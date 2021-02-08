7 Foldable Desks That Turn Any Blank Wall into a Home Office

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the past year, work-from-home policies have forced living rooms, bedrooms, dining room tables, and even closets to function as makeshift offices. As people look for creative ways to merge work duties with home life, space-saving alternatives to traditional desks have become more popular than ever. According to Etsy's 2021 trend report, the site has seen a 399% increase in searches for wall desks and foldable desks compared to the previous year. These versatile workstations can be folded flat against the wall for storage, so you can reclaim your space at the end of the workday.

Image zoom Credit: John Granen

Many foldable desks are freestanding pieces with a collapsible design, while other units attach directly to the wall and fold down or pull out to create a tabletop surface when needed. Both types take up minimal floor space when not in use, helping maximize available square footage and keep your room clutter-free.

Before mounting a wall desk, locate wall studs and determine how high the desk should be (most sit 28-30 inches from the floor). Measure and mark the wall according to manufacturer instructions. Pre-drill holes for the desk's brackets, secure them by screwing into the studs, and hang the desk on the brackets. For most foldable desks, the setup process entails simply unfolding the unit to create a flat surface and locking it into place if needed.