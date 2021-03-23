Transform IKEA Wardrobes into a Built-In Workstation for Your Home Office

Turn a blank wall into a hardworking home office with this DIY built-in workstation. The project starts with a pair of IKEA Pax wardrobes, which are available in several sizes and configurations, to create closed-door storage for office supplies, paperwork, and more. Between the cabinets, a sheet of plywood mounted to the wall forms an efficient desktop surface. The standard height is 30 inches, but you can install your tabletop 44 inches from the floor for standing desk height or 36 inches for counter height. Personalize the wardrobes with a coat of paint (we chose Chimichurri CSP-810 from Benjamin Moore) and textural wallpaper inside the door insets. To boost organization, outfit the interiors with a combination of shelves, baskets, drawers, and other storage accessories. Add task lighting and artwork around the work area for a stylish and functional office.