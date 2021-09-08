8 Ways to Incorporate Feng Shui Into Your Bedroom for a Serene Space

The ancient Chinese practice aims to achieve balance and harmony through furniture placement, color choices, and more. Apply these principles of feng shui to promote calm and restfulness in your bedroom.

Feng shui is a centuries-old Chinese practice that encourages peace and harmony in the home, and its effects are perhaps most significant in the bedroom. As a place of rest where you should spend upwards of eight hours each night, your bedroom should be arranged and decorated in a way that makes you feel relaxed and comfortable. Feng shui helps achieve this by accounting for the flow of energy, or chi, in a room. The right balance can promote more restful sleep and a greater sense of well-being overall.

If you'd like to dig deeper into the principles of feng shui, a certified feng shui consultant can help you identify the best ways to cultivate a positive energy flow in your home. But if you're just getting started, here are a few tips for bedroom feng shui to create a serene, harmonious space.

neutral bedroom white bed wood angled wall panels Credit: John Granen

1. Arrange your bed in the command position.

The bed is the most important piece of furniture in your bedroom, and its position can have a huge impact on the overall feel of the room. According to the system of feng shui, the best spot for your bed is the command position, which refers to its location in relation to the door. When lying in bed, you should ideally be facing the door without being directly in line with it. This prevents energy from flowing too quickly out the door. Additionally, it's best to position your bed so your headboard is against a solid wall, which offers a feeling of support and protection.

2. Tidy up your bedroom.

A messy bedroom can make you feel stressed and bogged down rather than relaxed. To allow the chi to circulate freely throughout the room, employ organizational methods that keep your bedroom neat and tidy, and clear out any unwanted or unnecessary items. Pay particular attention to the traffic flow into and around your bedroom, ensuring the path is free of any obstacles. However, beware of simply shoving everything under the bed. The items you store there are thought to affect your subconscious while you're asleep, so it's best to keep your under-bed area clear to allow for optimal energy flow.

3. Aim for a balanced design.

Balance is paramount in feng shui, so consider symmetry as you choose and arrange bedroom furniture. Center your bed on the wall, or at least ensure there is space to get in on either side. Then outfit the room with symmetrical pairs of nightstands, light fixtures, pillows, and other items to establish a harmonious look.

minimalist peach and neutral tones bedroom Credit: Matthew Williams

4. Choose feng shui bedroom colors.

Soft pastels and muted, earthy colors you'd find in nature are perfect for a feng shui bedroom. Consider light neutrals including ivory, taupe, and blush tones like peach, tan, or pink. Incorporate these soothing shades through bedding, area rugs, and wall colors.

5. Remove technology.

Electronics, including phones, TVs, and computers, can interfere with a good night's sleep. To create a distraction-free environment, keep technology out of the bedroom. Set up a charging station in another room and use an old-fashioned alarm clock for your wake-up call instead of your phone.

6. Reconsider decorating with mirrors.

By reflecting light, mirrors help speed up the energy in the room, which can make your bedroom feel more active than restful. To foster a soothing atmosphere, mirrors are best left out of the bedroom. But if you decide to hang a mirror, make sure it's not facing your bed directly, which can place distractions in your line of sight while you're trying to sleep. Instead, position the mirror so it faces a window and reflects more natural light into the room during the day.

bright shabby chic farmhouse bedroom shiplap Credit: Anthony Masterson

7. Avoid sharp corners.

Furniture and decor with sharp angles or corners can subconsciously put you on edge. Instead, choose items with rounded edges or circular shapes so you're not worried about injuring yourself as you move through your bedroom. This principle also applies to any plants you bring into your bedroom. Select plants with soft, rounded leaves over spiky varieties like cacti or succulents.

8. Pay attention to the five elements.