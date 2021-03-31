8 Best Dining Tables for Small Spaces That’ll Make Your Room Feel Larger Than It Is

If the heart of the home is the kitchen, then the dining room is an extension, filled with love and lots of food. It's the one place the entire family can gather and share a meal, so picking out the right dining table is important in providing enough space while blending with your existing decor. Thankfully, you don't need to live in a large house to reap the benefits of a good dining table.
Now more than ever, you can find dining tables for small spaces with creative features, like additional leaves that transform a tiny table into a piece of furniture that seats eight. You just have to know what to look for when shopping for a dining table that will complement your style and make your space feel bigger.
Not all dining rooms are the same, and some homes don't have a designated eating space. To create a dining room or eat-in kitchen that feels open and functional, the best place to start is the table. After all, it will be the largest furniture piece in the room. When shopping for dining tables for small spaces, consider options with a relatively small surface area or one with a favorable shape that can be pushed to one side or accommodate multiple people. Lastly, space-saving furniture like drop-leaf or extendable tables are always crowd-pleasers because they can expand when guests are over and the leaves can be tucked away to save space when not in use.
Here are the best small dining tables for small spaces that are customizable, practical, and stylish no matter your design preference. Even better: they start at just $100.
Open up your dining space with a farmhouse dining table that has a slim design to accommodate smaller rooms. This style is traditionally paired with bench seating, which can slide underneath. The casual dining table comes from popular bed-in-a-box brand Zinus, and Amazon shoppers love its country-style look. The 45-inch-long table is made with pine wood that has a light finish on top and white legs for a clean appearance that reviewers say is “just right for a small dining space.”
Buy It: Zinus Becky Farmhouse Dining Table ($160, Amazon)
Family of two? Chances are you won’t need a ton of dining space, so take advantage of this mid-century modern dining table. Its simple square design is ideal for tight quarters. Since the 30 x 30-inch wood table has straight, clean lines, it can easily be placed against a wall to open up your small space even further.
Buy It: Livinia Canberra Wooden Dining Table ($100, Amazon)
If you’re looking for a simple round table that can fit in with any decor style, consider the Rivet Noah dining table. Not only is this 35-inch-wide table beautiful, but shoppers who live in small spaces also say that it doubles as a desk while working from home. While square tables are great for small spaces, round tables also have their benefits. The circular shape does away with corners that can take up coveted space. Plus, it’s ideal for intimate get-togethers since each person will face the center of the table, giving everyone the opportunity to join the conversation.
Buy It: Rivet Noah Round Dining Table ($186, Amazon)
Ask any interior designer and they’ll tell you: Expandable tables are a godsend for dining in cramped spaces. That’s because you can extend their leaves (removable wood planks on the tabletop) when guests drop by. The Berkshire Rubberwood Dining Table in particular has legs that can be pulled out to elongate the table up to 72 inches. Just flip up the hinged leaf like a book and watch it transform from a small 40-inch table to something that accommodates the whole family.
Buy It: Red Barrel Studio Berkshire Extendable Dining Table $350 (originally $493) Wayfair
Apartment dwellers and small-home owners are probably familiar with drop-leaf style tables. This design has been around since the 1700s, and it’s still extremely popular to this day thanks to its adjustable design and small footprint. This round table from East West has two leaves on either end that are attached to a hinge and propped up by a retractable brace. Lower the leaves for a meal for two or easily extend it with just one hand to make room for more. Shoppers say this gorgeous 42-inch cottage table is ideal for small spaces and love that it’s made with real wood. Choose from more than 25 styles while it’s on sale.
Buy It: East West Round Dublin Table $155 (originally $196) Amazon
The best part about a narrow table is you can prop it against the wall for casual dining and call it a day. This Sahara Pub Table is 47 inches long and just 18 inches wide, making it a great option if you don’t have a designated dining room. Shoppers say the bar-style dining table has a “minimal footprint” and “looks far more expensive than it is.” It’s made with walnut veneer and hardwood materials, plus it has a flared leg design for mid-century modern style.
Buy It: George Oliver Sahara Pub Table, $220 (originally $274) Wayfair
Lacking cabinet space? Alcott Hill’s Meidinger dining table solves that problem. The 36-inch-tall counter table accommodates semi-tall chairs and has a storage compartment with three shelves on one side. The shelves vary in size and can hold anything from drink glasses to jars filled with dried goods. The dining table combines trendy open shelving with farmhouse-style kitchen decor. The 48-inch long table is made with both solid and manufactured wood for a sturdy furniture piece, and it’s available in three colors.
Buy It: Alcott Hill Meidinger Counter Height Dining Table, $380 (originally $410) Wayfair
This Nathan James marble table is a small but standout piece that will definitely be a conversation starter. The table has a stunning faux marble top that connects to a modern black and gold pedestal, resembling something you’d find at a high-end bistro. The pedestal table doesn’t take up too much room thanks to its small dimensions (just 31 x 31 x 29 inches) and flat stand. Many shoppers who live in apartments are obsessed with the stone-look finish and say this sturdy dining table is perfect for small eating spaces or even eat-in kitchens.
Buy It: Nathan James Lucy Mid-Century Marble Table ($243, Amazon)