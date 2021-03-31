8 Best Dining Tables for Small Spaces That’ll Make Your Room Feel Larger Than It Is

Not all dining rooms are the same, and some homes don't have a designated eating space. To create a dining room or eat-in kitchen that feels open and functional, the best place to start is the table. After all, it will be the largest furniture piece in the room. When shopping for dining tables for small spaces, consider options with a relatively small surface area or one with a favorable shape that can be pushed to one side or accommodate multiple people. Lastly, space-saving furniture like drop-leaf or extendable tables are always crowd-pleasers because they can expand when guests are over and the leaves can be tucked away to save space when not in use.