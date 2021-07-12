Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many remote workers made do with temporary workstations, whether that was the dining room table, a lap desk, or spare bedroom. But after more than a year away, workers are starting to return to corporate offices—though not all are going back full-time. According to a recent survey by Upwork, one out of every four Americans will continue working remotely this year. If you have similar plans, it's likely time to rethink your work-from-home setup.

Now that working remotely has become a permanent solution, you'll need a permanent workspace as well. No matter what your current work-from-home space looks like or how much room you do (or don't) have, we'll walk you through setting up a home office that's both pretty and functional.

functional office space shelving Credit: Dana Gallagher

Choose Your Workspace Wisely

The first thing you'll need to decide is where you want your workspace. If you've been working from the couch or the kitchen table, choose a permanent destination to dedicate to an office. Even if you're in a small studio apartment, you can still make it work! Choose a spare room, a corner, or a sliver of an empty wall, and set up your desk.

If you already have a desk assembled, take stock of what works and what doesn't. Maybe you're too close to a window and get easily distracted by passersby, or maybe being in close proximity to the kitchen means you're constantly getting up to grab snacks. Try setting up a new area to mitigate the challenges you've noticed so far. Now that this is a permanent arrangement, not just a quick fix, it's important to feel comfortable and productive in your workspace.

1. Invest in High-Quality Basics

At the beginning of the pandemic, I worked from the couch. A lot. And while it was comfortable for a while, I noticed I didn't get as much done when I wasn't in a traditional office environment. Once I set up a desk and chair, it was much easier to get into "work mode" at the beginning of the day, then leave completely when I logged off for the day.

If you don't have traditional office furniture, consider investing in a few high-quality basics. A sturdy desk and a comfortable chair are a solid investment for both your focus and your posture.

2. Separate Your Workspace

In addition to finding the right place to set up your permanent workstation, you'll also want to consider how you'll separate it from your living space. If you're setting up a desk in your bedroom or living room, there are ways you can make it feel like a totally separate area so it doesn't feel like you're sleeping in your office after you log off for the day. Not only will this make your office feel less invasive in your home, but you'll likely also be more productive during the day.

3. Incorporate Sneaky Storage Solutions

One of the biggest challenges with working from home is that it can be hard to separate your workday from leisure time. If your office materials are laying around in the evening, it can be tempting to pick them up out of habit while you're supposed to be relaxing at the end of the day. Simple storage solutions are an easy way to help you maintain a healthy work-life balance. At the end of the day, slide your laptop into your desk drawer and put away all materials so you're not tempted to get them back out before the next morning.