Gap Teamed Up with Walmart to Create the Prettiest Bedding Collection-All Under $70
Nothing ties a bedroom together quite like the perfect comforter. If you're looking to revamp your space and need some new sheets, Walmart's newest arrivals are sure to delight your inner interior designer. The Gap Home Collection, which features bedding, bathroom, decor, and tabletop essentials with a timeless American aesthetic, just launched for the first time at Walmart.
The exclusive line has dozens of comforters, sheet sets, pillow shams, and accent pillows in a variety of colors and prints, including traditional stripes and vintage-inspired florals. And the best part is that nothing in the collection is priced higher than $70. Available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, you can score organic cotton comforters for as little as $45. Each one comes with a matching sham and a laundry bag, making the sets excellent for dorm rooms and decorating guest rooms in your home.
Sheet sets, on the other hand, range between $25 and $50. Each includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two matching pillowcases. To complete the look, shoppers also have their pick of stylish accent pillows, which can be used to add color and texture to other rooms in your home. These items are priced between $16 and $22.
Ready to shop the collection? Below, explore some of our favorite bedding pieces from Walmart's new Gap Home line and finally achieve your dream bedroom.
Shop Comforters and Quilts
- Gap Home Washed Denim Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set, from $45
- Gap Home Tie-Dye Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, from $45
- Gap Home Blue Stripe Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, from $45
- Gap Home 70s Floral Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set, from $45
- Gap Home Lavender Stripe Reversible Organic Cotton Blend Quilt, from $50
- Gap Home Washed Frayed Edge Organic Cotton Quilt, from $55
Shop Sheet Sets
- Gap Home Solid Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, from $25
- Gap Home Floral Pinstripe Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, from $25
- Gap Home Tie-Dye Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, from $25
- Gap Home Ditsy Floral Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, from $25
- Gap Home Yarn Dyed Organic Cotton Washed Chambray Stripe Twin Sheet Set, $35
- Gap Home Textured Stripe Percale Easy Care Sheet Set, from $25
Shop Accent Pillows
- Gap Home Yarn Dyed Variegated Stripe Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow, $18
- Gap Home Border Knots Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $22
- Gap Home Frayed Denim Decorative Square Throw Pillow, $22
- Gap Home Yarn Dyed Chambray Stripe Decorative Oblong Throw Pillow with Pom Trim, $20
- Gap Home Clipped Stripe Decorative Square Throw Pillow with Tassels, $20