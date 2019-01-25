Home Office

Your home office should make getting work done at home easier than ever. Take a tour through our favorite home office makeovers to learn how you can blend style and function to create a space in which you'll be glad to work. Our budget-friendly tips and tricks are sure to simplify your home office and make working from home manageable and enjoyable.

Turn a Spare Room into a Crafting Retreat

Whether you have a whole room, a closet, or only a cabinet to house your crafting space, use these creative tricks to design a dedicated crafting retreat where you'll love to spend time.
Organize Your Desk Like a Boss

Organizing your desk isn't as hard as you might think. You don't need to be a business owner to organize like a boss, and with these simple ideas you can tackle the piles on your work space in style.
Metallic Office Accessories That Shine

Brighten up your desk with these metallic office accessories that glimmer! Each glitzy item is sure to bring charm and personality to your work space.
How to Make a Compact Desk

When you're running low on space, this compact floating shelf desk can provide much-needed storage. Learn how to make one with our easy instructions!
Transform a Blank Wall into a Dream Office

Conquer paperwork and everyday tasks by utilizing a single wall to create a functional yet fashionable home office space.
Sophisticated Office Makeover on a Budget

Energize your office space with an easy wall treatment and budget-friendly projects that add industrial edge.
Boss Babe-Approved Office Chairs to GSD

Show 'em who's boss with an office chair that can "Get Stuff Done." Take charge, whether you've got the prettiest seat in the office or the most comfortable one -- or both!
A Real-Life Retro Home Office Goes Rose Quartz

Crossing off those looming to-dos is a lot harder when your work space leaves motivation to be desired. Happily, you can turn your desk area into thoughtfully designed square footage worth showing off in just a few key steps. Blogger and stylist Carrie Waller is here to share how she managed to transform her own dated home office into a practical and pretty pink office.
Go Paperless in Your Office (You CAN Do It!)

Do This, Not That: Office Storage

DIY Office Organizers

5 Clever DIY Ideas for Book Organization

Smart Home Office Designs

No matter the size, your family's home office can be functional and free of clutter. Tour these home offices to find pretty and practical design ideas and simple solutions for staying organized.

Our Best Home Office Decorating Ideas

Small-Space Home Offices

