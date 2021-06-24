Gap Teamed Up with Walmart to Create the Prettiest Bedding Collection-All Under $70

Shop gorgeous comforters, quilts, and sheet sets at affordable prices.
By Emily Belfiore
June 24, 2021
Nothing ties a bedroom together quite like the perfect comforter. If you're looking to revamp your space and need some new sheets, Walmart's newest arrivals are sure to delight your inner interior designer. The Gap Home Collection, which features bedding, bathroom, decor, and tabletop essentials with a timeless American aesthetic, just launched for the first time at Walmart. 

The exclusive line has dozens of comforters, sheet sets, pillow shams, and accent pillows in a variety of colors and prints, including traditional stripes and vintage-inspired florals. And the best part is that nothing in the collection is priced higher than $70. Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, you can score organic cotton comforters for as little as $45. Each one comes with a matching sham and a laundry bag, making the sets excellent for dorm rooms and decorating guest rooms in your home. 

Sheet sets, on the other hand, range between $25 and $50. Each includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases. To complete the look, shoppers also have their pick of stylish accent pillows, which can be used to add color and texture to other rooms in your home. These items are priced between $16 and $22. 

Ready to shop the collection? Below, explore some of our favorite bedding pieces from Walmart's new Gap Home line and finally achieve your dream bedroom. 

Shop Comforters and Quilts

Shop Sheet Sets

Shop Accent Pillows 

