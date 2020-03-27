Working from Home? These 15 Office Items Can Help You Stay Focused and Organized
Bonus: They're all less than $100.
While the new coronavirus is forcing many of us to stay inside, your home office (even if it's temporary) shouldn't add another layer of stress. With these favorite products, including essential office supplies, storage helpers, and little pick-me-up accents, you can get organized, stay focused, and even improve your posture. While you should receive them within a week, keep in mind that shipping could be delayed to prioritize emergency items during the pandemic. Here are 15 of our favorite work-from-home must-haves.
To Take Meetings From Your Couch: Lap Desk
Long stretches of working from home sometimes require a break from your desk. But you can still take calls and meet deadlines from the comfort of your couch. To ensure your laptop doesn’t overheat (and that you can comfortably work) invest in a lap desk. This one comes with an elastic strap to hold writing utensils as well as a built-in slot for your phone.
Buy It: Lapgear® Large Deluxe Elevation Lap Desk in Linen Gray, $34.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
To Protect Your Wrists: Wireless Keyboard and Mouse
In response to COVID-19, many employees were told to work from home without time to grab a keyboard, mouse, or other supplies. Protect your posture (and prevent your hands from cramping up on a laptop keyboard) by investing in a wireless mouse and keyboard, that allow you to work from anywhere.
Buy It: Logitech - MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse - Black, $24.99, Best Buy
To Protect Your Eyes: Blue-Light Blocking Glasses
Because many of us are glued to our phones or computers checking the latest news (or finding an escape via funny Instagram feeds), you might be experiencing more screen time than normal. And while scientific evidence on the effects of blue light is mixed, these glasses are guaranteed to help you study in style.
Buy It: Round Blue-Light Glasses for Women, $11.50, J.Crew Factory
To Decrease Distractions: Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The dishwasher running; your children playing; your partner watching television: There are endless distractions at home that take away our attention from the task at hand. Luckily, these noise-canceling, wireless headphones will help you keep focused. Plus, they hold a charge for 20 hours!
Buy It: Insignia Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $79.99, Best Buy
To Boost Your Mood: Natural Sunlight Lamp
Not everyone is lucky enough to live in a home that overflows with natural light. And if you don't have a private yard or patio, you might be stuck without consistent access to vitamin D from the sun. This UV-free LED lamp can serve as your source of sunshine and will help you fight the quarantine blues.
Buy It: Verilux HappyLight Lucent Light Therapy Lamp, $44.99, Bed Bath & Beyond
To Fight Clutter: Mesh Desk Organizer
Even if your home office is a corner of your dining room where you're also juggling a million other tasks, having some sort of organization system is good for productivity. This simple, yet effective mesh organizer includes a sliding drawer, five upright filing sections, and a spot for sticky notes, too.
Buy It: TRU RED Wire Mesh Desktop Shelf, Matte Black, $10.99, Staples
To Support Your Spine: Balance Ball Chair
You might not have the best home-office ergonomics: straight spine, relaxed shoulders, and perfectly-aligned wrists and hands. To improve your posture and protect your spine, try sitting on this balance ball chair a few days of the week. The nearly-five star-rated seating comes with casters so you can easily move about your office, or take the ball out of the base completely for a lunch-break workout.
Buy It: Gaiam Balance Ball Chair, Blue, $71.99, Office Depot
To Organize Supplies: Rolling File Cabinet
Looking to get organized? Consider finally sorting that pile of random papers you have hanging out at home. Enter: this three-tier rolling file cabinet that is as sleek as it is functional. The best part? You can easily repurpose it for storage or extra shelving once you transition back to your office away from home.
To Clean the Air: Desktop Air Purifier
It’s never a bad time to improve the quality of the air you breathe. This desktop air purifier comes with a HEPA filter and removes 99% of dust, pollen, smoke, odors, and pet dander. Since you’ll be inside for the foreseeable future, why not have better-quality air circulating?
Buy It: Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier Table Top Tower, $59.99, Target
To Keep Your Morning Brew Toasty: Coffee Mug Warmer
You meant to finish that fresh cup of Joe you brewed this morning but then an unexpected meeting popped up. This inexpensive yet super-handy desk accessory will keep your mug warm so you don’t have to keep running to the microwave to heat it up between calls.
To Streamline Your Electronics: Over-Door Hanging Storage
Since many of us don't have a designated home office, creating makeshift solutions will help the transition. We like this over-the-door hanging storage to keep notebooks, chargers, pens and other office supplies in check. Without worrying about a mess, you can spend more time getting work done (and later relaxing with Netflix.)
Buy It: Honey-Can-Do 20-Inch Over-the-Door Soft Hanging Organizer in Natural, $35.99, Target
To Support Your Lower Back: Under-Desk Footrest
Rather than letting your feet dangle or tuck underneath you, give your toes a bit of support with this under-desk footrest. The 18-inch-wide device keeps feet elevated and comes with three height adjustments for better posture.
Buy It: Goins Ergonomic Adjustable Angle and Height Office Footrest, $34.99, Wayfair
To Add Some Love: Three Indoor Plant Set
One way to improve the air you breathe is via our plant buddies. This set of three is hand-selected from growers at Costa Farms, and each one is known to filter pollutants. These lightweight, easy-to-care-for green beauties will give you something to nurture and care for during this chaotic time (in addition to yourself).
Buy It: Costa Farms 02 For You House Plant Collection, $33.99, The Home Depot
To Stay Charged: 12-Outlet Power Strip
If you and your partner are now both working remotely, you might find yourself fighting for outlets. Avoid any squabbles with this 12-outlet power strip with a surge protector. You'll be able to charge all your devices at once.
Buy It: Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector w/ 8ft Cord, $36.39, Staples
To Maintain Zen: Indoor Relaxation Fountain
Many people are experiencing high levels of anxiety and stress with so much uncertainty around our welfare. It can be difficult to find peace during such a turbulent time. This relaxing indoor fountain creates a consistent, soothing sound to calm your nerves. Its small size (just 8 inches tall and wide) is ideal for your desk or even a bedside table.
Buy It: Resin Relaxation 3-Step Little Water Fountain with Light, $35.99, Wayfair
