cinch.

All Kid's Rooms

Vibrant Furniture Makeovers for a Kids' Bedroom

Before and After: Boy's Room

A Camp Theme Room For Two

A Boys Room to Grow Into

A Timeless Girls' Room for Two

Shared Spaces: Rooms for Two (or More) Kids

A Toddler's Jungle Theme Room

Fresh Solutions for Kid Clutter

Creative Headboards for Kids' Rooms

Bright and Bold Girl's Room

Sophisticated Looks for Kids' Rooms

A Boy's Friendly Frog Room

Quick and Easy Kids' Room Storage

A Colorful Playroom Makeover

Bedrooms Just for Girls

A Glamorous Tween Room

How to Make the Ultimate Study Station for Your Kids

Decorating Ideas for Girls' Bedrooms

Creative Kid Clutter Solutions

DIY Kids' Rooms Storage Projects

Teen Rooms Designed by Teens

Bedrooms Just for Boys

Rockin' Teen Girl's Room

Eco-Friendly Boy's Room

A Polka-Dot Tween Room

