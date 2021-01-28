Budget-Friendly IKEA Hacks Turn a Small Nook into a Hardworking Home Office

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

New York photographer Dana Gallagher created an affordable home office with plywood and IKEA hacks. Here's how she did it.

I've always worked out of my home, but the last few months it has felt like I've been on my computer 24/7. So I needed my space to be more efficient and easy to use. I set up my office in a nook at the top of the stairs. Space is tight, so I needed a custom desk that wasn't too deep.

I bought a pair of IKEA Finnvard trestle table legs for $50 each, then asked the hardware store to cut a piece of plywood to 2-1/2×8 feet to fill the space. I also had them cut strips of plywood to top $5 IKEA brackets. The total cost of the plywood, cut to size for the shelves and desktop, was $112.

Two shelves give me ample space to store business documents in lidded boxes. I don't file those papers because I'd rather be able to grab a box and take it to the kitchen table if I need a change of scenery. Neutral raw wood finishes and creamy white paint on the walls make my office fit with the rest of the house.

A rosy sheepskin transforms the wood dining chair into a comfortable perch for longer projects. It also gives the industrial-looking raw wood finishes softness and texture. It has become my cat Lucy's favorite spot. A quartz top turns the radiator into a usable surface.

The display board is made from a $27 sheet of Homasote 440, a fiberboard I bought and had cut to size at a hardware store. I screwed it to the wall then covered the fasteners with grommets. I hang pieces that make me happy.

I raided the house for jars to hold washi tape, pencils, and paintbrushes. The glass jars are nice for being able to see exactly what I am looking for, plus they feel lighter and airier. Having my supplies out inspires my creativity.

My desk doesn't have drawers, so I needed storage. The Poppin file cabinet ($250, The Container Store) was a splurge but worth it for the sleek look. It comes in a range of colors. I keep printer paper in translucent drawers so I can see when it's low.