15 Small Dining Room Ideas to Make the Most of Your Space

If your kitchen connects to an open great room, carve out a small dining room in the area in-between with a few design tricks. In this combined space, extending the kitchen floor tile out into the living room helps separate the cooking and eating area. Choose a dining table and chairs with simple, streamlined shapes that won't take up too much space, and hang a light fixture above to define the table area. A small cushioned bench provides extra seating and adds a sense of comfort. A large window dressed in simple window treatments brings in light to help the room feel more spacious.